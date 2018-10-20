The Ideological Conversion of the Democratic Party

The point the president was making that we are all Americans and we all share the same ideals and aspirations: self-reliance, belief in a free-market economy, and commitment to the democratic process. The current political environment, however, is fundamentally different.

In his January 1989 State of the Union Address, President Ronald Reagan said, “Yes, we will have our differences. But let us always remember: what unites us far outweighs whatever divides us.”

Today’s Democratic Party does not offer a different philosophy for achieving the same objectives; for years, it has had a different philosophy and different objectives entirely. The ideological paradigm of today’s Democrats is Obama’s neo-Marxist version of socialism, the driving force of which is bondage: “The hand that feeds you controls you.”

Devotion to the socialist cause has turned the Democrats in the House and Senate into what Bolshevik Leon Trotsky called “the Voting Herd,” acting much like the unthinking members of the Soviet Congress of People’s Representatives that for seventy years unanimously approved every one of the Communist Party’s programs.

Just like the Soviet Politburo, a small group of ideologically driven Democrats in leadership positions formulates the policies while the majority, possessing a limited understanding of the underlying ideology and not overburdened by convictions or moral virtues, is enmeshed in a philosophy that destroys individualism and self-reliance and fosters the blind following of leaders. There is no inner hesitation and no inner opposition. The psychopaths have turned this once respected political party of John Kennedy, Henry M. Jackson, and Mike Mansfield into a socialist cartel.

It is not a stretch to equate the Democratic Party with the ideas of socialism and the principles of the Bolsheviks’ Democratic Centralism. The core principle of Democratic Centralism is, "The decisions of higher bodies shall be absolutely binding on lower bodies and on all Party members." The Party requires uniformity of thought and action, exhibits the signs of Soviet obedience, and equates the will of the Party with the will of the people.

This ideological conversion eroded democratic values, forced the Democrats to abandon their principles, and eventually led to the moral degeneration of the party.

Unable to offer an ideologically sustainable alternative to capitalism and powerless to stop Trump’s massive onslaught on socialist programs, the Democrats have purposely been trying to worked America into a deadlock by employing potent Marxist tactics -- resistance, demagoguery and lies.

In a concerted effort to paralyze executive authority, they blatantly subvert every program on the President’s agenda and actively support a collective mania for ever more sweeping investigations of dubious claims, rumors, unsubstantiated allegations and innuendos that has descended over the President, his family, his associates, and nominees.

The intellectual concept of truth has been challenged. Falsehood confronts reason, and intimidation replaces consensus. The truth is no longer what can be proven, the truth is any insinuation that cannot be avoided. The party migrated to the Soviet playbook and completely abandoned American ethics.

The Democrats have employed political homicide and character assassination as a weapon of choice. Unsubstantiated accusations of sexual misconduct against male rivals have become a familiar feature of the American political landscape. People with a lifelong stellar record in public service have been smeared and venomously attacked for their virtues and success.

The prerequisites of being Democratic nowadays are political expediency and knavery supplemented by a congenital lack of integrity and common decency. There are hardly any thinkers or mavericks left in the party, but rather a gathering of pedestrian opportunists who, just like their Bolshevik precursors, have professed their egalitarian vision and prophetic absolutism they committed to achieve at any cost.

Having failed to find a middle ground between total victory and total defeat, the “born again” Bolsheviks, with nothing to offer beyond racism and mistreatment of women, will inevitably resolve to violence in order to preserve socialist gains.

According to the Bible, the great battle of Good vs. Evil would take place in the plain of Armageddon. Americans must realize that this battle has been going on for a quite a while in Washington, D.C. and soon will take place around the country in this November.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and author of Anatomy of a Bolshevik and Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, she Adopted It.