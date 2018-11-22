America Has Much to Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

This is my first Thanksgiving without my preacher dad who went to be with the Lord in June at age 90. I smile when remembering when I was a little boy, Dad included me and my four younger siblings in his sermon. Every year, Dad's east Baltimore storefront church sold tickets for their bus trip to Hersey Park, Pennsylvania. Preaching from the pulpit, Dad told the congregation, “When the bus arrives my kids always excitedly get on the bus. It never dawned on my kids to be concerned about a ticket because they knew their father had taken care of it.” I took that as Dad's way of saying we should always trust our heavenly father. Brother and sister American patriots, while Democratic Party evil is ever present at every turn, the Bible says, “in every thing give thanks”. (1 Thessalonians 5:18) Folks, we have much for which to be extremely thankful.

We should remain thankful that God's presidential candidate defeated Satan's in the 2016 election. We should be thankful that the American left's and Deep State's attempts to remove Trump from office have failed and pushed Trump further to conservatism. While losing the House was disappointing, we also got rid of several never-Trump RINOs. I trust God that this will prove to be a good thing for Trump's agenda and America. I call upon my fellow Christians across America to pray and claim this scripture for our president and his agenda. “No weapon formed against you shall prosper.” (Isaiah 54:17) e should be thankful that the GOP picked up seats, strengthening the Republican's majority in the Senate. On a personal note, I am extremely thankful that Sen. Ted Cruz was reelected in Texas. Ted is my guy; brilliant, a fighter, character-driven and a man wise enough to know that there is a God and it is not him. I am thankful that Sen. Cruz and President Trump were big enough to join together for the good of our country, laying aside their personal feud. Sen. Cruz is the kind of warrior our president needs in his corner pushing Trump's America first agenda. It is disturbing that extreme radical leftist Beto O'Rourke could have defeated Sen. Cruz. This is a guy who supported NFL players kneeling in disrespect for our flag and National Anthem. O'Rourke called police the "new Jim Crow". O'Rourke is a part of the Democrat's evil mantra which says America's cops are racist and routinely shoot blacks for no reason. This evil Democratic Party lie fuels the ambushing and assassination of our brave men and women in blue across America by Black Lives Matter thugs. How on earth could such an extreme candidate like O'Rourke give Cruz a run for his money in Texas? One reason is money. O'Rourke had $70 million to portray himself as a kind reasonable man. Cruz only had $29 million to spread the truth. Another reason why anti-American socialist candidates are getting votes is because public education has brainwashed our youth into believing socialism is a good thing; far superior to capitalism. This is a lie. Every year, Rush Limbaugh tells the true story of the first Thanksgiving. According to governor of the colony William Bradford's journal, upon landing the Pilgrims functioned as a commune (socialism); everyone receiving an equal share. All the land they cleared, houses they built and crops they grew belonged to the community. No one owned anything. This failed because there is no incentive to work harder if you cannot produce a better life for your family. Also, there will always be deadbeats looking for a free ride. Bradford realized the system was toxic, was not working, and did not produce prosperity. Bradford gave each family a plot of land to work and manage. Whatever they produced was theirs. They could sell their overages (capitalism). It worked! Pilgrims set up trading posts and traded with the Indians. The first Thanksgiving was the Pilgrims expressing gratitude and thanks to God. While I highly respect former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, I am thankful that he has been replaced with acting AG Matthew Whitaker. The Washington D.C. swamp is a nasty dank disgusting place. Sessions never quite had the stomach to fight for We the People in that climate. For decades, myself along with fellow black conservatives like Alfonzo Rachel, Herman Cain, Walter Williams, Mychal Massie, Alveda King, Star Parker, Thomas Sowell, Larry Elders, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Dr. Ben Carson, Niger Innis, Wayne Dupree, Rev. C.L. Bryant and others have felt like voices crying in the wilderness, encouraging blacks to break free from slavery on the Democratic Party's liberal plantation. I am thankful that a new generation of young black have heeded our call. They have launched the Blexit Movement, blacks abandoning their brain-dead destructive loyalty to the Democratic party. I praise God for the #WalkAway Movement encouraging people to stop drinking the Democratic Party's Kool-Aid. Lifelong Democrats are leaving the party, which is infected with hatred for America and disdain for all things wholesome and good. I am thankful for the new Sen. Lindsey Graham. Sen. Graham stood strong and spoke passionately in defense of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. Graham appears to have embraced and is willing to fight for president Trump's Make America Great Again agenda. I am thankful for Trump's fearlessness is confronting the fake news media and challenging political correctness. We are seeing signs that Trump's courage is inspiring others to freely speak the truth. My wife Mary's dad passed a few years ago. We moved from Florida to West Virginia to be closer to Mary's mom, who lives about 30 minutes from us. On Thanksgiving day, we will literally drive over the river and through the woods to grandma's house. In her 80s, she still bakes apple pies from scratch for family and friends. I'm looking forward to a beautiful day of family fellowship, love and gratitude. Have a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Help Lloyd spread the Truth http://LloydMarcus.com