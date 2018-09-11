Consequently, we have young adults in positions of power and influence who literally hate their country. Like sleeper cells, leftist young enemies-within operatives are seeking to bring down by any means necessary America as founded, openly advocating violence and treason .

For decades, we have allowed the American left (public education, Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and fake news media) to indoctrinate our children, teaching them that America sucks and is the greatest source of pain and suffering for people both here and abroad. We're still allowing leftists to mold and shape our kids into their anti-Christian radical progressive image as early as preschool.

Mega-millionaire pro-football player Colin Kaepernick is an operative of the leftist young enemies within movement. Nike executives who gifted Kaepernick hero status for hating his country are also members of the young enemies within movement. Facebook and Twitter are active members of the movement, boldly censoring conservative, patriotic, and Christian speech, claiming that such talk is hateful.

Starbucks executives believe the leftist lie that America is overrun with rabid racists. Therefore, Starbucks sales clerks were instructed to lecture customers about race when ordering coffee. I suspect that Starbucks clerks lectured only white customers.

Upon suggesting that a Millennial family member visit Mt. Rushmore while visiting South Dakota, that person's venomous response was, "I wouldn't go across the street to visit those guys." Clearly, public school taught my young white relative that the men carved in Mt. Rushmore were evil racist white slave-owners.

Watching the Jeopardy TV show, I learned that the new African-American museum in Washington, D.C. features a display of bricks with the names of slaves owned by Thomas Jefferson. The exhibit makes the point that Jefferson was a hypocrite for owning slaves and saying, "All men are created equal." To ignore Jefferson's great achievements to dedicate an entire exhibit on the fact that he owned slaves, which was legal, is purposed to demonize this Founding Father and America in the minds of our youths.

Young corporate executives believe and pander to the left's negative view of America. This is why we see corporate advertising supportive of lies such as that America is destroying the planet and that cops routinely murder blacks.

Leftists have instilled in our youths the lie that people around the world have too little because evil, greedy, and selfish Americans have too much. This is why many youths believe that it is only fair that we open our borders to whoever wishes to enter. And how dare we expect immigrants to assimilate, speak English, and embrace capitalism? Youths believe that defending our borders against the invasion of illegals is racist and hateful. Our kids have also been taught the lie that Christians, conservatives, and Republicans are haters obsessed with suppressing women and minorities.

Corporate executive operatives of the young enemies within movement believe that a majority of Americans share leftist disdain for their country. This is why the NFL originally rallied behind Kaepernick, leading the charge of pro football players taking a knee in protest against our National Anthem.

The NFL protest is really highly paid, privileged celebrities giving our military (active and veterans), our brave men and women in blue, and America their middle fingers. It is stunning that NFL executives originally thought supporting such disrespect was a good idea.

The American left's demonizing of America in the minds of our youths has worked so well that openly socialist and even communist candidates are winning elections. "Yutes" love socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Everywhere you turn, we are witnessing young enemies-within operatives' vitriolic no-holds-barred unprecedented attacks on our president, our nation's best interest, our traditional principles and values, our Constitutional rights, and national security.

It is mind-boggling that without any evidence, leftists have successfully falsely branded Trump the same as Hitler in the minds of many of my fellow blacks. In reality, Trump is the best thing for blacks since sliced bread. Black unemployment is at historic lows.

I am encouraged that young blacks are on the national stage informing blacks about the American left's deceptions and betrayals.

More Christians are finally becoming salt, pushing back against leftists' war on our culture. Christians blocked a California bill that would have made it illegal to counsel people unhappy with their same-sex attractions. Passing the bill would have led to jailing pastors for their biblical sermons. Twenty years ago, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act received bipartisan support and was signed into law by Bill Clinton. Today, Democrats are vehemently warring against our religious liberty, ruining peoples' lives and throwing them into jail for their faith.

Young enemies-within operatives are demanding the repeal of our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.

One evening, I was at the Dancing Water Fountain Bellagio in Las Vegas. Around a thousand people where gathered, watching the spectacular dancing waters accompanied by Whitney Houston's amazing rendition of our National Anthem. I was confident that the crowd would erupt in enthusiastic applause and national pride at the end. Shockingly, the crowd remained relatively quiet, not particularly moved. I thought, Dear Lord, what have they done to America in the minds of these young people? Public education teaches students that patriotism is racist, that the concept of American exceptionalism is rude, arrogant, and insensitive to the rest of the world.

Far too many young people believe that opposing leftists' transformation of America in any way is hateful, racist, and mean. No one wants to be thought of as hateful. As such, many older Americans have surrendered to leftist attacks on our nation. They passively allow leftists to indoctrinate our kids to become young adult leftist sleeper-cell operatives.

Tragically, many youths now embrace the left's version of utopia, in which government dictates behavior and controls every aspect of our lives, including who lives and who dies. In the left's utopia, counterculture behavior is celebrated, while traditional principles and values are frowned upon and deemed extreme. Disturbingly, many of our youths are infected with entitlement mindsets.

California's new sex ed curriculum includes a study guide for the transgender children's book I Am Jazz and a "sexual health toolkit" that instructs kids about anal penetration, lube, and using fruit as sex toys. California parents are forbidden to opt out their children. Young leftist enemies-within operatives are behind this outrageous child abuse.

I am pleased to report that conservatives and Christians are fighting back, producing movies, TV series, and other entertainment to break the left's stronghold on the hearts and minds of our youths. If the GOP loses the House in November, our progress will come to a screeching halt.

Let's keep the GOP in control of Congress to continue Trump's liberation of America, moving us onward and upward.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

