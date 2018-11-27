Nope, the Problem with the Media Isn't that They Cover Trump Too Much

…that I might at last agree with something in it. And then I read the beginning of the article:

Much is being made of the president’s targeting of CNN’s Jim Acosta, but TV news bears as much blame as anyone for our democracy’s dystopian decline, culminating in the presidency of an ignoramus with a personality disorder. They must immediately stop doing three things: repeating his demagoguery verbatim, playing the outrage game, and focusing on him to the exclusion of other important stories. Instead, they must embrace their solemn duty and educate the population about our great challenges – ratings be damned.

But the author’s only problem with the media seems to be that the media covers Trump and repeats what he says too much.



My complaints about the media, on the other hand, relate the intentional bias as to what they report, what they choose not to report and how they report. A significant amount of reporting today is based on pushing the Democrat agenda while seeking to elect Democrats and destroy Trump and other Republicans. Facts have meant little for quite a while. Here are just some examples.

For over two years, the media have reported on Russian collusion with Trump even though there never was any actual evidence that any occurred.

Meanwhile, the media knows that Hillary and the DNC paid over $10 million to cook up a fake Russian dossier to destroy Trump’s presidency, knows that Hillary and many other people in government violated multiple laws with her private non-secure server and email, knows that Obama also sent and received information to that email and then lied about it, and knows that people at the Justice Department and FBI intentionally targeted Trump for defeat while protecting Hillary and others from prosecution. The media cared little about any of that.

The DNC says the Russians hacked into their computers but would not allow any government agency to examine those computers. The only "proof" is the report a consulting group, paid for by the DNC, that Russians hacked them. But that was good enough for the media and Obama Administration to report that the Russians did it. Journalists should be concerned that the intelligence agencies would blame the Russians without examining the computers, and also wonder why the DNC is hiding the computers from the government. Sadly, they don’t care.

In the summer of 2016, while the CIA, FBI and Justice were supposedly so concerned about Russian hacking and interference, President Obama gave a stand down order to his cyber security chief to stop investigating Russia. The media never cared or asked why.

It is truly a tyrannical government that uses so many taxpayer resources -- including the FISA court and injecting spies and informants into an opposition campaign -- to destroy a political candidate while protecting a violator of laws that they liked as the next president. Instead of caring about the abuse of power, the media overwhelmingly also targeted Trump and supported Hillary.

The media, in collusion with and in support of other Democrats, sought to destroy the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Kavanaugh with unproven allegations. It is absolutely dangerous and despicable when the media colludes with a political party to destroy a man and his family based on allegations that have zero actual evidence because he is too conservative (in their opinion) in his views of the law and Constitution.

Harry Reid, Bill Clinton, Obama, Schumer, Durbin and others have given speeches in which they vowed to go tough on illegal immigrants. Not only weren't they referred to as racists and bigots by the media, they were continuously supported. Yet when Trump says similar things and wants to enforce laws passed by Congress, he is continuously referred to as a racist. (The media and other Democrats always play the race card because they don't like to argue facts and polices.) After portraying Trump over and over again as a racist, the media then take polls that show that a majority of Americans think Trump is a racist. Obviously propagandistic repetition by the media works.

After Ferguson, Missouri, the media and other Democrats pushed the fictional "Hands up don't shoot" narrative. It worked to gin up racial hate and violence and hate of cops. It is truly dangerous to America and to minorities themselves when the media and other Democrats intentionally promote divisiveness and gin up racial hate while they pretend that it is Trump and Republicans who promote divisiveness.

Obama repeatedly said that he couldn't unilaterally change immigration laws then he dictatorially and unilaterally did it anyway with DACA. The media, instead of denouncing Obama, almost universally supported the unconstitutional move. Then when Trump tries to undo the unconstitutional DACA, the media acts as if it were settled law and denounce Trump as a dictator. Puppet judges who also care little about the Constitution go along.

Ben Rhodes, of the Obama administration, bragged about how they lied to get the Iran deal and used journalists (who asked few if any questions) to spread those lies. The media never cared and have continually supported the deal to build up Iran -- which continues to sponsor terrorism and pledge death to America and Israel. The Obama administration obviously recognized quickly how most of the media would just repeat what they say without question. That is very helpful to power hungry politicians but an absolute disservice to us, the people.

Obama even had the Justice Department stop an investigation into a drug running operation in America by the terrorist organization Hezb’allah to appease Iran. Not only didn't most of the media care when they heard about this and how many deaths this helped cause, they continue to pretend that the Justice Department operated independently under Obama.

A current example of the way the media reports is the story about a non-American citizen who was killed in Turkey. A major newspaper gets the story from anonymous sources that the CIA has determined that the Saudi Crown Prince is directly involved. The journalists obviously have not seen the CIA report themselves but report that the anonymous sources are absolutely telling the truth. Almost all the media then prints and repeats the story as if it is true and denounce Trump because of this unverified story.

Some stories from anonymous sources are true but many are not and the media rarely corrects the false ones.

The media know that Clapper, Brennan, Cohen, Holder, Rice, Hillary and others committed perjury before Congress, but not only don't they care, but they continue to use them as sources for stories against Trump as if they were truth tellers.

I could go on with the lies and abuse with IRS, Obamacare and Benghazi but the examples of the media kowtowing to Democrats and Obama are almost endless.

What should Trump and other Republicans or Conservatives do when they see this obvious continued bias by the media seeking to destroy their party and take away their power? Just shut up? That seems to be the media’s goal.