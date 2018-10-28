Preview Tonight: Fox News Goes for the Cord-cutters with Its New Online Service Fox Nation

The Fox News Channel (FNC) is set to start promoting the launch of its major new online political, and mostly conservative, streaming service – Fox Nation – in an hour-long program that airs tonight at 8 PM ET/PT. The tag line for the new Web brand is “Fox Nation – Opinion Done Right.” The fact that New Fox, the streamlined company that is emerging from the breakup of Rupert Murdoch’s hegemonic far flung media empire, is gearing up a full-service subscription Internet video channel is significant. It is in large part a recognition that traditional cable television, despite generating revenue that is still hefty, represents the past and is starting to tank. Both its outdated platform and its audience are aging, and its growth – and profits – have largely plateaued. Television’s future increasingly appears to belong to on-demand digital and mobile applications, which are more in sync with people’s lifestyles and appeal to a younger demographic that is coveted by advertisers. Tomi Lahren of Fox News and Fox Nation Still frame capture from a promotional video at Fox Nation A larger share of that younger audience, generally immune to cable news, is what Fox Nation is hoping to capture. Increasing competition these days is coming from Internet-only alternatives like the well-funded CRTV, currently the Internet television home of conservative talk stars Mark Levin, Michelle Malkin, and Eric Bolling. Not to mention mega streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, which continue to show impressive growth in numbers of subscribers, unlike cable. There is also a plethora of smaller scale new media and alternative media post-print options, most of them free to access, that are thriving on YouTube and other digital media platforms.