Youths Embracing Socialism Is a Major GOP Failure

Our youth and Millennials are quite smart, actually, but they're the dumbest group of smart people in our history. Look at a recent Gallup poll, which states:

At this moment in time, projected demographics in the U.S. over the next two to three decades do not bode well for the Republican Party and, more specifically, America First politics.

Americans aged 18 to 29 are as positive about socialism (51%) as they are about capitalism (45%). This represents a 12-point decline in young adults' positive views of capitalism in just the past two years and a marked shift since 2010, when 68% viewed it positively. Meanwhile, young people's views of socialism have fluctuated somewhat from year to year, but the 51% with a positive view today is the same as in 2010.

Pundits blame the usual suspects: schools and universities, public education, Hollywood, immigration, and social media. Sure, there are absolutely some uncomfortably truths in these answers. I don't think I have all the solutions, but my upcoming book, 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat, will serve, I hope, as a political playbook for parents.

That said, isn't the GOP culpable, to some extent, for the rise of socialism?

Politics Is Sales

As the host of my own podcast, The Rich Logis Show, I talk about our youth and politics, and our future, on a daily basis, often discussing a dire problem that's existed for decades within the Republican Party: the party's indifference to a young voting demographic that it assumes will always vote Democrat.

Politics is sales. Politics is local. Politics is about the people, who buy the politics and brands of politics. If we don't embrace the demographic inevitability, then we're conceding defeat.

There is a burgeoning segment of the Democrat voting base and the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) that is fervently counting the days until whites are a minority, projected to occur in 2045. The U.S. fertility rate is at its lowest point in recorded history; two groups with higher fertility rates than whites are blacks and Hispanics. Though President Trump is bringing some black and Hispanic voters to the side of America First, and away from socialism and the abject failures of Democrat policies (especially in the inner cities), blacks and Hispanics will likely remain devout Democrats – unless, of course, the GOP unequivocally rebrands itself as more Trumpian, with constant emphases on individual constitutional liberties, sovereignty, and personal economic gains.

Is it really that shocking that Millennialls and Generation Zers prefer socialism to capitalism? Cheap-labor Republicans blinked nary an eye as jobs vanished seemingly overnight in many American cities. You think Democrats are the only party addicted to spending? The doubling of our national debt under President Obama wasn't all his fault, although I'm certain Obama didn't spend a single day during his 2,920 days as president thinking about how to spend less of my and your money.

Trump's win nakedly exposed the violent totalitarian tendencies of many Democrats. Big-government Republicans, conversely, despise Trump because he's exposed how ineffective they've been in adhering to their alleged principles of small government and support for small businesses.

It's an unfortunate political irony that many young Democrats shun capitalism because socialism lite has tainted the free market, thereby rendering capitalism less vibrant than it could have been and rendering the middle class financially weaker than it should have been.

The RNC impressively raises money, but does it have an inkling of how it should be spent? Is the RNC spending any time at all thinking about how it can prospect our youth, blacks, immigrants and Hispanics – to pick up political free agents not just for this year's midterms, but beyond?

Attack the Democrats Where They Thrive

Fact is, Democrats are just better at selling politics than Republicans are. Yes, Trump was the game-changer, but his time in office is finite, and political life will go on after the Twenty-Second Amendment ousts him January 20, 2025. An awful lot can happen in seven years, and if there's one thing Republicans have excelled at in the past, it's comfortably resting on their laurels. Democrats have lost over 1,000 state and national elections over the last decade, with 90 percent of those losses at the state level. Even when they're losing, though, the Democrats are thinking about the future, and they don't fear the GOP cutting into their voter market share.

I'm waiting, with bated breath, to see who, if anyone, within the GOP publicly steps up and says, "Our party has stunk at courting immigrant, minority, and young voters." Cities with the highest foreign-born voter populations overwhelmingly voted for Clinton in 2016. It makes no logical sense that immigrants who moved from big-government countries with fewer opportunities would vote for big-government Democrats until one realizes that the GOP mostly avoids them, too.

Millennial political thinking is screwed up. Yes, many have, to their credit, resisted the socialist Kool-Aid, but too many, for too long, have been too happily willing to participate in anti-free speech violence, occultism disguised as diversity, whitewashing of history, and idol worship of some of the worst human beings in world history, such as Vladimir Lenin and Che Guevara. I'm letting many of our youth off the hook in declaring this, but they're frightfully ignorant about the atrocities Lenin and Guevara were responsible for.

According to the modern-day democratic socialists, America has never done socialism the "correct" way. (Democratic communism doesn't have quite the same ring to it, does it?) It's the tempting political devil on the shoulder, and I do not believe for a nanosecond that the popularity of Vermont senator Bernard Sanders and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a fluke.

They are an ominous foreshadowing of the future. Socialism is tempting, but conditioning by the establishment Republican Party has made turning our backs on the growing minority and youth voter blocs also tempting.

Young Democrats embracing socialism is a major GOP failure. Failures, however, can beget opportunities. To ensure solid America First policies in the future, and to ensure the next generation of youth scorn socialism, rather than capitalism, Republicans and conservatives must do something unfamiliar to them, but very familiar to Democrats: unite. I know we can do it. More than ever, our nation and our children need us.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.