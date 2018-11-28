Eternal Darkness of the Leftist Mind

Oprah Winfrey said she is an “open-minded” Christian who does not believe Jesus came to die for our sins. In other words, Oprah rejects the Gospel. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

Folks, I continue asking myself, why do leftists think so differently from the rest of us?

Oprah says Jesus is not the only way to heaven. As a self-proclaimed follower of Jesus, how can Oprah reject what he said? “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6) I find it amazing that Oprah believes she can rewrite God's plan for salvation to fit the agenda of herself and her leftist gurus. Oprah is free to believe whatever she wishes, but why call herself a Christian?

Celine Dion believes it is wrong to perceive babies as male or female at birth. Celine believes children should be allowed to grow into the gender they prefer. Celine has launched a dark, bizarre gender-neutral clothing line for kids. Rather than butterflies, Teddy bears and Bunny rabbits, Celine's clothing line for children is covered in human skulls.

Eastern Michigan University canceled its production of “The Vagina Monologues” because not all women have vaginas. The production has been deemed to lack “diversity and inclusion”; insensitive to transgenders. Folks, there are barely enough transgenders to fill a phone booth (0.6%).

Will Ferrell, Oprah Winfrey, and other Hollywood celebs have achieved great wealthy via capitalism. So why did these celebs campaign for Georgia's socialist gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams? Abrams is a huge supporter of government redistribution of wealth via oppressive tax increases. Abrams actually wanted illegal aliens to vote for her. Why do most Americans believe illegals invading our country is wrong and leftists passionately support it?

Professed Christian Tyler Perry joined his Hollywood homeys in bashing Georgia for not allowing men to use women restrooms who claim to wake up feeling like a woman. A spokesman for Perry said, “At Tyler Perry Studios, we believe in inclusion and equality for all people.” How does Perry square that with his Christian Bible which says, “Male and female He created them”? (Genesis 5:2)

From kindergartners to adults, allowing men into women restrooms has led to numerous sexual assaults. Why do Perry and his fellow leftists ignore this commonsense reality? What kind of bizarre thinking causes leftists to conclude that accommodating a handful of disturbed men trumps protecting little girls and women? Meanwhile, leftists claim to be our superiors in regard to advocating for and protecting women.

Regular Americans are repulsed upon learning that abortionist Kermit Gosnell murdered thousands of babies after they were born by snipping the spine at the base of the neck. Gosnell is America's biggest serial killer. And yet, leftists (fake news media, Hollywood, and Democrats) covered for Gosnell. Along with Obama, leftists support the murderous practices of partial-birth abortion and infanticide. The same leftists who vehemently fight to protect their right to kill human babies before and after birth passionately protect animals and trees.

Here's another example of dark weirdo leftist thinking. Leftists scold conservatives for supposedly not caring about women. And yet, leftists support the acceleration of Sharia law in America. Sharia advocates female genital mutilation which involves piercing, cutting, and removing or sewing closed a girl's or woman's genitals for no medical reason. A leftist judge in Michigan has recently ruled that outlawing female genital mutilation is unconstitutional. Researchers estimate the judge's ruling puts 513,000 girls and women at risk in the U.S. Incredibly, leftists say anyone who opposes this barbaric abuse of women is a racist and a hater.

Leftists hate Jesus and passionately war against Christianity while embracing and passionately defending Islam. Islam unquestionably suppresses women and executes homosexuals. I scratch my head trying to understand why leftists support Sharia. If Sharia dominated America, leftists' debauched lifestyles would be outlawed.

The most disturbing example of weird leftist thinking is their desire for America, their homeland, to suffer and fail. When Democrats take over the House in January, they will be obsessed with rolling back every one of Trump's remarkable achievements for America. Our economy is booming. Black, Hispanic, women, and Asian unemployment are at historic lows.

Trump has ended the U.S. being exploited by foreign countries. Why is all this good news for Americans deemed bad news in the warped minds of leftists?

Folks, leftists' thinking comes from a strange place alien to the rest of us. They cannot be reasoned with. Leftists must be defeated. I am confident that God is on our side. Fasten your seatbelts -- 2019 is going to be a very bumpy ride.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

