What to Expect if Democrats Win the Midterms

One has good reason to doubt that. Consider basic issues like political bias in universities, or religious integrity. After decades of exposés and outcries from conservatives over liberal tyranny, universities are as biased as they ever were. Past cases of anti-conservative persecution (including mine) remain unaddressed.

Would conservatives achieve an easy victory against the left if it came down to civil war? The question seems less absurd by the day as tensions increase between the right and left. Many conservative writers seem to think the left would fold quickly and the right would triumph.

Meanwhile, in the world of Masterpiece Cakeshop, conservatives celebrate a largely toothless victory at the Supreme Court over a wedding cake for two men. While a small fortune went to defending a Colorado pastry chef who wouldn't make a cake for a ceremony approximating a wedding, a dozen states have banned "conversion therapy" in terms so broad that many church ministries will be outlawed.

The LGBT movement is no longer worried about taking over state legislatures to stop religious liberty laws. Soon they won't have to do that. They are gaining in power at the denominational governance level of Christian churches and changing doctrine so religious liberty will not even be an issue. The religious position itself will be so thoroughly corrupted that no Christians will have "deeply felt" convictions against homosexuality.

I am nowhere near as confident as Kurt Schlichter that the right wing could trounce the left wing in battle. We can't even unite to keep Alex Jones on Facebook. It is true that conservatives have more guns and are probably better street fighters. But conservatives also cave in large numbers even when their most sacred cows are in danger – such as the First Amendment or Christian principles. The two latter issues sit at the core of academic bias and debates on sexuality, respectively. I have the war wounds from both battles and can attest to the repeating scenario: conservatives talk and talk about what they believe and how bad the left is. Then they give up droves when it comes time to fight.

Take the question of defending the gospel. We hear constant sermons from Christian preachers that speak of standing by God's word even in the face of popular criticism. In anticipation of the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting, I spent months searching for people be willing to sign on to a resolution affirming Christian sexual ethics and supporting churches' rights to offer counseling in defiance of laws like California's "stay gay" bill. Almost sixteen million Americans claim to be Southern Baptists. I could not find a single person willing to back the resolution. When I submitted it under my own name, it was killed in committee and never brought to the floor.

Consider, as well, the special election for Alabama's Senate seat in December 2017. That may feel like ancient history, but it was less than a year ago. Doug Jones was a radically pro-abortion and pro-homosexuality Democrat endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign, an organization founded by alleged pederast Terry Bean. Jones defeated Roy Moore, one of the few public servants who stood up for Christian marriage in the face of withering attacks.

The slander campaign against Roy Moore and suspicious timeline of voting returns on Alabama's election night both offered an occasion for conservatives to contest the election. Right-wingers abandoned the issue within twenty-four hours of Jones's suspicious victory. The election was not contested, which left Trump with a slimmer majority in the Senate: 51 to 49. That slim advantage all but doomed the chances of conservative favorite Amy Coney Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court. Ironically, at least one supposed conservative, David French, militated viciously against Roy Moore, celebrated his loss to Doug Jones, then attacked Donald Trump for not nominating Amy Coney Barrett. Did French not see that his efforts to sink Moore left Trump without the votes to get Barrett past the Senate?

We may fantasize that conservatives constitute a massive invincible army against the left. None of this will help us if nobody is willing to show up for the fight. The midterm elections this fall could easily hand the Democrats a commanding lead in both the Senate and the House. We have no real reason to expect that conservatives will gather in large numbers to monitor the voting process for fraud. The fall surprises full of slander, innuendo, and social media mobbing will follow the pattern we saw in the Roy Moore election, with National Review writers like David French slamming Republican candidates and commentators like Matt Walsh and Ben Shapiro playing it safe by virtue-signaling if ominous accusations, no matter how unproven or unlikely, gain traction with the general public.

Prudence calls for us to rally our troops to fight smear campaigns rigorously and to monitor the elections for voting fraud. But let's not dream unrealistic dreams. If the Democrats win both houses of Congress, we should brace ourselves for the following probabilities:

Trump Will Be Impeached but Probably Not Removed from Office

The Obama years spoiled the left. With amazing speed, they developed an adolescent sense of entitlement, convinced themselves that their own propaganda is "fact," and believed they would never lose control of the government, culture, schools, churches, military, intelligence, and media. While the left hates Trump with particular ferocity, any figure associated with the left's loss of total national power would have provoked a knee-jerk temper tantrum.

Under no conceivable scenario will the left control the House without impeaching Trump. They hate him with the heat of a thousand suns and defy all appeals to fairness and logic. The trial in the House will consume the country, bog Trump in red tape, and stall the swamp-draining reforms until the presidential election in 2020. It will probably be impossible to get 67 senators to vote to remove Trump, but the impeachment in the House will be enough to throw most of Trump's housecleaning efforts into disarray.

