What Privileges Do Men Get from 'Male Privilege'?

Other than perhaps "white privilege," nothing merits more derision than so-called "male privilege." Yet is "privilege" really the word to describe men in the West – at least those outside the top 10 percent – these days? Feminists have gone about making checklists of such privileges, some accurate, some exaggerated. For example, "I am far less likely to face sexual harassment at work than my female co-workers are," which is certainly true. But others have made such lists for women, again some true and some exaggerated. Obvious examples would include not having to sign up for the Selective Service, disproportionate amounts of money spent on breast cancer research as compared to prostate cancer research, and things like not being presumed to be a pedophile if you're taking pictures of your kids at the beach.