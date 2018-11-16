Democrat Corruption is a Clear and Present Danger to America

On November 6, it seemed the Republicans might hold their majority in the Senate and in the House. Sadly, they lost their majority in the House. The mystery is why so many Democrat candidates who are so obviously ethically challenged won in races that should not have even been close. How and why do Democrats continue to vote for unqualified, dishonest candidates? Elizabeth Warren is a proven liar, a cheat who claimed Native American heritage in order to get a job at Harvard. Her baby, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was her plan to wield control over all bank and non-bank institutions without Congressional interference. In short, she is a hard-left socialist who means to control how Americans earn, spend and borrow money, how they use their savings. Warren is a blight on the Constitution and the guaranteed freedoms of US citizens. She is an advance operative for the socialist America the left envisions.

Andrew Gillum, the left's choice to be Governor of Florida, is the failed mayor of Tallahassee. He remains under FBI investigation for corruption. Given the information about that investigation that has been released, he appears yet another greedy and corrupt Democrat pol in the Hillary Clinton mold. The stability of Tallahassee declined catastrophically under his leadership; crime and murder rose drastically. Gillum sold out his city for money, and cries racism when confronted with his crimes. He should never have been the candidate for the Governor of Florida but the left cares only about race and power, not ethics or honor. For progressives, race trumps everything else, even character. If Gillum wins after the cheating Broward County is infamous for, Florida will suffer the slings and arrows that are inevitable under politicians like Gillum. Why was this race even close? Have half the nation's voters scuttled any semblance of traditional values in order to win? Yes. Then there is Robert Menendez, the credibly accused pedophile senator of New Jersey. He should be in prison but was saved by one juror in his corruption trial with whom he partied after his win on November 6. Who votes for a man like this? There is plenty of proof that he took bribes from a wealthy client for numerous favors, trips to the Dominican Republic for sex with underage girls being one of them. But New Jersey just re-elected this man. They too have lost all sense of right vs. wrong. Stacey Abrams, the still grasping gubernatorial contender in Georgia, is a hard-left, anti-capitalist, anti-Second Amendment candidate. She owes about $200K in credit card debt and wants to run Georgia? She too is corrupt and incompetent. She is also willing to cheat to win. Are Georgians ignorant of her many, many negatives? If they are, they voted for her anyway. Again, skin color trumps everything. The left ignores fine men like John James, who ran for the House in Michigan against Debbie Stabenow. The left ignored Eddie Edwards who ran in New Hampshire. Both men are conservative African Americans. The American left today pretends such candidates do not exist. They have ignored fine people like James and Edwards as they have always ignored brilliant men like Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele, Walter Williams, Jason Riley, and Larry Elder. They revile the brilliant Clarence Thomas. They don't like to be reminded of men like Frederick Douglass or Booker T. Washington. Neither of them, like Sowell, Steele, Williams and Elder ever promoted the idea that African Americans were or would be perennial victims. Each of them advocated for quite the opposite, for self-reliance and independence. This notion of personal responsibility is anathema to today's left; they need and promote subservience and dependency among their flock of reliable but uninformed voters. This is why they encourage the immigration of so many millions of illegal migrants. They assume they will be able to win for them the right to vote. Judging by the number of them who likely voted in the midterms, their plan is succeeding. This is how they will destroy America from within. The leftist billionaires who orchestrate these plans are extravagantly wealthy. Those tasked with representing us in Congress will never be exposed to the downside of the invasion of millions of migrants, the crime or the financial burden. They have nothing but contempt for those of us who must endure the consequences of our communities being intruded upon by gang members, drug dealers and human traffickers. These people have no intention of becoming Americans; like the Democrats who welcome them, they have contempt for us. Then there is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the thoroughly-ignorant-of-everything candidate who won her district by 80%! This young woman knows nothing about how any government works, let alone ours. She is hopelessly uniformed; she knows even less about US history or the Constitution. She is clueless about the economy. When asked how she would pay for all the give-away programs she touts, she replied that that was a "puzzling question"! "You just pay for it" she answers. She has no idea; no idea about anything. She thinks she will be "inaugurated" to the House! Most fourth graders know more than she does about US history. And yet she is already thinking about running for President! This is a wholesale indictment of our politicized, dumbed-down system of education. Many of her constituents are immigrants; we are obviously not educating them at all. They voted for all the free stuff -- college, medical care, basic income, housing, that Ocasio-Cortez has promised to deliver. This is what socialist Democrats dream about: perpetual power over a populace too ignorant to rebel. American as founded is at grave risk. In addition to ODasio-Cortez, Gillum, Ilhan Omar, Abrams, Sinema, who very likely cheated to take the Arizona Senate seat, there is Linda Sanchez. Kirsten Gillibrand is a Hillary clone; she only cares about her own political power. She speaks like a small child but is also considering a run for the presidency. She was best pals with Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein until they were politically inconvenient. Amy Klobuchar, who embraced the vicious and obviously false allegations against Judge Kavanagh, was re-elected! Like every other Democrat member of the judiciary committee, she knew those accusations were false, without a shred of corroboration, but her constituents re-elected her! Who are these voters? How do they reconcile voting for people willing to destroy a fine man for political purposes? She is exactly who every Democrat member of that committee is, who every member of the Democrat Party is: nothing more than power-hungry political operatives out to ruin any and all opponents by any means necessary. They are a clear and present danger to American as founded. Young people are no longer taught the truth of American history. They are not taught the truth of the Holocaust. Anti-Semitism is acceptable, even promoted, by the Democrats. They embrace Linda Sarsour and Louis Farrakhan without shame. Young people don't know that communism killed over a hundred million people in the twentieth century. Their calculated-by-leftists ignorance is destroying our country. They try to sell the idea that gender is not a factor of biology! They attempt to convince young people that climate change is man-made (a travesty) and that global warming causes wild fires (a lie). Having control over academia, they have willfully brainwashed students for nearly two generations. Unless your children are a strong-willed, independent thinkers, do not send them to college! How and why the American left has devolved into the kind of party one finds in a banana republic is a mystery. That our media is so anxious to promote their corrupt candidates and the low-brow tactics they employ is a tragedy. Do they do it because they can no longer win by promulgating their Orwellian vision of a socialist state, mandated equality of outcome? Perhaps. They will never sell socialism to enough sentient Americans to win. They need millions of uninformed voters to succeed. We must not let them cheat their way to power over the rest of us. Their ongoing vote fraud must be stopped and the Democrats need to take a look at themselves and at what they have become. It's not a pretty picture. What they have become threatens to destroy the greatest nation on the planet and they are doing it on purpose. They have nothing but contempt for the US as founded and for those of us who love this country.