Kavanaugh Character Assassins Must Pay in November

From Dianne Feinstein's withholding of Dr. Ford's conveniently leaked letter to Kamala Harris's clumsily edited Kavanaugh tape , we have seen the shape of things to come for future Trump nominees. Senate Democrats will lie, manipulate, and just plain make things up for the sake of power over principle, and the only way to make sure they do not succeed in the future is to make sure in November that there are fewer Senate Democrats.

Absent any allegation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh was the serpent who gave Eve the apple in the Garden of Eden, Associate Justice Kavanaugh will soon haunt Democrats, like Justice Clarence Thomas before him, for decades to come, with or without an asterisk next to his name. Yet this is no time to celebrate, for already the mudslingers of the left are poring over President Trump's list of deplorable judicial nominees for things the next nominee can be falsely accused of as the spawn of Satan.

The timing of President Trump's October 1 rally for GOP Tennessee Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn is coincidental but fortuitous, for the seat being vacated by Bob Corker, who has said yes to Kavanaugh, is one that must be held as others are gained to ensure that Kavanaugh's originalist view of the Constitution is restored as the dominant and permanent philosophy of the Supreme Court.

Hopefully, voters, independent voters in particular, will have been sufficiently turned off by McCarthyite Democrats embracing tabloid accusations with no dates, times, places, or corroborating witnesses to defame a judicial superstar with an unblemished record and life to ensure that the GOP keeps and expands its Senate majority. Hopefully, they will realize that next time, it could be their son, father, brother, uncle, or cousin who is targeted for slander and slime. Women should be heard, but they should not automatically be believed. Just ask the Duke lacrosse team.

In the Kavanaugh hearings, Senate Democrats expanded on the lying and deceitful tactics employed by Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, up for re-election in 2018, to defeat the nomination of Rear. Adm. Ronny Jackson to head the Veterans Administration:

Last Wednesday, Sen. Tester (D-MT) released a laundry list of anonymously-sourced, unsubstantiated allegations against the current White House Physician and, until last Thursday, President Trump's nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The Montana Senator accused Jackson of a wide range of misconduct, from overprescribing medications to drunkenly wrecking his government vehicle. Tester also accused Jackson of being frequently drunk on the job, based on a lurid tale (anonymously sourced, of course) about a Secret Service intervention to prevent a severely-inebriated Jackson from disturbing a sleeping President Obama during an international trip in 2015. Jackson, the story goes, was pounding on a hotel room door next to the President's in the early hours of the morning.

Sound familiar? Like the accusations against Kavanaugh, Tester's slander was easily refuted by the truth, except in the minds of those who believe in sentence first, trial later:

Tester, by contrast, appears to have slandered the professional and personal reputation of a man who served in the Navy for twenty-three years, including as the physician in charge of resuscitative medicine at Camp Taqaddum, just outside of Fallujah, in 2006[.] ... Tester apparently did not bother to check the paperwork before he accused a two-star admiral of driving under the influence and destroying government property, however. Why? Perhaps some "facts" are too useful to check. A search of the government's database of all accident reports unsurprisingly returned no evidence of Tester's accusation.

For Senate Democrats like Tester, some things are too good to check, so they don't bother to check. They must be true. They want them to be true. For senators like Kamala "Yes or No" Harris, Cory "Spartacus" Booker, Mazie "Shut Up" Hirono, and fake war hero Richard "Stolen Valor" Blumenthal, the truth depends on the weaving of the lies they tell.

Hirono, Feinstein, Tester, and others had no trouble taking campaign cash from a political action committee run by Delaware Democratic senator and confessed wife-beater Tom Carper:

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who told men to "just shut up and step up" in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, might have some explaining to do about her campaign cash. Data show that Hawaii's Hirono has taken money from a fellow Democrat who has admitted hitting his wife. U.S. Sen. Tom Carper's First State PAC donated $1,000 to Hirono's political campaign in June, despite the Delaware lawmaker's confession of abuse. Also receiving donations from Carper's group was U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will decide if Kavanaugh is appointed to the nation's highest court. Feinstein has received $5,000 from the PAC so far in 2018. Other Democrats benefitting from Carper's PAC include U.S. Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Bill Nelson of Florida and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who've received $10,000 each from the PAC this year.

Hirono saw the Kavanaugh hearings as a crisis too terrible to waste, taking the opportunity to begin fundraising off the hearings before the first testimony was held:

Sen. Maize [sic] Hirono's campaign apologized Thursday for a fundraising email focused on allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. As Christine Blasey Ford was beginning her testimony, Sen. Hirono sent out the email titled, "Asking for a minute to explain (Kavanaugh)." ... Hirono has repeatedly made a fool of herself in the past week. Last Tuesday she told American men to "Shut up and step up!" Then she claimed that Senator Grassley's multiple attempts to contact Christine Blasey Ford by phone and email were "b-------." Over the weekend she suggested on television that Kavanaugh's judicial philosophy was an indication that he wasn't trustworthy. Hirono was given a chance to walk that back a bit on MSNBC and instead chose to double-down.

Sen. Blumenthal asked Kavanaugh to explain the judicial concept of "falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus," a phrase that means "false in one thing, false in everything" and allows jurors to discount the entire testimony of someone caught lying on a particular point. This pearl of wisdom came from a man who himself lied that he served in Vietnam, something Sen. Tom Cotton has rightly noted and condemned:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) ripped into Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Thursday for lying about his military service and then questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's credibility. "@SenBlumenthal lied for years about serving in Vietnam, which is all you need to know about his courage & honesty," Cotton, who is not on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted during the questioning. "Maybe he should reconsider before questioning Judge Kavanaugh's credibility." Blumenthal has said he served in Vietnam, when he in fact sought at least five military deferments and eventually landed a spot in the Marine Reserve, where he was essentially guaranteed not to serve in the conflict itself, The New York Times reports. Blumenthal went after Kavanaugh's credibility in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings Thursday of Christine Blasey Ford's allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982. ... "The core of why we're here is really, credibility," Blumenthal said Thursday, before drilling into a variety of things Kavanaugh said throughout the hearing Thursday, pressing him on the veracity of the statements.

Blumenthal, et al. have their own trouble with credibility and veracity as they toss aside the presumption of innocence. If any woman has been victimized here, it is Lady Justice, who has been not only blindfolded, but gagged and bound by the proponents of mob rule.

The time may come sooner than we think when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dubbed by some as "Darth Vader" Ginsburg, will nod off permanently, and President Trump will appoint a replacement. When that happens, a firm Republican Senate majority will be needed to ensure that lies, defamation, and slander will not be the standards used to judge that nominee.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.