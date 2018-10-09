The Democrats' Moral Confusion

I am confused by the bipartisan outrage solely directed at Senator Dianne Feinstein's or her staff's lowdown leaking of Ford's name. Of course, it was unethical and so typical of the twilight years of the senior senator from California. But, then again, so is authoring an anonymous hit piece without any corroborating evidence but with misleading written assertions (such as how Ford sought "medical treatment" for the assault – without disclosing she meant marriage counseling 36 years after the fact.) It seems far less noble to charge Kavanaugh with sexual assault anonymously than to have come forward at the outset and demonstrate the charge transparently. The cloak of anonymity does even more damage to the idea of jurisprudence than does the unethical removal of it by a would-be enabler.

Victor Davis Hanson makes an important point in his American Greatness column, " One Ford Narrative Too Many ." Christine Blasey Ford's accusation against Judge Kavanaugh was deeply unethical.

Indeed, it is wicked to ruin a man's life with an anonymous note.

It is unethical to destroy the career and reputation of an outstanding man over something as small as being jumped and groped at a drunken teenage party. Blasey Ford wants us to believe that the episode was a rape attempt by two strong boys, in which her clothes were not removed, she was not raped, and she was easily able to run out of the room without opposition. Nothing actually happened except that she was scared something would happen.

It is unethical to humiliate a good man and his family before the nation.

It is wicked to rob someone of one of the greatest and happiest days of his life, a day he worked hard for his entire life, yes, from those very teenage years.

It is unethical to purposely besmirch the honor of the nation by besmirching a revered and precious institution with gutter politics.

How wicked that it was done to protect federal backing and funding of abortion without limit!

It is wicked to lie in order to make your charges seems more plausible. Ford wanted us to believe that such an episode haunted her for life – or haunted her after she recalled it in marriage counseling thirty years later. She claimed before the nation that it restricted her ability to live in a normal house (a lie), fly in airplanes (a lie), or have a healthy marriage.

Bearing false witness is of the utmost seriousness as a moral breach. It breaks the Ninth Commandment, "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour." It is right up there with murder and stealing, because it partakes of both.

The warning against bearing false witness is so important it is repeated 30 times in the Hebrew Bible and New Testament. It is so important that it is repeated twice at Mount Sinai: "Thou shalt not raise a false report: put not thine hand with the wicked to be an unrighteous witness. Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment."

It is one of the six commandments Jesus cites as the most important of the Ten Commandments, if one wishes to be saved (Matthew 19:19). It is one of the seven things the Lord hates (Proverbs 6:16-19): "a false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren."

At the end of his life, Moses spells out in detail God's teaching on how to safeguard an innocent man from false accusations. One witness is not sufficient to lodge an accusation. Two witnesses do not suffice. There must be three witnesses.

One witness shall not rise up against a man for any iniquity, or for any sin, in any sin that he sinneth: at the mouth of two witnesses, or at the mouth of three witnesses, shall the matter be established."

Moses also spells out the need for consequences – that is, punishment – for bearing false witness.

If a false witness rise up against any man to testify against him that which is wrong; Then both the men, between whom the controversy is, shall stand before the LORD, before the priests and the judges, which shall be in those days; And the judges shall make diligent inquisition: and, behold, if the witness be a false witness, and hath testified falsely against his brother; Then shall ye do unto him, as he had thought to have done unto his brother: so shalt thou put the evil away from among you. And those which remain shall hear, and fear, and shall henceforth commit no more any such evil among you.

The Jewish Kabbalah tradition teaches that he who lies against the true witness lies against the entire Bible.

Politicians do not operate in the realm of ethics. They can't even tell a false witness from a credible one, if it seems politically risky.

If Judge Kavanaugh had not stood up for his own innocence with righteous indignation, the scumbags would have triumphed.

The Democrats think anything goes ethically in their drive for power, because they have defined their desire to rule as ethical in itself, and their political opponents as evil. We have just experienced what happens when a just cause – to end sexual abuse and assault – is twisted to serve a partisan political purpose.

America has become morally confused. Good and evil do not lie along party lines. To follow that moral reasoning leads to horrors.