Have the Chinese Reached a Tipping Point?

The Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell asserts that "Little Things Can Make a Big Difference." This year, small, innocuous events are building toward possible big changes for the Chinese government, its citizens, and Southeast Asia, and globally as well if geopolitical and economic events continue down this path. With the United States forging a new path confronting China, financial markets and geopolitics could be in for turbulence that hasn't been seen since the Cold War. President Trump's early October speech to the United Nations and Security Council, where he accused the Chinese of "attempting to tamper with U.S. elections" and stated, "It's not just Russia; it's China and Russia," caused a stir at the U.N. While the U.S. media were fixated on the Judge Kavanaugh confirmations and the burgeoning U.S.-China trade tussle, the Trump administration is taking a harder stance against Chinese intelligence encroachments against U.S. businesses. A report in early October from Bloomberg BusinessWeek exposed "a sprawling multi-year investigation into China's infiltration of US corporate and defense infrastructure." The report also "confirmed that, in addition to efforts designed to sway US elections, China's intelligence community orchestrated pervasive infiltration of servers used to power everything from MRI machines to drones used by the CIA and US army."