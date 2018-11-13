Ambiguity, the Chevron Doctrine, Kavanaugh, and 'Birthright Citizenship'

Though it may be the envy of the free world, America’s legal system is not perfect. One of the reasons for its imperfection is that our laws are written with imperfect language. And what are laws if not language? Judicial review was established, in part, to decide what the laws made with imperfect language mean. When you take judicial review to the max, you’ll be standing before SCOTUS, the Supreme Court of the United States. And the nine justices that make up that tribunal will be scrutinizing your language out the yingyang. One of the things the justices will be on the lookout for is ambiguity. There are two types of ambiguity. There’s the equivocal, where statements can be interpreted more than one way. And then there are statements that are uncertain or indefinite. Americans should not tolerate laws that are ambiguous, because breaking laws entails punishment. If the folks are to know where they stand with the powers that be so that they can avoid punishment, laws must be unambiguous, i.e. univocal and clear. There should be no question as to what a law means.