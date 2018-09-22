Some Ads We'd Like to See

However, these are some of the ads we would really like to see (note that they are not candidate-specific):

The midterm elections are imminent, and the usual mediocre ads are making their presence felt on TV. The ads for Republican candidates are being put out by the usual entrenched hacks. They commonly portray the candidate with his bimbo wife and drooling kids, telling us he runs a potato warehouse, so we should vote for him because that qualifies him to run the country.

AD #1: ICE

"Democrats have come out in favor of abolishing ICE. They have no regard for the safety of American citizens but would leave them vulnerable to criminal gangs.

"In fact, Nancy Pelosi has referred to members of the MS-13 criminal gang as having 'a spark of divinity.' This spark was missing when some of them [detail their disembowelment of victims].

"ICE has captured more than 2,900 aliens who had a criminal past. And the Democrats want to abolish ICE?

"By contrast, Republicans will ensure the continued operation of ICE and the safety of Americans. In November, vote for the lives of Americans. Vote Republican."

AD #2: Economy

"Before the 2016 election, the economy was stagnant. People were unemployed, on welfare. They felt hopeless. Businesses were gasping, while other businesses were jumping ship. Socialist-style regulations from past Democratic administrations had crippled the economy. We had trade treaties that damaged our country.

"While America remains the world's leading manufacturer, thanks to Democrats and their socialist policies, many of our famous factories have become empty shells.

"Since the 2016 election, the economy has made a complete turnaround, with the stock market reaching record highs and unemployment and food stamp applications at their lowest. Unequal trade agreements have been scrapped. GDP growth has hit a superb 4.1%. People are working, wages are climbing, and workers have received bonuses. For the first time in years, they can afford a vacation. Blacks in particular now have the lowest unemployment since 1972. And businesses owned by blacks have increased 400%.

"According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income level rose to record heights in 2017, breaking the previous record.

"But Democrats oppose this. They want to turn back the clock, go back to destroying the economy with their socialist policies, put people on welfare, make deals with countries where we'll come out the loser. And your financial gains? Well, Nancy Pelosi laughs at them. She calls them 'crumbs.'

"If you want unemployment and food stamps, and a third-world country, then by all means vote for Democrats. If you want happiness and prosperity and a healthy country, vote Republican. It's that simple."

AD #3: Terrorism

"Have you noticed something interesting? The number of terrorist attacks in America by Muslim extremists has virtually disappeared since strict vetting of immigrants was instituted!

"Attempts to better control who came into the country and exclude terrorists were hamstrung in 2017 by Democrats insisting that all so-called refugees were welcomed, without question. In the end, the Supreme Court gave the green light to careful vetting.

"In 2015, 45 casualties.

"In 2016, 148 casualties.

"In 2017, 46 casualties.

"And today? In 2018?

"Only 5 casualties.

"The choice is clear. Republicans have a realistic approach to jihadi terrorists: it's to not let them set foot in America in the first place. The Democrats' solution to terrorists coming into the country is to tell them they are welcome and loved. The choice is clear. Vote Republican. For safety's sake."

These are just some of the ads that could play. They simply articulate what everyone knows, but airing them puts these facts in voters' consciousness and puts the Democrats on the defensive.

Democrats are licking their chops in anticipation of a blue wave in November. The problem is that the Republican Party is also known as the Stupid Party, and with good reason. You would think they would take advantage of the embarrassment of riches that Trump has bestowed on them, but let's be honest: the Republican Party is populated by imbeciles. They will probably continue to run ads created by the usual hacks, showing off their families as if it were a contest as to which candidate has the best-looking family.

Nevertheless, Republicans have the means of turning the big blue wave into a little trickle, or even a big red wave – that is, if the Republican Establishment can stop being stupid long enough.

But that's a big if.