Democrats Demonstrate Their Hatred of Women

Democrats love to claim they love groups they actually hate. Take blacks, for example. Democrats, and the fake news media, are always telling us how much they love blacks. But we know that's not true because Democrats are doing nothing while thousands of blacks are shot each year in Democratic-run cities. If the Democratic mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, actually cared about blacks, he'd be doing something to reduce the thousands of shootings occurring each year. Instead, he simply uses the ongoing slaughter of blacks in the city he runs to push for his personal desire to repudiate the Second Amendment. We all know that if nearly 4,000 white people had been shot in Chicago last year, Rahm would be doing more to end the violence.

We're seeing the same situation with women as a result of the Democrats' desperate need to ensure that the Supreme Court remain full of left-wing activists. The entire leftist agenda, ranging from being soft on criminals to redefining marriage, has been established by judicial fiat with judges making, not interpreting, the law. Without an activist leftist Supreme Court, none of the modern leftist agenda would have been imposed on the people. That's why Kavanaugh is an existential threat to the left: a majority of honest judges would require the left to get the majority of Americans to support their agenda, something the left knows will never happen. Because Kavanaugh is a great human being – for example, he volunteers in a soup kitchen – and a great judge, Democrats weren't able to come up with any honest reason he shouldn't be on the Court. But instead of accepting that elections have consequences, as their god Obama has said, Democrats have decided to destroy the #MeToo movement, seriously hurting women in the process, in a hopefully vain attempt to keep Kavanaugh off the Court. The Democrats are destroying #MeToo by putting forth clearly specious claims that Kavanaugh has assaulted women, thereby undermining the credibility of all women. The sad reality is that in many cases, because women don't report assaults or rapes when they occur, often due to the completely wrong idea that being forcibly assaulted is something to be ashamed of, the cases often devolve into a he said, she said situation. If the public sees the entire Democratic Party pushing what are clearly fake claims by women, the public will begin to question all women who claim to have been assaulted. We know that the Democrats don't believe these claims against Kavanaugh because they've kept them hidden and because they're doing everything they can to prevent the claims from being scrutinized. We know that a lack of belief is merited. In the Ford case, within a week of her publicly accusing Kavanaugh of assault, all of the people she said would corroborate her story, including a lifelong female Democratic friend, have said the party Ford describes never happened. That on top of Ford being unable to remember when or where the supposed party occurred and the fact that her own therapist's notes don't support her current claims make it obvious to honest people that either Ford is lying or she's deluded. Possibly poor therapy brought out a false "repressed" memory. Within hours of Ford's claims being unambiguously debunked, the Democrats found a new woman, Deborah Ramirez, to allege that a young Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her. But we already know that the people whom she claimed as witnesses say it never happened. Furthermore, we know that she contacted former classmates for information on the incident because she didn't really remember it and she told them that she wasn't sure that it was Kavanaugh. But now, after spending six days with a Democratic lawyer, she's sure that the alleged event did happen. Given that she's a Democrat and that she's said she came forward because of Ford's now debunked claim, it's pretty clear that she's just turned a wish that she could derail Kavanaugh into a story that she hopes will derail him. Can you imagine if some woman claimed that Obama had exposed himself to her? Would the media have run the story if there were no corroboration, if in fact the people the "victim" cited as corroboration outright denied her claims? Of course not. While Obama's policies are loathsome, there is absolutely no indication that he is the sort of man who sexually assaults women, just as there is no indication that Kavanaugh is such a man. There is no proven or even claimed #MeToo case where someone assaulted women when he was young and then completely stopped and never reoffended. The Democrats' acceptance of clearly false claims and their embracing the idea that the mere fact that a woman accuses a man of something makes the man guilty hurt women in another way. Women often have husbands and sons. Real women are quite rightly concerned that their husbands' and their sons' lives could be destroyed because some woman makes a false claim. The reality is that we know that some women will lie about assault to protect themselves or to hurt a man they don't like. That doesn't mean we should ignore the claims of women, but it does mean we can't simply assume that women never lie. It's unclear if the Democrats are eager to destroy #MeToo because it has caught mostly Democrats to date or if the death of #MeToo is just a price that Democrats are willing to pay to ensure that the Court doesn't return to simply interpreting the law. Or perhaps the Democrats are planning to use their common strategy of creating standards that only Republicans are judged by to make #MeToo a tool that attacks only conservatives. We're actually seeing that today. The same Democrats who claim that an uncorroborated and repudiated accusation is enough to keep Kavanaugh off the Court say two credible, sourced claims of assault against Keith Ellison mean nothing. While it's true that the Democrats make noises about investigating Ellison, if they were to apply the same "all that matters is the accusation" standard they'd be demanding that Ellison resign from his number-two role in the DNC and his campaign to be attorney general of Minnesota. But they're not. It's time to end this farce. The Kavanaugh who will sit on the Court has a spotless record of respecting women for decades, and the ability of the Democrats to convince women to bring up readily debunked claims of Kavanaugh having assaulted them decades ago doesn't change that.