Omar Qudrat: A New Hope for San Diego

Congressman Scott Peters has ignored these vital issues. On November 6, voters in California's 52nd congressional district have a choice. A unique candidate, who seems to turn the national narrative on its head, is challenging incumbent Scott Peters.

In a midterm cycle dominated by national headlines, local issues are vulnerable to be overlooked by voters. The national economy is booming, and San Diego is growing faster than many cities in the nation. Despite these great economic numbers nationally, San Diego faces three dire issues: a homelessness crisis, a crisis among veterans (San Diego is ranked among the worst counties in the nation for veterans struggling to support their basic needs), and a disappearing middle class.

Omar Qudrat, a former U.S. Department of Defense counter-terrorism prosecutor and captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, will be on the ballot this November to be the next congressman of California's 52nd District. Qudrat was born in modest circumstances to parents of Afghan descent who came to California in their youth seeking the American Dream.

The Qudrat family achieved it. As a candidate for Congress, Omar presents a living example for America's youth facing the steepest odds against them, and Omar is addressing the urgent issues facing his district: homelessness (specifically veteran homelessness), a generation of children insufficiently educated and equipped to be marketable in the modern job market, and a middle class in decline.

To save the middle class, Qudrat proposes a new economic package focused on families and youth. "The middle class is pretty close to becoming America's new poor class. We need a middle-class family economic package that's directly responsive to the times we live in," says Qudrat.

Here's part of Qudrat's plan: first, lower income tax and provide tax credits for married couples or single parents expecting a child and for a period of time during the expensive initial stage of a child's life. Second, lower taxes for families seeking to purchase a home and increase the mortgage interest deduction cap. "Home ownership is synonymous with the American Dream. We should create conditions for Americans to achieve the American Dream, not put obstacles in front of it." Home ownership also provides the greatest long-term investment opportunity for most Americans, as well as long-term stability for families and communities. Third, lower income tax and provide tax credits for parents needing more money for kids going to college.

Fourth, Qudrat would pin the maximum interest rate for student loans to the ten-year Treasury note. "The interest rate can be unethically high on our youth. If the U.S. government won't pay investors more than about 3.5% today for its own bonds, America's youth shouldn't be forced to pay a higher rate for its loans." Fifth, Qudrat would eliminate the capital gains tax for Americans with household incomes under a certain amount. He argues that the government should not take money from risk-taking struggling families for what is usually the purchase and sale of a home they live in.

Sixth, Qudrat will rally business communities to benefit from incentives offered in the new tax code for investment in economically disadvantaged areas to create jobs. "I will be laser-focused in Congress on turning our least affluent neighborhoods into Economic Opportunity Zones." Seventh, Qudrat will provide tax credits and programs to ensure that single parents can keep careers on track and excel in the workplace while having adequate housing and basic necessities for their children. Finally, Qudrat would increase the state and local tax deduction.

By implementing all these, we will see manufacturing firms that went across the border to Baja because they couldn't afford to stay in business with the previous business climate return to San Diego. By restoring that once thriving sector, we will see an increase in middle-class jobs, with upward mobility opportunities, resulting in higher wages and tax revenue to San Diego.

Implementing Qudrat's policies could expand the local economy, help the middle class, improve the housing crisis, and provide a number of new local jobs.

Peters's tenure has seen an unprecedented threat to the middle class in San Diego and a skyrocketing homelessness crisis. Unaffordable housing in San Diego and an unfriendly small business climate are driving the middle class and risk-takers out of the state, out of their homes, and even onto the streets. More and more local families are seeking guidance, both online and from their community, on how to keep their children safe while living in cars. "My opponent would love to distract voters with national social tensions as he's trying to do. Meanwhile, on his watch, our district keeps getting worse on real issues like veteran homelessness which is now a domestic humanitarian crisis."

Peters seems to be avoiding the growing problem, with the exception of proposing that the federal government pay for people's rent, an initiative sure to never pass and a seemingly hollow attempt to capture a talking point. And it still doesn't address the underlying problem San Diegans face. Higher taxes and government control have created the problem, and Peters simply wants to continue with the same failed plans.

This November, you have the sixth wealthiest member of Congress living in the county with one of the highest homeless populations in the nation being challenged by the son of immigrants from Afghanistan whose family struggled to achieve the American Dream. While the chaotic national media frenzy threatens to distract from local realities, voters in California's 52nd District have a real choice that will have real consequences for them.