Paying for Medicare for All

When asked how the Democrats will pay for Medicare for All, the "honest" answer from the DNC CEO, Seema Nanda, was that they didn't know. This isn't actually truthful, because they know what it will take to pay for this monstrosity, and if they admit it, the party will be sent packing come 2020. The press was willing to give Obama a pass when he lied about ObamaCare to say that "if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor." They looked the other way when he said premiums would go down. The media even took his, Pelosi's, and Reid's word when they said it won't cost the taxpayers a penny.

The $40 trillion truth about Medicare for All funding is that the Democrats can't lie their way out of this reality no matter how deeply the compliant media buries their collective heads in the sand. No number of "experts" can convince enough people to go along with this boondoggle in the making. Remember, ObamaCare passed by a whisker because the Democrats had complete control of both houses and the White House. Today they may have enough votes in the House to pass something, no matter how crazy, but it won't see the light of day in the Senate. ObamaCare exempted company-sponsored plans, and they were going to do it in a way that nobody would have to pay a penny more in taxes. By doing this, they would supposedly limit the impact on the vast majority of the population. That made it easy for Joe and Jane Voter to go along with it. On the surface, ObamaCare was not a bad idea. Even the average Republican was in favor of doing something. So the messaging from Washington's left was that our company insurances would stay the same, it wouldn't cost us any money and we it was a good thing to do. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice... Even if the Democrats are able to get the media to ignore Trump's tweets on this subject for the next two years, they have insurmountable hurdles that amount to political suicide. First, ObamaCare, the plan that they expended so much goodwill and political capital to keep on life support, will have to be repealed and replaced. That will amount to admitting that it isn't working. That's a tough pill to swallow, especially if the Medicare for All push fails. It will open the door to a Republican replacement plan option. Second, Democrats will have to convince a couple hundred million hard-working families that it's a good thing for them to give up their company plans which they love so much. All for the good of the 10% who either don't want or can't afford health insurance. Third, this plan will put millions of people who work in the health insurance industry out of a job. Along with them, shareholders whose pensions and 401(k) Plans rely on dividends from insurance companies will be financially impacted. They may not be able to eat but don't fret, at least you won't have to worry about your health care. The government will be there to take care of you for free. Fourth, yes, companies will pay those health insurance premiums to the government instead of greedy insurance companies, but it will be impossible to ignore the fact that these payments will not even come close to covering the government's cost. Millions of small businesses that only survive because they aren't paying for employee insurance will be forced to pay government premiums too, putting them instantly out of business. Still not enough to cover the costs, but now there are a lot more people for the government to care for. But don't be concerned, because the dimwitted Democrats will reverse Trump's tax breaks for corporations and raise taxes on the rich. As always occurs under socialism, the leftists will eventually run out of other people's money and have to make big cuts in benefits and services. Republicans predicted a death spiral for ObamaCare. This plan will put the death in death spiral for the people. Medicare for All is merely a campaign slogan. If the democratic socialists of the DNC admitted to the truth, they would all lose their jobs. For now, it's easiest to just claim that they don't know how it will be paid for.