The Second Caravan Sealed the Democrats' Fate

The herald of middle-American radicalism, Samuel Francis, famously described America's two parties as the evil party and the stupid party. Under our secular savior, Donald Trump, the political division in America is changing: there is no more stupid party, and the evil party is consuming itself. Vilfredo Pareto's classification of political elites as "Foxes and Lions" – the quick and cunning versus the strong and stalwart – now largely describes our two parties. The pure foxes among Republicans have mostly been silenced or have left the party; it now consists mainly of a protective pride of lions led by a dominant male more cunning than any fox. The Democrats' elites consist almost exclusively of foxes, and they are beset by a spreading plague of rabies. Just in time to drive this division home with a sledgehammer and a ten-inch nail, the border crisis has exploded into America's consciousness.

On the heels of the now 14,000-strong human wave set to flood across our southern border in the coming weeks is another human army – and then another, and likely many more. Faced with the prospect of paying human-smugglers $5,000-$10,000 to transport them to the American border, poor residents of Central American countries have come to realize that mass migrations are safer and cheaper. The invaders know they have allies on this side of our border. Most Democrat lawmakers remain silent; they are not proposing a solution because they don't see the invasion as a problem – to them, it is a feature of our immigration laws, not a bug. Racialism is the new creed and currency of the left, so anything that swells the numbers of minorities in the United States is assumed by Democrat leaders to be a net benefit to the Democratic Party. With the advent of invading armies, the democrats could not be more mistaken. First, notice what was not said as the army approached Mexico and Mexican authorities pledged to prevent it from entering their country. Whether this was possible was an open question – but what was never questioned was the right of Mexico to stop them. Every leftist in Congress and in corporate media silently affirmed the right of the Mexican government to stop the army. The Democrats' immigration message is finally crystal-clear: other nations have a right to control their borders, but we do not, even in the face of foreign invasion. That is a politically untenable position. Second, as more invading armies get underway, regardless of the fate of the first one, questions will invariably be asked of the left – and every question undermines the Democratic Party. - How many are too many? There can be no real answer to that question from the left if the first massive army proceeds into the interior of the country. The left has welcomed the first army; consistency demands that they apply the same standards to those that follow. The Democrats have shown that they're bluffing. To fold will admit their error, wound their pride, and compromise their racialist creed. - Do Democrats really believe that all or even most of the invading migrants face political, ethnic, or religious persecution? Those are the standards for asylum. The army comes from a region where ethnicity and religion are essentially uniform; there is no Latin American version of the Hutus and Tutsis. People fleeing economic depression and criminal violence are not eligible for asylum, yet Democrats welcome them all with open arms. - Assuming that we decide to stop the tenth, or twentieth, or fiftieth army, is there any legal way to do so without physical resistance? The Democrats' silence on this issue insures that our laws will be changed, and not in ways that will benefit their party. The wall is the most obvious but hardly the limit of these changes; immigration based upon merit will be the final defeat of the Democratic Party's desire to replace the American population with a largely illiterate and dependent foreign underclass. The Democrats will resist every change, but their support for the current invasion has cut their credibility off at the knees. Third, the left and its corporate media allies have misjudged Latinos. The left's childish and simplistic view of minorities leads leftists to believe that all Latinos think alike and are uniformly elated by anything that grows the sheer number of Latinos in the country. There are radical elements in the Latino community who do think that way, and naturally, they are drawn to active participation in the racialist Democrat mob. But most Latinos are like the rest of us: they are concerned about their families first and foremost. It doesn't benefit Latinos – whether here legally or illegally – to have endless waves of people arriving from outside the country, willing to work for lower and lower wages. Shrewd Latinos also recognize that the less legitimate foreign arrivals appear to be, the greater the chance that large-scale deportations will eventually occur. Most Latinos do not desire a place on the Democrat welfare plantation and the destruction of the family unit which such a place requires. Note that there is no European analogue for the word "machismo" – among the various races, only Latinos use and celebrate such a term, defined as "aggressive masculinity." The Democrat plantation is the home of emasculation. Having already set in motion plans to limit or eliminate foreign aid to El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, President Trump has already done more to fight this foreign invasion than Obama did in eight years. Should the migrant army simply keep walking when it meets resistance, that will not be the victory many Democrats seem to anticipate. It will not demoralize the Republican base, which recognizes that short of military resistance and the public relations nightmare a military confrontation may produce, Trump's hands are largely tied by our current immigration laws. Instead, the human wave will be the punctuation mark on the end of the sentence, "Build the wall." Months ago, Trump offered to trade legitimacy for DACA recipients for the wall. The Democrats refused, as Trump surely knew they would. Instead, Democrats dug their greedy hands ever deeper into the immigration candy jar. Before all is said and done, they'll curse their greedy hands and wish they'd opted for amputation.