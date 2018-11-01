Trump Is the Best President Ever for American Jews

The Jews have endured terrible persecution, and you know that we've all read it: We've studied it. They've gone through a lot and those seeking their destruction...we will seek their destruction...Never again.

It touched my heart deeply. Jews have never, but never, been given this kind of whole-hearted support by an American leader before. Trump told the rally-goers in Illinois, slowly, and with great emphasis:

This evil anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us. It's an assault on humanity. It will require all of us, working together, to extract the hateful poison of anti-Semitism from our world. This was an anti-Semitic attack at its worst. The scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated, and it cannot be allowed to continue. We cannot allow it to continue. It must be confronted and condemned everywhere it rears its very ugly head. We must stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters to defeat anti-Semitism, and vanquish the forces of hate – that's what it is.



YouTube screen grab.

Jews have never, but never, been given this kind of whole-hearted backing by an American leader before. Jews are used to facing murderous hate alone. We are not used to words that reflect the moral truth. We’re used to mealy mouthed pieties condemning hate on all sides.

A dear friend who is active fighting anti-Semitism wrote me, “It is the strongest statement in support of Jews ever made by an American president.”

President Trump is a promise keeper. He is unique among Presidents in keeping his campaign promises. When President Trump says anti-Semitism cannot be allowed to continue, it sounds like he means it. This may be, let us hope and pray, it may be of real significance.

President Trump is sui generis. He bulls through what ‘everyone knows’ and takes on the problems that others say are impossible to change. He sees what should be done, and he gets down to do it. Bringing back industrial jobs to America? No problem. Create jobs for unemployed blacks and Hispanics. At historic levels. Dealing with the immigration disaster destroying America? Bring it on.

And now antisemitic murders of Jews have happened in America, on his watch. Trump is putting the evil doers on notice: anti-Semitism will not be tolerated. Anti-Semitism? It’s got to end.

The forces of anti-Semitism are concentrated in four groups of our fellow Americans: white supremacists like the man who murdered the congregants of Tree of Life; the Nation of Islam and our black community, Hispanic immigrants and to a lesser extent, native-born Hispanics, and progressives. Three of these four groups are large, significant voting blocs. All three are crucial to Democrat electoral victory.

Democrats are indeed the anti-Trump. He has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, they have 100% tolerance. They must have anti-Semites’ votes to get to their 90% bloc voting in the black community, and to kowtow to their progressives. Democrat tolerance of anti-Semitism is a national disgrace. And it is getting worse, far worse.

The number two post in the DNC is held by Keith Ellison, a long-time supporter of Farrakhan. The famous pussy-hat women’s march was co-organized and led by an Obama “Champion of Change,” Linda Sansour, who supports jihad in America and thinks Jewish women should be kicked out of the feminist movement. She was invited to the Obama White House seven times. That’s nothing. Al Sharpton, who has the unholy honor of being the only American to instigate two anti-Jewish riots in New York that led to over a dozen murders, was invited to Obama’s White House over a hundred times.

The Democrat party is running anti-Semitic candidates in the midterms. Not one, many. As The Federalist’s Warren Henry reports, in Michigan Rashida Tlaib wants Israel wiped out as a Jewish state. In Pennsylvania, Scott Wallace has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the anti-semitic BDS campaign. In Minnesota, Ilhan Omar says Israel “hypnotized the world” and hopes Allah would awaken people to “the evil doings of Israel.” In Virginia, Congressional nominee Leslie Cockburn wrote a book that whose theme is that Jews control our government, and claims that Israel caused the cold war with Stalin. The leftist Andrew Gillum, running for governor in Florida, supports BDS and the anti-Israel group Dream Defenders. A socialist candidate for Congress in Boston, Ayanna Presley, held an event with Nation of Islam members outside a mosque known for anti-Semitic conspiracy speakers.

Twenty-one members of the Black Congressional Caucus invite and consult with the odious Farrakhan, who has spread Nazi-style anti-Semitism among American blacks for decades, with no pushback by Democrat leaders. This goes far beyond photo ops. According to NRO, one example among many, Farrakhan was invited to speak at the 32nd annual legislative conference of the CBC, where as he “held capacity audiences spellbound,” and “was mobbed by celebrities, supporters and members of Congress.” Lower Democrat politicians like the City Councilor in DC blame bad weather on Jewish bankers as a scheme to ‘own the cities.’

Anti-Semitism is as much a part of the Democrat left as it is of neo-Nazi skinheads. Skinheads are shunned as pariahs by everyone in America. Leftist anti-Semitism is supported and rationalized by Democrat liberals. If they can, they blame it on Israel. If they can’t, they cover their own collusion with evil by screeching like banshees that Republican patriotism is white supremacy.

President Trump says, “The scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated and it cannot be allowed to continue. We cannot allow it to continue. It must be confronted and condemned everywhere it rears its very ugly head.”

There is a lot that Trump can do. For a start, he – and all Republicans – need to call out the Democrat Party on their antisemitic candidates and supporters. Not once – loudly and consistently. It would be great for President Trump to come up with one of his genius branding names for such Democrats.

On our college campuses, jihadi front groups are protected by left-wing academics, with a vulnerable population of young Jews to attack. Antisemitic incidents on campus doubled in 2015 – including 56 violent assaults - and doubled again in 2016. Education Secretary Betsy Devos should send out guidelines that Title IX protects Jewish students.

Trump and Congress must address the problem with social media. Twitter banned gaypatriot but allows Farrakhan continue his account as he tweets that Jews are termites? Termites, extermination, get it?

The social justice warriors who are working overtime as ‘good censors’ at Google, Twitter and Facebook are fine with anti-semites, as long as they are black or leftist or anti-Israel. This must stop.

This is where I’m supposed to start bad-mouthing President Trump as crude or vulgar or intemperate or overly aggressive or non-Presidential – to show I’m not a cheerleader or that I personally have good manners. Forget it.

Trump has earned my gratitude by all he’s done for America, for all of us. I am a cheerleader. I love that he’s a real person. I’ll take crude and real and good anytime.

Trump can’t let an insult go by when it would be smarter to keep his mouth shut. Men with a lot of testosterone can be like that. It’s part of why he does his job like a man, too, a man who cares about getting the hard jobs done. A man who cares about protecting all Americans. I love the guy.

He has my back, and I know it.