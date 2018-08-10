White Republican Michigan Voters Chose a Black Guy

Folks, as a black Tea Party activist since 2008, I can tell you this is the evil slander of salt-of-the-earth patriotic white voters I have been fighting. Black conservative John James won Michigan's U.S. Senate Republican primary because he shares the values of most Americans. James boldly expresses his desire to help Trump Make America Great Again. Voters chose James because of the content of his character rather than the color of his skin, fulfilling the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

White Republican voters chose a black conservative over a white billionaire in Michigan. How can that be? Democrat Andre Carson of the Congressional Black Caucus said the Tea Party (conservatives and Republicans) is racist and wants to see blacks " hanging on a tree ."

John James is a combat veteran endorsed by President Trump. But wait a minute. According to fake news media and Democrats, Trump hates blacks. That's another hate-generating evil lie promoted by the American left.

It is extremely exciting and refreshing to see a fellow black American in the political arena evoking traditional principles, which lead to real empowerment and success – not just for blacks, but for all Americans. America is the greatest land of opportunity on the planet for all who choose to go for it. And yet, evil leftists relentlessly seek to hide this truth from the masses, particularly minorities. Leftists want blacks believing that white America schemes 24-7 to keep blacks down and that blacks' only hope is to keep voting for Democrats. Disgusting.

Ponder this, folks: most mega-rich black celebs worked their butts off, took risks, made responsible choices, and exploited the opportunities and blessing of living in America. These blacks would not be enjoying the wealth, power, and influence they have earned had they followed the Democrats' philosophy of relying on government to take care of them – allowing government to control every aspect of their lives. So rather than wealthy blacks telling fellow blacks to follow their traditional path to success, they tell blacks to stick with the Democrats. Rich blacks tell blacks to keep voting for Democrats to get more welfare.

Generational welfare leads to wasted lives, anger, poverty, out-of-wedlock births, and jail. Wealthy blacks ignore this glaring truth and choose to join the American left in hating America, whites, conservatives, and Republicans. This is extremely unfortunate and counterproductive.

If a white person suggests that urban blacks follow the same road to success as black millionaires, that white person is called a racist who obviously does not know what it is like to be black in this awful racist country. If a black person suggests that blacks leave the Democrats' government dependency plantation, stop having babies out of wedlock, stay in school, stop murdering each other, and assume responsibility for their lives, that black is called a sellout Uncle Tom who has abandoned his blackness.

Chicago just suffered another bloody weekend, one of the bloodiest in the city's history: 74 people shot, 12 of them dead. These egregious black deaths are the result of blacks murdering each other, not racist white cops. Blacks have been murdering each other in record numbers in Democrat-controlled cities like Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago for a long time. But rather than addressing the problem of black-on-black crime, leftists beat up anyone who dares to mention it. The American left insidiously creates a media firestorm over rare incidents in which a white person or cop shoots a black.

Chicago Democratic mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy said Mayor Emanuel does not support the police. Well, duh – the mayor's Democratic Party is part of the American left's coalition spreading the lie that cops murder blacks on sight.

In typical leftist fashion, Emanuel accused McCarthy of pandering to Fox News and Trump-supporters. Notice the misdirection in Emanuel's response. This is what leftists always do. Rather than truthfully addressing the issue at hand, they change the subject by resorting to name-calling – racist, sexist, homophobic, and so on.

Kanye West, Candace Owens, and 37-year-old John James are part of a growing movement of younger blacks for whom the scales have fallen from their eyes. They see the fraud of the Democratic Party and how it has been playin' blacks for decades. These young blacks pose a huge threat to the Democrat stranglehold on the minds of up-and-coming black youths.

For this reason, expect the Democrats, fake news, and Hollywood to do everything in their power to destroy John James in his quest to win the Senate race in November. This patriotic brother will need your support and encouragement. When the entire wrath of the American left descends about you, it can be extremely challenging. Ask Sarah Palin.

John James, thanks for your outstanding military service to our country. Congrats on your win in Michigan. America truly appreciates you, and we who desire to see our country made great again have your back.