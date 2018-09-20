Kavanaugh, Ellison, and the Presumption of Innocence

The woman who accused Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of domestic abuse said on Monday that Democrats don't believe her story and threatened to isolate her over the allegations.

The Democratic and legacy media mantra that every alleged victim must be deemed credible and heard seems to have one big exception to the rule: it does not apply if you are a Democrat, as evidenced by the reaction of the Democratic National Committee to the credible charges of abuse leveled against Rep. Keith Ellison, deputy DNC chair and candidate for Minnesota attorney general.

Karen Monahan, a former girlfriend, came forward last month alleging that Ellison sent her threatening text messages and once screamed obscenities at her as he dragged her off a bed by her feet[.] ... Monahan slammed the Democratic Party for its response to her allegations when compared to its treatment of Christine Blasey Ford. Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to force himself onto her during at a high school party nearly four decades ago, prompting prominent Democrats to get behind Ford's allegations. "No, they don't," Monahan tweeted in response to a question whether the party believes women's stories. "I've been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse." ... She added: "Four people, including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly, I shared multiple text [sic] between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, I knew I wouldn't be believed."

Let us be kind and for a fleeting moment say the DNC was giving Keith Ellison the presumption of innocence and granting him the right to confront his accuser, things that are being denied Judge Kavanaugh. Okay, that moment has passed. Compare Karen Monahan's specific charges and actions to Christine Blasey Ford's 36-year-old recovered memory, which fails to include little details like just when Kavanaugh's assault occurred, just where it occurred, how she got there, and just who was in the room at the time.

A mid-August news report details another credible charge against Ellison:

This is the second time Ellison has been publicly accused of domestic violence. Another woman, Amy Louise Alexander, spoke out in 2006, going public with her account that Ellison verbally abused her while they were having an affair. She also said he grabbed and pushed her during an argument.

When it comes to Democrats, the so-called #MeToo movement becomes a #MeNeither movement, dismissing out of hand any accusations against a Democrat. Again, in the second incident, we have documentation in the form of a 911 call:

Amy Alexander claimed that Ellison had abused her during a 2005 relationship in a 2006 article published in The Wright County Republican and blogger Laura Loomer uncovered documentation of a 911 call. Alexander said in the article that she began seeing Ellison in 1993, while he was still married, and that the relationship eventually went downhill, which prompted her to move out of state. They would cross paths again in 2004, but the relationship came to a quick end in May 2005 – that's when Alexander said Ellison showed up at her house uninvited and assaulted her. "In May, Keith wanted to try and quiet me so he came to my home uninvited," wrote Alexander. "We had words. His anger kicked in. He berated me. He grabbed me and pushed me out of the way. I was terrified. I called the police. As he fled he broke my screen door. I have never been so scared." As Loomer noted, the caller's name on the 911 report has been redacted, but she said a records search under the name of "Amy Alexander" shows that "Alexander lived at the address on the report: 1403 Washington St NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ellison gets a break where Kavanaugh is guilty until proven innocent largely because Kavanaugh is an originalist who would interpret the Constitution as written according to the intentions of those who wrote it in the context of the times in which it was written. His accuser's famous 2012 therapy occurred just as it appeared that Mitt Romney might win and likely appoint Kavanaugh himself. That didn't happen, and Christine Blasey Ford went back into hibernation – as Peter Strzok might put it, an "insurance policy."

Ellison, by contrast, is the poster child of the radical progressive left. His sins may be forgiven because he is right on their issues, such as his support for cop-killers. As Professor Alan Dershowitz notes, Ellison is a virulent anti-Semite who freely associates with the race-baiting Al Sharpton and unhinged Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan:

Ellison has a long history of sordid association with anti-Semitism. He worked with and repeatedly defended one of a handful of the most notorious and public anti-Semites in our country: The Reverend Louis Farrakhan. And worked with Farrakhan at the very time this anti-Semite was publicly describing Judaism as a "gutter religion" and insisting that the Jews were a primary force in the African slave trade. Ellison has publicly stated that he was unaware of Farrakhan's anti-Semitism. That is not a credible statement. Everyone was aware of Farrakhan's anti-Semitism. Farrakhan did not try to hide it. Indeed, he proclaimed it on every occasion. Ellison is either lying or he willfully blinded himself to what was obvious to everyone else. Neither of these qualities makes him suitable to be the next chairman of the DNC.

Ellison has deep ties with the Muslim Brotherhood. As the watchdog group Jihad Watch reports:

Ellison has spoken at a convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). Yet ISNA has actually admitted its ties to Hamas, which styles itself the Palestinian arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Justice Department actually classified ISNA among entities "who are and/or were members of the US Muslim Brotherhood." It gets worse. In 2008, Ellison accepted $13,350 from the Muslim American Society (MAS) to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca. The Muslim American Society is a Muslim Brotherhood organization: "In recent years, the U.S. Brotherhood operated under the name Muslim American Society, according to documents and interviews. One of the nation's major Islamic groups, it was incorporated in Illinois in 1993 after a contentious debate among Brotherhood members." That's from the Chicago Tribune in 2004, in an article that is now carried on the Muslim Brotherhood's English-language website, Ikhwanweb. Also, the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) raised large amounts of for Ellison's first campaign, and he has spoken at numerous CAIR events. Yet CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror funding case – so named by the Justice Department. CAIR officials have repeatedly refused to denounce Hamas and Hizballah as terrorist groups.

So the Democrats would have us believe that Brett Kavanaugh, who has a impeccable conservative judicial record, a judge with a wife and two kids who coaches a girls' basketball team, is a closet sexual predator, while Keith Ellison, a far-left serial abuser, should be the next attorney general of Minnesota, interpreting and enforcing its laws from a sharia law perspective. It does indeed depend on whose political ox is being gored.