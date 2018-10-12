Violence? It's Not Only the Right Who Will Bleed

Hillary Clinton said it best: "civility can start again" only when the Democrats regain power. And "the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength." Eric Holder, the Obama mini-me, wasn't far behind when he said, "When they go low, we kick them." He meant not only Republicans but anyone who disagrees with their plans. The Democrats have overtly committed to violence. If we needed further evidence, we need only look at what Antifa did in Portland the other day, where the police faded away, ceding the streets to Antifa, whose members blocked streets and ordered traffic and pedestrians to obey, for no other purpose than to show that they must be obeyed. Those who didn't were hit with batons. We've all seen the video of a septuagenarian trying to get away and being punished. Now the Democrats who control Portland are considering charges against him...

Dick Durbin, oleaginous Democratic senator on the Judiciary Committee, described the protesters at the Kavanaugh nomination hearings as the "sounds of democracy." The left's collective tantrum had nothing to do with democracy. It had everything to do with intimidation and violence. Everyone knows that Maxine Waters has been calling for violence since the day Donald Trump took office. The left has always been violent. It's only now that the leftists admit it. No...now, they advocate for it. It bears repeating that Democrats, unable to win an argument on the merits, or obtain power through elections, are now calling for violence. I include Antifa when I discuss the Democrats because Antifa is their private militia. The media are their propaganda arm. To be perfectly honest, I think the left is right. It's time we exercised our "voices of democracy" and did some "kicking," as well as displayed a little "incivility." I don't know about you, but if I'm driving down the Yellow Brick Road, and Antifa blocks my legal access or right to proceed, I will be polite and make every effort to go around as I go on my way. But, should one of those Halloween costume-wearing, tough-guy militia members get in my way and get a "brush back," I'm not going to lose any sleep. I'll make the damages up on the GoFundMe account. Eons ago, when I first started saying mean things about Barack Obama, I had the windows in my house broken...twice. Sure, the police said it was "kids," even though I had been living there for decades and never had a problem with anyone. Had the girl I was living with at the time not stood in my way for five crucial seconds, I would have been outside (the second time, at least, I was waiting for them) with a sword in my hand (I have a collection of edged weapons), and they would have heard the "voice of democracy." As it is, I missed them as they rounded the corner – according to a witness, who may not have been merely a witness – and they haven't come back since, because I guess they decided I had had enough. My "voice of democracy" is a little like "her truth." The way I felt that night (it cost me eight grand to replace the windows), I was a "mob" unto myself. Since "mobs" don't exist, I would have been fine. The aptly named Don Lemon would have agreed with me – although with the double standard of today, maybe not. Trying to chase me out of a restaurant would be a different matter. It's not my home, and I believe that in public, we each owe society a measure of decorum. So I wouldn't care what a group of loudmouth Antifa he-man fakesters did to me. I would probably let it go and go eat somewhere else – providing they did not get in my way, impede my progress, or get too close to me. Then they will probably get a smack (as my Italian relatives would describe it). Get between me and my girl, however, or my mother, or my son, and they will always get a smack. And I am in no way a tough guy. I know tough guys, many tough guys. Were anyone to try that with them, the instant he opened his mouth, he would get a beat-down bordering on murderous. But they're tough; they should be able to handle it. (One note: A SWAT costume made of plastic is no real protection, even if it makes you feel...big.) I am not alone. I carried a weapon in the Bronx back in the day when there were 2,000 murders a year, most of them gun-related. I had to pull my weapon a bunch of times (it was the day and age), yet I never had to shoot anyone. I was able to control each situation without killing, even though in several instances I would have been within my rights to kill. And I am one of those guys who practiced endlessly (again, back in the day) not only with my gun, but with edged weapons and basically anything that was nearby that could be used as a weapon. I know how to take the pen out of my pocket and jam it into a threat's neck. I've practiced it, although my level of competency would be considered low by professionals. I also understand discretion. Give me a way to get away, and I will. I will use force only as a last resort and deadly force only if I fear for my life or that of someone else. In reality, no one has much to fear from me. I've explained my RoE. This is the way most conservatives think. They don't want a fight...but there are rules. How long until some mama's boy pushes someone beyond his level of tolerance? As I said, I am not the only one who would know how to stop a threat. And, I would guess, many of them are way better at these things than I. How long will it be before the weaklings of the left try to bully the wrong person? There will be blood. It will be tragic, because it will be unnecessary. Do not threaten anyone, and you will never be taken as a threat – that's an aphorism the left would do well to learn. Or is blood what they want? William L. Gensert can be found on Twitter at @williamlgensert.