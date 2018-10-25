Exploding the Transgender Myth

The administration's move to define gender biologically is causing hysteria among outspoken transgender activists and celebrities , protesting with the rallying cry of "We will not be erased!" After years of effort to promote transgenderism as a normal and even "in" and "cool" type of identity, deserving of broad protections and demanding respect bordering on that of a royal class, the bubble is being burst with a pierce of reality.

As reported by the New York Times:

[T]he Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to establish a legal definition of sex under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that bans gender discrimination in education programs that receive government financial assistance. The department argued in its memo that key government agencies needed to adopt an explicit and uniform definition of gender as determined "on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable." The agency's proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by The Times. Any dispute about one's sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing. "Sex means a person's status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth," the department proposed in the memo, which was drafted and has been circulating since last spring. "The sex listed on a person's birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person's sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence."

The entire transgender legitimacy movement is a fabrication in which new vocabulary was introduced to glorify those who suffer from the psychiatric condition known as gender dysphoria. Although it has been sanitized to reflect political correctness and liberal values, the American Psychiatric Association's classification of gender dysphoria treats the condition as a mental disorder; it is hard to avoid the inescapable scientific truth. Under President Obama, the federal government was directed to deny this truth and to treat those with gender dysphoria as really being of the sex they imagine they are, due to their disorder. President Trump has corrected this error and should be applauded.

Imagine someone suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder (which was previously referred to as Multiple Personality Disorder) being assigned two Social Security numbers, two legal names, and two different birthdays, due to the person's psychiatric delusion that he is two different people. It would be absurd for one's legal identity to be controlled by fantasies that are the product of a mental disorder. Is not the transgender issue equally absurd, such that one's imagined sex, which represents a psychiatric ailment, should dictate to the government whether such a person is legally male or female?

Farcically, New York mayor Bill de Blasio has taken it all one step farther, recently signing a bill that allows residents of New York City to register their birth certificates at will under Gender "X," meaning that a person is neither male nor female. This follows previous legislation signed by de Blasio that allows New Yorkers to change their birth certificate sex from male to female and vice versa, as well as a massive array of programming under the name "LGBTQ Youth" introduced by de Blasio, plus steep fines for New Yorkers who use the wrong sex pronouns for transgender people.

Transgender advocates get upset when various transgender "types" are randomly treated as one category and not individually distinguished. Let's take a closer look and see who should really be upset.

Gender dysphoria, a term shunned by transgender advocates, signifies a mental disorder, as described above. The other type of transgenderism – which is really something else and hence is not legitimately part of the congenital transgender classification – is referred to as "gender nonconformity," about which the American Psychiatric Association states:

Gender dysphoria is not the same as gender nonconformity, which refers to behaviors not matching the gender norms or stereotypes of the gender assigned at birth. Examples of gender nonconformity (also referred to as gender expansiveness or gender creativity) include girls behaving and dressing in ways more socially expected of boys or occasional cross-dressing in adult men. Gender nonconformity is not a mental disorder.

In other words, males and females voluntarily acting like the opposite sex are manifestations of gender nonconformity. Transgender activists adamantly demand that "gender nonconforming" men who opt to act like women, and women who opt to act like men, be accorded special status and protections and be allowed to legally identify under this abnormal classification. Transgender advocacy for this sorry hoax reaches the heights of audacity and, as we would say in Hebrew and Yiddish, is downright chutzpah.

For those of us who believe in the Bible, none of this is necessary, for we read in the Book of Genesis (1:27), "male and female did He [God] create them." This is an immutable and existential truth that renders the entire transgender discussion moot. But since our government is run for the most part according to secular values (despite various affirmations of faith in God in America's foundational documents), we must work within the system – a system that for way too long as been indoctrinated with belief in an agenda-driven myth. Thank God, President Trump has instead chosen the undeniable truth.

Avrohom Gordimer serves on the editorial board of Jewish Action magazine, is a staff writer for the Cross-Currents website and is a frequent contributor to Israel National News and a host of other publications. He is a member of the Rabbinical Council of America and the New York Bar, and he is also a senior rabbinic fellow at Coalition for Jewish Values. By day, he works as an account executive at a large Jewish organization based in Manhattan. The views expressed in the above article are solely those of the writer.