The Dems are Mad as Hell

A few seconds of frustrated political rage in the 1976 movie Network drove the words “I’m mad as Hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” into our national collective consciousness. Most Democrats seem to feel that way; they’ve been mad for two years.

So mad, that the very name of Trump causes most Democrats to sputter, many coming to full froth within two sentences.

It’s not a surprise we see this consistent reaction of rage and hatred coming from the Democratic Party leadership, or the leftist mainstream media. The entire group of them does hate Trump, and their pogrom to destroy him has been ramping up into our discourse since Trump declared his candidacy. I think most of us know that they hate us, as well.

My take is simple. This has been a coordinated effort on the left to take Trump out. Destroy him, and his family. Sadly, it has taken over the left. Its main success has been keeping most on the center-left filled with 24/7 hate. I originally thought they would eventually have to pull back from this effort. I couldn’t imagine that they would still be developing and making up new reasons to hate Trump several times a week for two years.

Unfortunately, the left did it. And they did it with relish, with gusto, and with blinders on. The media, bless their hearts, stoked the flames. Their staggering hatred, their staggering bias is there for all to see. Most recently, look at the week of outrage about Trump calling himself a nationalist. Then look at the reporting about the Synagogue murders. They actually blamed Trump for that. Why not? They blamed him for everything else. The problem is, this heinous act was done by a man who hated Jews, hating Trump because of his alliance with Israel and support of the Jewish people.

Wrap your mind around that. The media used this anti-Trumper as an example of Trump’s anti-Semitism. That’s how crazy they are. A man who has a Jewish son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren. One who has been supportive of Jews for a long time. No lie is too big, no slander is too big to keep the climate of hatred going. They need their “experts” to slam Trump, truth be damned. IT’S Despicable.

The sad part is what that’s doing to our discourse, especially among those who are somewhat moderately Left-leaning. The outrage, the lies, the constant hatred of all things is destroying so much. Otherwise normal people are ready to be angry at the drop of a word, ready to be outraged and start yelling when the subject of Trump comes up. Such a great disservice to the entire country. Two years of ginned-up outrage is enough.

This rage is part scary, and part humorous. I just don’t know whether to laugh or cry on a daily basis. The left, and their media crazies, have devolved into a caricature. Part toddler, part sucker (for their own leftist PR), part self-proclaimed superior elitists, and part demon. Frankly, a sorrier state of mind hasn’t been seen on the left since the Red Guards terrorized China.

Yep, they’re mad as Hell. They’ve made that clear. Where they’re not so clear on is what they’re so angry about. The Democratic Party has not, after two years, taken the time to explain why or what their positions are. They appear to have none, other than “Trump bad.” I heard from a few overpaid pundits they have points to score on health care. Really? The party that destroyed our insurance system, the party whose leader lied for years about his health care plan, having rammed it down the throats of an unwilling electorate, and they’re supposed to have an edge?

The only real area they have an edge on is their rage. We get it. Everybody gets it. It’s the reason so many pundits have been calling for a blue wave.

But hold on, dear friends. There’s another group who is angry. And who has gotten quietly angrier as leftist insanity has made itself so visible. It’s a different anger. It’s not born of being a toddler. Or a sucker, an elitist, or a demon. It’s a slow rising, reason-driven resolve to overcome the left’s antics. It’s born of watching years and years of the leftist media getting away with their pretense of being journalists. It’s born of watching people having to unjustly fend off the serial insanity of leftist punditry, and the attack dogs of the Democratic Party.

Once again, I do believe the pollsters have missed this entirely. Partially on purpose. It’s why they were so wrong in 2016. No one is polling about the quiet, resolved, and rightful anger of the Trump voter.

But it’s there. In spades. Kavanaugh’s horrifying tribulations simply finalized it.

Given this suppressed anger, I am going to say this so-called blue wave is not real, and without substance. It’s only based on history, meaning the party in power loses in the midterms. This reporting is misplaced. Because this is not automatic.

Yes, the House is up for grabs, but the missing reporting has been on the slow, burning anger of the Republicans.

Let me describe it anecdotally. I have scores of friends who are what I call moderate Republicans. They live in different regions of the country. And without exception have offered to me just how angry they are at what the Democratic Party and the leftist media have done in the last two years. Simmering, slow roiling anger. They are highly motivated to vote, and highly motivated to punish this nasty group of leftists. What has surprised me is the unanimity and passion they have, all of them deeply affected by their anger at the media and the Democratic Party. Dozens of people, normally just living their lives quietly. And they hate what has happened. Quietly. Fervently.

To turn from being anecdotal, consider the Twitter feed of Larry Schweikart, who has a great deal of information to share, sometimes about polls, but more about actual early voting patterns. Polls are at best confused, and driven by misinformation in the age of Trump. They do not understand the anger of Republicans, or Trump voters.

What Larry keeps reporting, is the consistency of an overwhelming red advantage in early voting and absentee voting. Schweikart’s feed has described this phenomenon well. In almost every state, in virtually every battleground, with every competitive race, there is an enthusiasm gap in early returns. For Republicans, not for Democrats.

What I am certain about anecdotally with those I know, Larry confirms is real in voting pattern. I am not suggesting a red blowout, although it seems more likely right now than a blue one. I am suggesting that, like 2016, us deplorables will show up. It’s because of that quiet, unmeasured anger to keep the left from power. History will be fought, denying ascendance to a Democratic Party that deserves to be thrown out of power for a generation. We are going to do well, picking up multiple Senate seats, even hopefully keep the House (closely).

I do not want to make anyone overconfident, just want to say, go vote these awful people out. Get others who will vote for Republicans to vote. Don’t let one vote slip away. Send the left to the pits where they came from. Yes, use that anger constructively. Make a second miracle finish in two sequential elections.

Keep making America great.