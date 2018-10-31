Trump Uses the 'N-Word'

Trump's finally done it. He's confirmed what many have suspected all along. In front of tens of thousands with microphones listening and cameras watching, he came right out and said it. On national television, he broke the taboo. He used the "N-word." In an op-ed filled with bare-knuckled truths, a most shocking source for conservatives to cite as a voice of political reason, Piers Morgan, made an astute observation in the U.K. Daily Mail when he typed the following about our media: "the US mainstream media has become the boy that cried wolf. Their constant collective outrage over every tiny thing Trump says, tweets or does – much of it driven by commercial self-interest – has had the inevitable effect of diluting the impact of that outrage.

Barely a week goes by without some supposed new 'Trump crisis' fuelling wall-to-wall cable news coverage and dire predictions of impeachment or even jail time for the President. Yet within a few days, each 'administration-threatening scandal' dissolves into a giant nothing-burger. Case in point: The media and blogosphere are at it again, completely aghast, firing off tweets and typing columns with fists of fury over Trump's use of the "N-word." In a speech at a rally for Ted Cruz last week, President Trump said, "You know, they have a word – it's sort of became old-fashioned – it's called a nationalist. And I say, really, we're not supposed to use that word? You know what I am? I'm a nationalist, okay? I'm a nationalist. Nationalist. Nothing wrong. Use that word. Use that word." You would have thought he'd called for the passage of a federal law mandating the public lynching of every black man pulled over for speeding. From the obscure far-left websites like Crooks and Liars, which declared, "I think it's fair to say that we can finally start calling Trump's MAGA rallies what they really are: White Nationalist Rallies, – especially after Trump came clean and admits he is a (White) Nationalist, while seconds earlier bashing the Globalists (Jews)," to more prominent national brands like USA Today, which chose to publish this third-party tweet: "Trump's 'I'm a Nationalist' comment will likely represent the biggest boon for white supremacist recruitment since the film Birth of a Nation glorified the Klan in 1915 and gained the KKK 4 million members by 1925," the theme is the same: he finally came out and said it. What we've known all along. He's a white supremacist, and this was a (not so) thinly veiled call to his Aryan brethren. What Trump said was, "I'm a nationalist." What they heard was, "I'm a white nationalist." As is often the case, Trump's four-word quote "I am a nationalist," is presented without surrounding context. A keyword search using the words "Trump I'm a nationalist" produces pages of results evoking "white nationalism," "white nationalist," "white supremacy," and other such themes. All websites running the racism angle back the headline up a with 30-second video clip from last Monday night showing the president using the "N-word." Thirty seconds out of an hour-and-seventeen-minute-long speech. For those who listened to the full speech , the "I'm a nationalist" portion makes sense and is perfectly consistent with what Trump was explaining at the time. Full context requires listening from 20:50 to 24:40 out of the entire 77 minutes. Trump said, "I told all of the European nations, 'It's not fair'; we have all these horrible trade imbalances. They take such advantage[.] ... [T]hey're not taking advantage anymore, folks. Under Republican leadership, America is winning again. America is respected again because we are putting America first. We're putting America first; it hasn't happened in a lot of decades. We're taking care of ourselves for a change, folks." To paraphrase Trump's message surrounding the use of the "N-word," he said: a) other nations, our supposed allies, have set up tariffs and trade barriers that place American companies at an unfair disadvantage; b) we then provide them with military aid and protection; c) to top it off, we pay them for these privileges; and d) no more. Most of America, if exposed to this full context, would likely wonder what's so wrong with a president taking this position – that of a "nationalist." As we may find out on November 6, many in fact are probably grateful to finally have one. However, the "view everything through racism goggles" left just can't see it. Not that any was needed, but this latest episode stands as yet more evidence of just how race-obsessed the American left is. Leftists look for it (and find it) any- and everywhere. What Trump said was, "I'm a nationalist." What the constantly offended, perpetually on the hunt for racism left heard was, "I'm a white nationalist." Leftists heard that because it's what they were listening for. The fact that the man never said it is completely moot. He used the new "N-word" in public, and that's close enough.