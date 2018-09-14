Dianne Feinstein Prepares a Deathblow for Kavanaugh

While the fake news media are having a field day, the truth is that only two Democrats have seen the letter, the person who wrote the letter is refusing to come forward, and we haven't been told what the letter claims, but we have been told that it dates back to when Kavanaugh was in high school.

Yesterday, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein claimed that an anonymous woman may have accused Brett Kavanaugh of doing something in high school.

I'm so old that I remember when people like Feinstein were telling us that Obama's regular, and criminal, use of drugs in high school was no big deal. But now some anonymous accuser is claiming that Kavanaugh may have done something during high school, and leftists are beside themselves at the horror of it all.

Actually, I'm even older than that. I remember when Feinstein told us Clinton's lying under oath in order to avoid losing a #MeToo lawsuit had nothing to do with his fitness to be president. She did say Clinton's actions were "immoral, deplorable, and indefensible" and merited "strong condemnation and censure." Given that she voted to acquit Clinton, it would seem that Feinstein believes that being guilty of immoral, deplorable, and indefensible things has no bearing on a person's suitability to be president.

But, apparently, anonymous sources claiming undefined things are enough to cause Feinstein to be even more upset at Kavanaugh.

There are actually several things going on here.

The most obvious is that as usual, leftists are resorting to character assassination when the facts don't support their point of view. The Democrats are trying to smear Kavanaugh – just as the racist Democrats tried to smear Justice Thomas because he didn't stay on the Democrats' thought plantation – with baseless charges.

Keep in mind that all the leftist positions are intellectually indefensible, so they've long since given up trying to use facts, reason, or logic to convince people that the left is right. Rather, it's all about emotions and personal attacks and the use of tyrannical force by the Supreme Court. Trying to confuse voters by declaring that every rational person who disagrees with the left is a Nazi, deplorable, racist, homophobic hater is the left's only rhetorical tool, along with lying about everything, of course.

Next most obvious is that Feinstein is facing a serious challenge to her seat in the Senate by an even farther left-wing Democrat loon from California. Yes, in today's circle of Democrats in power in California, Feinstein is far too moderate; she didn't even get the Democrats' endorsement for the Senate seat.

Interestingly, her challenger, Kevin de León, was president of the California state Senate when a massive #MeToo moment allegedly occurred. One hundred forty-seven women signed a letter saying the Democrat-run capitol "perpetuates "pervasive" abuses, including sexual harassment, whistleblower retaliation, and "dehumanizing behavior by men with power in our workplaces[.]"

De León even shared an apartment with one of the supposedly worst perpetrators, but of course de León had no idea what was going on.

So what better way to stick a shiv into de León than to derail Kavanaugh's nomination while bringing the idea of women being molested by men of power to the fore? We have no idea if the letter, assuming it's not totally made up, involves a high school boy – one of the least powerful people on the planet when it comes to women – and a high school girl and #MeToo, but that's what the left is hinting at – that way, it's harder to sue when it turns out to be a lie, but it won't protect them from laughter if it turns out to be a jilted girlfriend claiming a stolen kiss when she was 18.

Another aspect of this smear is that the Democrats are desperate to delay this appointment until after the election. If they manage to win the Senate, they'll try to delegitimize any vote taken after the election, and the leftist Republican senators will be more likely to go along with that. Even if they don't win the Senate, they'll have made their base think they could defeat Kavanaugh, which will keep voters voting Democrat.

The last aspect is that the left believes that if it can't control the court, it has to delegitimize it.

While the left proclaimed the Court was just short of being Obama – the closest thing to God the left believes in – when the Court overthrew the laws of all 50 states to legalize abortion for any reason at any time up until birth and when it declared that the Founders had intended the Constitution to require marriage to be redefined, that "worship" must now change in a heartbeat to prevent the Court from actually doing its job.

Leftists believe that if the left can't use the Court to tyrannize Americans, then Americans can't use the Court to actually defend the Constitution. If it doesn't serve the left's agenda, it needs to be burned to the ground.

One final note. Feinstein has referred this anonymous missive to the FBI.

Yeah, the same FBI that we know is so politically biased that it used unverified Russian-sourced Democrat-paid for opposition research to enable spying on the Trump campaign. The same FBI that said it was okay for Hillary to expose all of her government emails to Chinese hackers.

It'll be interesting to see what leaks, and how accurate they turn out to be, come from this. After all, the latest set of revealing emails indicates that some of the reporters Peter Strzok was leaking to weren't happy about the fact that the leaks contained inaccuracies, so it doesn't appear that the FBI feels the need to carefully fact-check its anonymous leaks.

Vegas will probably be taking odds on how long before the FBI goes to the FISA court claiming that the anonymous letter proves that Kavanaugh is a Putin puppet.

Given that we're in a fight for America, if the Democrats pick Kennedy's replacement, we'll have a Supreme Court that explicitly rejects any and all constitutional constraints on the left's fascist program. It's critical that you tell your friends, family members, and co-workers that Feinstein's ploy is unlikely to be true.

After all, if there were any truth to the claim, it would have been brought out by the Democrats during the hearings to make Trump look stupid. But if it's false, then it will discredit the #MeToo movement by making it look as though all women who are harassed are just lying about it for political gain.

Is it really a good deal to empower people like Harvey Weinstein in order to inconvenience Kavanaugh?

You can read more of Tom's rants at his blog, Conversations about the obvious, and feel free to follow him on Twitter.