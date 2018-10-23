The Dems October Surprise May be on Them

What they tried to do to Kavanaugh in declaring him a rapist with an absolute lack of evidence, has shown Americans that they do not care who gets hurt in their pursuit of power. How many male voters thought, “That could be me.” How many women voters thought, “That could be my husband; that could be my son.”

If we learned anything from the Kavanaugh smear and the endless Russia collusion investigation, it’s that just as Islam is a political system masquerading as a religion, Democratic Party ideals are a religion masquerading as a political system.

Yet Kavanaugh is merely the most egregious of their missteps. Almost everything the Democrats have done since January 20, 2017, has only served to hurt their chances for the “blue wave.” They took what up until recently seemed to be a sure-thing election sweeping Democrats into control of the House and the Senate and threw it away.

With Kavanaugh, the unhinged protests, and now, all the violence the left perpetrates on a daily basis -- the only thing they have accomplished with their bad behavior is to take Robert Mueller and his “witch hunt” off the front pages and make it impossible for him to release any report or announce more indictments of foreigners or tertiary Trump associates before election day. The people will see that for what it would be, a purely political stunt to hurt the president and Republicans.

Announcing that their plans, should they win control of the House, would be to impeach Trump and Kavanaugh is another faux pas. Americans like fair play. The investigation of Trump has been going on for two years and they have nothing. It’s kind of like Al Gore’s strategy in 2000: “We count until I win!”

They want to investigate Trump until they find any crime they can use to impeach him or better yet, jail him. And like Kavanaugh, it doesn’t even have to be true, as long as it works.

I think most Americans realize that had they been the subject of a prosecutor with an unlimited budget, they would have long ago been on the nightly news in cuffs with their coat over their head being led into the police station.

Now we have the 5,000-person “caravan” quickly approaching our border. It may be just me, but the ploy seems to have Democratic fingerprints all over it. There is broad support in America for secure borders.

This is not going to help the Democrats on November 6. It will seem to many that the Democrats are advocating invasion.

Just for good measure, throw in Elizabeth “Damn it, I am an Indian” Warren’s idiocy and a question comes to mind. Have the Democrats accomplished anything in the runup to the midterms that have helped their chances? Of course, Trump baited her when he called her “Pocahontas.” But that was some time ago; she didn’t have to bite so hard on the hook and she could have waited until after the midterm elections.

Not since Gary Hart took a picture with a young woman, not his wife, sitting on his lap on a yacht ironically named Monkey Business has a leading Democrat hurt the chances of winning the nomination as Elizabeth Warren did with the release of her DNA test proving she was between 1/64 and 1/1024 likely to have an ancestor of South American or Mexican Indian heritage. Yet, it’s not just her that will suffer. Citizens may look at her claim and think, “If this is all the Democrats have, why should I vote for them?”

“It’s better to remain silent and have people think you are an idiot than to speak and remove all doubt.” Elizabeth Warren removed all doubt while co-opting the entire Democrat/media propaganda machine for precious days before November 6, making it about herself and her lies.

It has been said that President Donald Trump is a buffoon, that he is a loudmouth from Queens with little impulse control. But everything Trump does can be seen in a different light if one only bothers to look. Much of what the president says on Twitter and during political rallies can be interpreted as deliberate and designed to control the conversation.

The problem with Republicans has always been they have no fight in them and make no attempt to control what people are discussing in the media -- and by media, I do not just mean the mainstream media -- I mean all media including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Republicans have always been reactive, not proactive.

President Trump has sure changed that, hasn’t he? For the first time in my memory it is a Republican dictating the national discussion. He says something on Twitter or at a rally, then he steps back and watches as the mainstream media, FB, Twitter, Instagram, strangers on line at Whole Foods (“Thank you, come again”) lose their collective minds in horror about the insensitivity.

Trump is a fighter and he’s shown Republicans that while losing with honor may make you feel good for a day, winning ugly will make you feel good for a lifetime.

Trump has Democrats playing his game and it’s not a good look for them. David Gelernter wrote in the Wall Street Journal that all the Democrats have is their hatred of Trump and many people may see that as a hatred of the country as well.

“Not that every leftist hates America. But the leftists I know do hate Mr. Trump’s vulgarity, his unwillingness to walk away from a fight, his bluntness, his certainty that America is exceptional, his mistrust of intellectuals, his love of simple ideas that work, and his refusal to believe that men and women are interchangeable. Worst of all, he has no ideology except getting the job done. His goals are to do the task before him, not be pushed around, and otherwise to enjoy life. In short, he is a typical American -- except exaggerated, because he has no constraints to cramp his style except the ones he himself invents.”

These are all unforced errors on the Democrats' part, and let’s face it, it’s hard to get illegal aliens and the dead eager to vote Democratic when Democrats act like at best, a bunch of bumbling idiots or at worst, traitors.