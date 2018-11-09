The New Space Race: Trump versus China and Russia

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. national space policy has seen a renaissance and an elevation in importance. Voices who once doubted the continued existence of the Space Launch System (SLS), NASA's in development spiritual successor to the Saturn V rockets that carried Americans to the Moon, because of a budget-cutting Republican administration have been so far proven wrong. What accounts for this rejuvenation of high-level attention to American space capabilities and policy is their inclusion in the administration's 2017 National Security Strategy (NSS), where leadership in space is deemed a critical component of the great power competition the document lists as a major strategic threat. To buttress American primacy against Russia and China, the strategy document lays down three priorities: to "advance space as a priority domain," "promote space commerce," and "maintain leadership in exploration." The language on space is notably more muscular and confrontational than that of the previous administration. It is well timed. Both Russia and China, albeit in different ways, are positioning themselves for a struggle in space – specifically in low Earth orbit (LEO) – while maintaining grander ambitions of deeper space exploration. And while the lauded American private-sector space companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin continue to draw media attention and notch successes, it is a mistake to think a prosperous domestic industry can shoulder the burden of ensuring multifaceted American space primacy alone. Against the challenges of foreign competition in LEO and in deeper space exploration, the SLS program should be continue to be maintained in tandem with U.S. private industry platforms.