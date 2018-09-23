Parents of Boys Should Be Outraged at Democrats

Parents of boys must understand the brave new world Democrats are attempting to usher in and the legitimate threats it poses to their sons' futures – their reputations, college and career prospects, and general welfare.

The circus that Democrats are putting on for all the world to witness is a display of partisanship that should disgust even the casual observer, regardless of party. Shockingly, as disgusting as their blatant disregard for the integrity of the Supreme Court confirmation process is, it's not even close to the clear and present danger that their immediate presumption of guilt for Judge Kavanaugh poses to our nation's boys and young men.

Democrats' instantaneous presumption of guilt for Judge Kavanaugh is setting a new standard for sexual assault allegations wherein they should be accepted simply for having been made. Moreover, the allegations are to be believed, despite lacking any semblance of credible evidence, solely for having been made by a woman.

Consider Democratic senator Hirono from Hawaii's recent comments: "Not only do women like Dr. Ford, who bravely come forward, need to be heard, but they need to be believed."

Statements like that of Sen. Hirono, of which there have been a plethora, undermine the very nature of our nation's judicial system and rule of law by placing the burden to disprove the allegations on the accused and, thus, rendering him guilty should he be unable to persuade the mob in the court of public opinion.

Parents, set aside the partisanship and the hyper-polarization that exist in our modern discourse and consider for a moment if this were your son.

A girl comes forward accusing your son of sexual assault. The case she lays out contains minimal evidence with fuzzy, uncorroborated details and zero recollection at all of many foundational material facts. Two of the only three people the girl claims are in a position to corroborate the allegation issue patent denials, and the only person with whom the incident was disclosed prior to a public accusation against your son contradicts key facts of the allegation. The accuser has a demonstrable history during that period of her life of underage intoxication, and your son unequivocally denies that the situation ever occurred. When the authorities offer to hear her testimony, she issues a list of demands designed to obscure your son's quest for the truth and unfairly prejudice the investigation significantly in her favor. To compound matters, failure by your son to disprove these allegations will result in him losing everything – his reputation, friends, college admission prospects, scholarships, and career opportunities, along with an infinite amount of additional harm.

Parents, does this sound right to you? Does this sound like blind justice that presumes innocence until proven guilty? Does this sound like a society that you want your sons to be forced to navigate as they live their lives?

It certainly isn't the world I want my three boys to grow up in, yet if the Democrats are allowed to continue establishing this precedent while they pursue an unconstitutional obstructionism of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process, that's exactly the world our boys will be forced to grow up in.

Parents, if there was ever a time to get off the sidelines – to pull our heads out of the sand that's been shoveled around them by the mainstream media – the time is now.

Democrats are presently claiming that even the mere questioning of the facts of Christine Ford's accusation is somehow a sexist attack on her by a misogynistic patriarchal society.

As a society – as parents – we cannot allow this kind of mob rule to prevail, for doing so will radically alter and significantly darken the future for our children by instituting a new de facto American legal standard based on the presumption of guilt.

Make no mistake: should we permit such a legal standard to be established, it is only a matter of time before that standard shifts to universal applicability, regardless of sex and accusation.

All parents have a moral and parental imperative to speak out against this assault on our children and demand that the Democrats cease with this kangaroo court.

With Christine Ford's eleventh-hour acceptance of the Senate's request for testimony, she should be held to the same process and standard as would be afforded to any other individual testifying before a Senate committee.

Should Ford continue her antics of delays, half-truths, and non-recollections, Senator Grassley should immediately regard her as nothing more than a partisan actor intended to defame an honorable man and call for a vote on Judge Kavanaugh based on the undeniable merits of his legal career and overwhelming evidence of his exceptional moral character in both his professional life and his personal life.

Parents, it's time to make your voices heard. Your children's future depends on it.

Image: Chris Schmich via Flickr.