Conservative Campaign Committee in Texas for Cruz

Frustrated local Cruz-supporters say they are seeing signs for Cruz's opponent, Beto O'Rourke, everywhere and very few Cruz signs. Included in the mission of our Conservative Campaign Committee team is to fill the void, providing a boots-on-the-ground visual presence for Sen. Ted Cruz.

Hello, America! My wife Mary and I are in Texas with the Conservative Campaign Committee, campaigning for Sen. Ted Cruz.

Thus far, Democrats have poured $23 million of anti-Trump money into flooding the airwaves with O'Rourke TV ads. The race continues to tighten: Cruz leads from 1% to 9% in the latest Quinnipiac Poll. A recent Reuters poll has O'Rouke ahead by 2%.

The good news is that Cruz continues to gain support. He is endorsed by President Trump, the NRA, Tea Party Express, the Conservative Campaign Committee, and numerous other conservatives. The key is voter turnout. We must get every Texan who wants to keep Texas red to the polls.

Folks, I must tell you that the evil coming out of the Democratic Party is hideous. Cruz's Democrat opponent, Beto O'Rourke, outrageously said law enforcement is "the new Jim Crow."

When Democrats lie to black Americans, telling them that cops routinely assault and murder them, innocent people die. Cops are ambushed and assassinated. O'Rourke is vile, irresponsible, insidiously divisive, and evil for telling such a hate- and violence-inciting lie. The fact that O'Rourke is willing to spew lies, in essence sacrificing the lives of police officers to win the votes of extreme leftists and angry blacks, confirms that O'Rouke must never be allowed anywhere near a seat of power. In my opinion, this is everything we need to know about this operative of socialism and racial division.

Despite proof that black repeat criminal Michael Brown was shot while assaulting a police officer, Democrats and fake news media continue to irresponsibly promote the lie that Brown was shot by a white racist cop while trying to surrender with his hands up. Research confirms that police are really the greatest defenders of black lives. And still, a majority of my black relatives still believe Democrats' and fake news media's lie that cops unfairly target and gun down blacks. How can Democrats and fake news media sleep at night, knowing that their lie to further the cause of liberalism is directly responsible for the murder of cops, separating fathers from their children?

Beto O'Rourke rabidly supports NFL players disrespecting our flag, military, and national anthem. O'Rourke boldly stated that, given the opportunity, he would vote to impeach Trump. O'Rourke is an extreme leftist who seeks to disarm not only Texans, but all Americans. Getting rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is another O'Rourke extreme leftist position.

I cannot express enough the importance of our side getting out the vote for Ted Cruz. Fueled with Trump-resistance hatred and rage, Democrats are highly motivated to find votes for O'Rourke, be they from illegals, dead people, or elsewhere. The American left seeks to halt Trump's America First agenda by any means necessary, at any and all cost.

Hijacked by leftists, the Democratic Party has become at war with all things wholesome and good, attacking our nation as founded. In a nutshell, if God's Word says something is good, Democrats hate it. Democrats are hell-bent on criminalizing speaking biblical truths and opposing leftists' socialist-progressive agendas.

We know Democrats' modus operandi is to pull every illegal, immoral, and lie-based dirty trick under the sun to destroy conservative and Republican candidates. This is why it is so frustrating when wimpish Republicans allow Democrats and leftists to twist or ignore the law to defeat and destroy the lives of our candidates.

Ted Cruz is an awesome conservative warrior and hero – one of the truly brilliant good guys. Trump desperately needs Cruz to remain on his team in Washington, D.C. Please go online and show your support for Senator Cruz at his website.

You can also follow breaking news on his re-election bid via his Twitter feed at @TedCruz.

Here's a little Conservative Campaign Committee team inside info, folks. Like the Mission Impossible movie teams, our executive director compiles a team with varying skills and expertise from around the country. For our Re-Elect Ted Cruz campaign, Mary and I, along with other select team members, were flown into Dallas. We piled into an SUV and rode seven hours to Amarillo. Friday, we rode seven hours back to Dallas for the Cruz-O'Rouke debate. I hate the long car rides, but I love my country. While we were in the SUV, a team member received a phone call from her husband who was back home comforting a dear friend of their family who is in hospice. It was touching, overhearing our team member saying her final goodbye to their friend.

Our CCC team joined local Cruz-supporters to wave signs outside the debate hall building. We chanted, "Six more years! Six more years!"

My fellow Americans, please join us in this crucial election to score a victory for Ted Cruz, Trump, Texas, and America.