A Cold Winter for White Women

The open assault on white women from the progressive left seems to have begun in earnest. It could be rightfully argued that it actually began more than two years ago immediately following the election of President Trump, when presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said, “[Democrats] do not do well with white men, and we don’t do well with married, white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.” Clinton didn't win over white women for a myriad of reasons but the number of tone-deaf statements she made on why women didn't vote for her, such as this one, certainly did her no favors. Clinton couldn't have been more insulting to her own gender. By making public derogatory statements against white women, Clinton was really signaling that it was time to kick off the white woman blame game. Enter Jada Pinkett Smith, the outspoken racial critic who, just days ago, freely admitted that she just doesn't like white women in general. Smith said on her own talk show, “I have to admit I’m guilty to that to a certain degree because I do have my own biases, specifically to blonde women," she revealed. “Blonde hair on white women just triggers me. I’ve had to catch myself.”

Smith's racist remarks follow on the heels of the media's consistent messaging that it was white women who were to blame for the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Media outlets such as the Guardian, the New York Times, Vogue, and countless feminist organizations were propagating a singular message aimed squarely at the feet of white women. Following the infamous almost all-female Kavanaugh confirmation battle, Vox host Liz Plank tweeted, “The way white women accept to be used as pawns by a party that consistently strips their rights and minorities’ rights away cannot be overstated.” The progressive left uses minority Hollywood stars to buttress racist arguments of the type we are all too familiar with. White women are racial bigots bent on voting against their own interests and empowering the male patriarchy. Yeah, that one. But this type of race baiting wasn't Smith's first rodeo in the war on whites. Smith boycotted the Oscars because it was too white for her. Chris Rock said at the 2016 Academy Awards, “I’m here at the Academy Awards, otherwise known as the White People’s Choice Awards,” in a nod to Smith's angst over the lack of diversity in Hollywood. Another minority heavy hitter is Oprah, who only endorses political candidates who are black, such as former President Obama and her recent bid to get Stacey Abrams elected as Georgia's next governor. Oprah has also said that old white people just need to die and that she was a victim of racism when a store clerk wouldn't show her an expensive handbag. Oprah is a baby boomer and no doubt, she did experience racism in her lifetime before becoming one of the most influential and wealthy women in the world, but mark my words, she isn't going to let anyone forget that. It matters little to these big names that they are famous and rich in large part because of white audiences, they believe their fame and notoriety gives them license to use white people in order to obtain success and then denigrate them for something as benign as their skin color. But that would be missing the point entirely. The point is that these Hollywood minorities -- no matter how wealthy -- continue to be used as pawns in the Democratic race game, which sees color, not individuals, everywhere. Not only is this racist rhetoric dangerous for society, it is poison to our youth. Young white people today are exposed almost exclusively to angry black artists and Hollywood stars who encourage them to hate themselves for their whiteness, demoralizing and denigrating them for their skin color and culture. But hating oneself for his race is not a virtue. Telling young white people to “check” their white privilege or to hate themselves for their culture isn't just insanity, it's racist. What began as a feminist progressive movement united exclusively against white males has now openly set its sights on white women. In his lavish Kalorama bunker just blocks away from the White House, Obama continues to curate identity groups to undermine the American voter and encourage the breakdown of racial relationships. The grip Obama has on these fascist groups is as tight as his grip over the Hollywood hip crowd, which is a lot more than you may think. Always a Hollywood darling, Obama is a member in good standing with the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), the influential body that pushes his progressive ideals through clueless actors and hip hop artists, and Obama wasted no time in putting his favorite right-hand gal Valerie Jarrett onto its board. Jarrett, if anyone can remember her for anything other than the reason why Roseanne Barr was fired from ABC, was a major player in the Galvanize Program, which was launched following the first-ever United States of Women Summit sponsored by Obama’s White House Council on Women and Girls. Galvanize is a terrible feminist front group flaming the hysteria of young women in America over imaginary threats to their equality. Think Title IX. In addition to Jarrett, Joe Biden and Arne Duncan -- one of Obama's longest-serving cabinet members -- also joined the CAA with the intent to continue Obama’s public policy work via Hollywood propaganda. So it was no surprise then when Netflix partnered with Barack and Michelle Obama earlier this year to produce films and series for Netflix, including scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries and features. Progressives have backed the entertainment industry with big money and big names in order to continue its influence over culture. While conservatives continue to struggle with the mechanics of being influencers, the left is wasting no time in pushing their current hold over entertainment to further push identity politics. If you want to know what the next big play is by the progressives, just watch Hollywood. And Hollywood is gunning for white women. It seems that they are angrier than ever following the midterm elections, with head cheerleader Chelsea Handler tweeting, “59% of white women voted for Ted Cruz. I don’t know what it is going to take for us to be sisters to other women, but we have to do better than this.” The left has invested far too many resources in stoking the racial divide for the sake of hanging on to its most loyal voters. If the Democrats can't get any form of DACA passed over the next several years or slow down Trump's immigration policies, they must absolutely hold onto the black vote. And it is not looking very good for them. Blacks are doing better than ever in the Trump economy and overall, blacks do not support unlimited immigration or granting anchor babies citizenship. With that in mind, the winter forecast calls for more racial hatred aimed squarely at white America, particularly the shaming and name calling of white women.