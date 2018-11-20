Noonan vs. Reality

Most #NeverTrumpers are audacious with their contempt about the president. Not Peggy Noonan. She has a soft, feminine touch. Her latest column in the Wall Street Journal is titled "America Could Use Some Deals." Its premise is that President Trump and the Democrats should work to make 'deals' that would benefit the country, noting that Trump prides himself as the consummate dealmaker. Here, Noonan's target for 'deals' are immigration and health care. Theoretically that is a valid suggestion. It crashes on the rocks of reality when one understands the nature of today's Democratic Party. Compromise with the Democrats -- i.e., deal making -- is tantamount to surrender. The capitulation may not be on the entire issue at hand. And the Democrats have usually been smart enough to give the Republicans a fig leaf to cover their nakedness. And why not? This insures the game merrily goes on while the ratcheting effect to the left continues unabated.

Another danger in deal making with the Democrats is that Democrats are dishonest. Any party that continually uses cheating to steal elections as the Democrats do cannot be trusted to keep its word on any deal of significance. Furthermore, two of the defining characteristics of the Democratic Party are its 1) near demonic obsession for power and 2) immoral belief that the ends justify the means. This is not a secret. The Democrats pride themselves on these traits. A motto for the Democrats could be lifted from the playbook of their communist soulmates --'lying for the greater truth.' And what is truth? In the Democratic mind, truth is flexible and can (and must) be bent and twisted to suit the party's agenda. To the liberal way of thinking, facts do not establish truth. Nebulous concepts like social justice do. Just look at the transgender issue as example. Whether Noonan is willfully ignorant, just thick, or is pining for the days of the go-along-to-get-along Republicans, the fact is that nothing in the Democrat DNA is conducive to them engaging in honest deal making. Back to Noonan's column. She uses the analogy of President Trump as the CEO of America and the Democrats as his Board of Directors. What the woman really pictures is Trump as a wild stallion and the wise Democrats as the rider with a riding stick and a bridle in the president's mouth to control him. How condescending. To gain further insight into Noonan's thinking, this is the icing on her column: Nancy Pelosi loves her country. So, I think does Donald Trump. They should do something big for it, and not just devote themselves to two years of a fruitless fight. So there you have it. Nancy Pelosi loves America. No doubt about it, at least in Noonan's mind. But Trump? Well, Noonan cannot assert that the president actually loves America. She only thinks he does. Am I nitpicking? Hardly. Think how different Noonan's message would come across if she instead wrote: "Donald Trump loves his country. So, I think does Nancy Pelosi." The Democrats would be screaming bloody murder. And notice Noonan's disconnect with reality. Just the sight of Trump can invoke "U.S.A., U.S.A." chants from his audience. And what shows a greater love of America than an effort to MAGA and to put the country's interest ahead of other nations which have been eating our lunch for over a generation and hollowing out the middle class in the process. As for Pelosi, try to get her to say something as basic as the Pledge of Allegiance or to salute the flag and see what happens. To love America is to love the country's constitutional structure as a republic and to respect its laws and election results. This includes the nation's founding and traditions. None of this excuses America's warts and blemishes. Here, love strives to make the country better but in the context of its founding principles. Indeed, this type of continuous improvement has been the trajectory of American history. But when the stated goal of the Democrats is to the 'fundamentally transform" the U.S., this is not love. To state the obvious, what Pelosi and her fellow-traveling Democrats have is a desire to change America into something the country is not nor ever has been. This is not love of the country. It's love of a socialistic paradise that does not yet exist and when the Democrats in power and any and all opposition has been effectively neutered. The logic here should not be beyond Noonan's grasp. Probably what Pelosi and those like her (the Clintons for example) love about America is that the corrupt political system has allowed them to grow unbelievably wealthy while in government "service." Take note, Peggy Noonan; this is the opposite of Donald Trump.