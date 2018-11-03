Sinema Verite: Arizona Dem Gets Taliban Wish

Let me take a wild guess and suggest that it is doubtful Sinema will express condemnation of and regret for Obama’s move to excuse a traitor and reward an enemy of the United States, an enemy that tried to kill and are still trying to kill the likes of her Senate opponent, GOP representative and former A-10 Warthog pilot Martha McSally.

One wonders what Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, candidate for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Jeff Flake, thinks of the news that the five members of the Taliban, dubbed their “Dream Team”, that President Barack Hussein Obama traded for the traitor and deserter Bowe Bergdahl , have officially returned to the Taliban, their mission once again to kill Americans and, presumably, Arizonans.

In their only debate, it was revealed that in a 2003 radio interview longtime antiwar activist Sinema said that it was okay with her if you wanted to join those trying to kill the sons and daughters of America in the country that Osama bin Laden used as a base camp to train for and launch the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks:

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic Senate candidate in Arizona, said in a resurfaced radio interview from 2003 that she does not care if people fight for the Taliban against the United States… During a February 2003 interview on a radio show hosted by libertarian activist Ernest Hancock, Sinema said she did not object to individuals going abroad to fight for groups hostile to the U.S., Fox News reports. "As an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there, and I'm fighting for the Taliban, I'm saying that's a personal decision," Hancock said. "Fine. I don't care if you go and do that, go ahead," Sinema replied.

In essence, that’s exactly what deserter and traitor Bowe Bergdahl did, seemingly taking Sinema’s advice, when he left his post and his comrades to seek fellowship and communion with our Taliban enemy. Sinema’s radical leftism does not end there as she joined those conspiracy theorists who claim September 11 was an inside job:

Two months after the interview, Sinema told the Arizona Republic that "we should feel compassion" for enemy combatants killed in Iraq. In 2005, the Arizona Democrat became friends with a conspiracy theorist who claims the U.S. government carried out the 9/11 attacks. Between 2006 and 2007, she co-hosted a radio show with conspiracy theorist Jeff Farias, who signed a 2008 petition alleging the U.S. government planted explosives in the World Trade Center… In 2006, Sinema and Farias spoke at an anti-war rally called "End the US Occupation of Iraq." One of the sponsors of the event was 911 Truth of Arizona. The group's stated mission is "to expose the official lies and cover-up surrounding the events of September 11th, 2001 in a way that inspires the people to overcome denial and understand the truth; namely, that elements within the US government and covert policy apparatus must have orchestrated or participated in the execution of the attacks for these to have happened in the way that they did."

Sinema has tried to tiptoe around her remarks supporting your right to join the Taliban to kill Americans and oppress Afghan women through one of the more severe versions of Sharia law. Nor has she condemned the Bergdahl trade and the return of the Taliban 5 to the jihad against America and the West.

Obama prefers deserters like Bowe Bergdahl to heroes like Pat Tillman, trading terrorist Taliban leaders who slaughter Americans for traitors, and welcoming and consoling Bergdahl’s parents at the White House while he ignored Bergdahl’s desertion in the heat of battle in Afghanistan. Sinema, from all the evidence, shares his views.

That Bergdahl was a deserter and a traitor should never have been in doubt, yet it was, partially due to President Obama sending National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who spread the Benghazi video lies on the Sunday talk show circuit, to appear on the June 1, 2014 broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” to tell two more lies, that Bergdahl was a good soldier and that trading five top Taliban commanders would not endanger U.S. security. As Breitbart reported:

Regarding the desertion allegations, she said Bergdahl, “served the United States with honor and distinction. And we’ll have the opportunity eventually to learn what has transpired in the past years.” Rice also said that “assurances relating to the movement, the activities, the monitoring of those detainees [released in exchange for Bergdahl] give us confidence that they cannot and, in all likelihood, will not pose a significant risk to the United States. And that it is in our national interests that this transfer had been made.”

In fact, the Taliban trade of the terrorist equivalent of four-star generals does and has jeopardized U.S. security and was done to exploit Bergdahl’s captivity to help Obama to get the worst of the worst out of Guantanamo to facilitate his campaign pledge of closing the facility. That Bergdahl was a deserter should never have been in doubt, judging by the universal condemnation of those who served with him. Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) noted that fact and editorialized that Obama feared a court-martial because it could lead to him being charged with providing material assistance to a terrorist enemy:

Every one of the men who served with Bergdahl or tried to find him and who have spoken out publicly has said he was clearly a deserter. Indeed, the uncontestable fact is that Bergdahl walked away from his post in a time of war, leaving his weapon and gear behind. He was not out for a walk to relieve stress or clear his head. "Bowe Bergdahl deserted during a time of war, and his fellow Americans lost their lives searching for him," former Sgt. Matt Vierkant told CNN. At least six soldiers died in operations looking for Bergdahl.

The Taliban general staff has been replenished, and according to Kyrsten Sinema, Americans are free to join them in their war on human freedom, Western democracy and the real war on women being waged by those who support Sharia law and the expansion of its tyranny.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.