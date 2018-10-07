The Democratic Ten Commandments

The Kavanaugh-Ford hearing was excruciating to watch but nevertheless instructive. The entire nation came face to face with the neon glare of the nastiness that is now the Democratic Party. Decent Democrats still exist, but either they fail to pay attention and, therefore, function on tradition only or their education has so failed them that they have no idea that the party has gone off the deep end. They don't know there is a deep end. The 21st-century Democrat is not a new species; he is just a new rendition of the ancient pagan mindset. These new Democrats have more raw power than ancient pagans ever had. They have all the advantages of modern technology; they have phenomenal wealth behind them; they have the leisure to work themselves into twisty fits over any instance of reality that dirties their rosy-pink world.

America has always stood on a sturdy foundation of hard work, honesty, self-reliance, and a reverence for the individual as a creation of God Almighty. American jurisprudence was founded on ancient Hebrew law and on Anglo-Saxon concepts of government. Democratic ideas, as well, come up out of antique concepts, but theirs are the opposite of everything America has ever tried to be. America built its laws on the basis of the Ten Commandments. Those commandments are good guides for any society. Any civilization made up of people who largely govern themselves along those lines will be a free, peaceful, and prosperous nation. History demonstrates that. But Democratic policies are at odds with the entirety of these guidelines; they have developed their own Decalogue. These they adhere to with a vengeance: Thou shalt have no other gods but human power. Winning elections is the Democrat raison d'être because power is their god; the party is their church; and its manifestation is large, centralized government. The party may demand that Democrats lie, cheat, steal, destroy property, shoot baseball-players, or kill babies, but all those activities are for the greater good: power. Thou shalt worship under the direction of these priests: Darwin, Alinsky, Spock, Marx, Dewey, and Sanger – to say nothing of Baal. Child sacrifice is their sacrament. All ideas counter to the thinking of these apostles must be mocked, blocked, and twisted. Thou shalt bow down to nothing wholesome or productive. Kindness, genuine caring, duty, and honor are attributes to fake in order to win elections – see the First Commandment – but are never indulged with sincerity. These values can clog with guilt many of the actions necessary for the required political fight to the death. Thou shalt demonstrate no respect for the universe as God's creation. Good Democrats must see the Earth as fragile, purposeless, and a god itself. Democrats may show up for church on Sunday, but they are not to take any of it seriously and should choose a church that preaches Marx rather than Paul. Thou shalt destroy all vestiges of family. Democrats believe in taxing citizens so intensely that both parents have to earn a wage. Their public school curricula train children to revere government rather than parents. Democrats champion sexual deviance and prepare children to indulge their sexuality from a young age. They champion abortion at all stages of fetal development and deny the differences between the sexes to produce maximum societal confusion. When the family fails, then government can take over. One can see the resemblance to the ancient phallic cults. Thou shalt attack, provoke, ridicule, and kill whoever gets in your way. Even when they don't physically kill their political opponents, they kill their livelihoods, their reputations, their families. This commandment gives modern Democrats an excuse to run conservatives out of restaurants, out of theaters, out of their homes. Democrats can attack with impunity Republicans' electronic privacy – Dems can spy, tap, intercept emails, whatever is necessary. This commandment goes so far as to block any attempt their opponents can make to defend themselves – take their guns, take their knives, keep them vulnerable. Remember – winning is everything because winning brings power. Thou shalt have any kind of sex with whomever, whenever, and wherever. Refer back to the fifth commandment. Societal chaos and desperation open the door to government control – i.e., power. Thou shalt legalize theft by authorizing the government to steal. Big government requires big money to bribe voters, to keep them dependent, to be able to import new voters. Under this command, law enforcement must be hamstrung to such an extent that property crimes can't be enforced. All ideas of private property must be squelched and socialism championed. Thou shalt bear false witness against thine enemies. They make up elaborate stories of sexual deviance and financial malfeasance, of drunken orgies and high school shenanigans. Though they condone such behavior among themselves, they feign horror and outrage at the supposed missteps of their opposition. They gum up the operations of government with said allegations and erase all remembrance of innocence until proven guilt. Winning, remember, is everything. Thou shalt envy, covet, and indulge all jealous attitudes, hating anyone who has accumulated more wealth, more power, or more fame than you have. This is the engine the runs the whole thing. Without envy, there is no discontent. Where there is no discontent, there is little need of government. Where there is little need of government, there is no accumulation of power. If there is no accumulation of power, there is none for the party to grab and no wealth for the party to pocket. What we saw the Democrats do before, during, and after the Kavanaugh inquiry had to have sobered up a lot of honest, honorable Americans because what we saw on display was grotesque. Kavanaugh was damned if he did and damned if he didn't before he even walked into that chamber. Without one word of testimony Democrats were spouting their "I believe her," decrees as if they were holy proclamations. But most Americans are good people – generous and forgiving, honest and hardworking, earnest and dutiful. What we saw in the behavior of the Democrats, both on the committee and around the edges, was the opposite of everything we have been proud of as a nation. The Democratic adherence to these leftist directives, these ancient pagan mandates, proved to be too ugly to countenance. No doubt, decent Democrats all over the nation looked in that national mirror and were as horrified as the rest of us were. The voting booth is the only way we have to wash that venomous taste from our mouths. Deana Chadwell blogs at www.ASingleWindow.com. She is also an adjunct professor and department head at Pacific Bible College in southern Oregon. She teaches writing and public speaking.