In an impeachment situation, many conservatives will betray us and jump on whatever charges the left manages to articulate against Trump. Too many on our side lack the willpower to resist coordinated message across major news outlets. Some within Trump's circle will also betray him. The disunity and loss of morale will pose serious dangers to our movement, and we will likely see many federal agencies start to fall under the power of lingering Obama cronies.

Conversion Therapy Will Be Banned Nationally, and a Sexual Police State Will Be Born

California's extreme "stay gay" bill fulfills the most important aspiration of the LGBT movement. Marriage, military service, and even anti-discrimination laws all pale in importance beside the acquisition of a captive constituency. Gays know that homosexual life is not enough to keep large numbers of people locked in their dating pool if they know how easy it is to get out of the gay scene and go straight. (It is exceedingly easy, by the way.) They need the world to signal belief of their fantasy that they were born gay. They need self-questioning men and women to believe that it is more dangerous to get out of the gay lifestyle than it is to stay in it with all its epidemiological and psychological burdens.

While blacks and Latinos provide Democrats with badly needed voting blocs, the gays and Muslims are indispensable sources of money. A lot of rich people seem to have gay children (like the Gettys or Paul Singer), and Muslims enjoy the supply chain of money from the oil-rich Middle East. What gays wants, Democrats provide – they've been trained like show poodles with all the cash gays have funneled to them over the years. If the Democrats have enough votes in Congress to ban any defection from the homosexual life anywhere in the United States, they will avail themselves of the power. Trump is not particularly worried about LGBT issues. He may feel that evangelicals just care about wedding cake laws and won't abandon him over conversion therapy. Chances are, Trump will sign it.

A national law against conversion therapy will create a sexual police state because it will allow the government to monitor a vast range of interactions that fall under "counseling." Churches, schools, medical professionals, and even bloggers like me will find themselves increasingly under the threat of lawsuits, loss of licenses, censorship, and social media mobbing unless they guarantee gay adults a steady pipeline of new gay recruits drawn from children and teenagers. With the massive push by gay groups like the Human Rights Campaign to flood schools and church youth groups with pro-gay propaganda, young people will be bombarded with cues designed to push them to experiment with homosexuality. As with Hotel California, they will be able to check in, but they will not be able to check out.

The far-ranging effects of such a change will far surpass what one might imagine at first glance. First, the percentage of future generations that identifies as LGBT will be enormous. It is already hovering between 16% and 33%, depending on which poll you look at. This compares with earlier generations in which less than 2% of the population was gay or transgender. The damage to our already frail fertility rate will necessitate more immigration to make up for drops in births. The market demand for children by design will fuel more genetic engineering, adoption on demand, and child-trafficking, as millions of couples incapable of reproducing will expect society to give them children.

Worst of all, a system of child sex abuse will develop far worse than anything we have ever seen. The pro-LGBT educators tend to emphasize "consent" as the main factor determining healthy sex. With so much pro-gay messaging overwhelming children, many young people will consent to sex under terms that will have the effects of abuse but will not qualify legally as abuse. The aftereffects of their grooming and coercive initiation into sodomy will not be treatable because of laws criminalizing any counseling that casts homosexuality in a negative light.

Congress Will Pass Open Borders Laws that Trump Will Veto

The deluge of sensational news about families separated at the border this summer reveals that immigration will be an existential issue for the Democrats going forward. Native-born Latinos like me will not be a reliable voting bloc for the left, so they will need constant infusions of Latin American, Asian, and Middle Eastern immigrants. Democrats need them to enter the USA, get citizenship, and feel indebted to Democrats for at least one or two generations. There is no way a Democratic Congress will get sworn in without bill after bill trying to institute open borders and an unconditional pathway to citizenship.

On immigration, Trump will probably veto. Republicans will probably have enough votes to prevent an override. But the hype and hysteria over the immigration issue will most likely derail the possibility of a border law, undermine border security, and gin up emotional capital for the 2020 election. The demonization and demagoguery will reach nuclear levels, and many conservatives will probably crack under pressure and make deadly escalating concessions. Chances of open borders and mass amnesty will grow. If a Democrat wins the presidency in 2020 or if a moderate Republican ousts Trump in the primary, the United States will see open borders and amnesty – and the country will be en route to implosion.

Conservatives Will Complain and Roll Over and Do Nothing

I am sorry this prediction is so dire, but we have seen little in recent history to indicate any other outcome if Democrats take the House and Senate.

The point is, we have to hold both houses of Congress, which means we have to get moving immediately. As I told my Christian friends recently, "yes, God is on the throne. But we still have to get off our couches and do something."

Robert Oscar Lopez can be followed at English Manif.