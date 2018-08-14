Trump Haters Meet the Sorcererâ€™s Apprentice

Trump has a star on the Walk of Fame, which has been vandalized several times over the past few weeks. The West Hollywood city council, rather than banning plastic straws, voted unanimously to remove Trump's star from the famous walk.

Hollywood's Walk of Fame started in the late 1950s to honor accomplished members of the entertainment industry. On average, they add two new stars each month. As Hollywood is a bastion of political correctness and virtue-signaling, it was inevitable that the city would find itself butting heads with President Trump.

Fortunately, it's an empty gesture, much like when Boulder, Colorado declared itself a nuclear-free zone – as if, during a real war, China or Russia would take great care to steer nuclear missiles to Denver or Fort Collins rather than to Boulder.

West Hollywood has no jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame, as it has been run by the Chamber of Commerce since 1962, which has been "[r]esisting public pressure to remove stars for disgraced honorees such as Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and Kevin Spacey, saying that a star is part of 'the historic fabric' of the site."

It's nice to see that Hollywood has its priorities in order. The president, standing up for America, trying to secure its borders and keep America safe, is somehow evil, but the truly evil #MeToo predators continue to be honored by the Hollywood elites.

In response to continued vandalism of Trump's Walk of Fame star, a funny thing happened. A few days ago, multiple Trump stars began appearing on the walk, placed on blank squares. An anonymous street artist and his allies are sending a message to the Hollywood hypocrites: "Rip up the president's Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed – like you're the mayor of West Hollywood or something – and 30 more will pop up."

This reminded me of a time long ago, when Hollywood made good and decent movies, designed to entertain, rather than push some sociopolitical agenda. Walt Disney was part of this golden age of Hollywood. One of his early movies was Fantasia, a 1940 film, which set short animated pieces to famous classical music scores.

One of the more famous segments was "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," featuring Mickey Mouse. Mickey, as the apprentice, is tasked with the chore of fetching buckets of water. To spare himself the labor, he casts a spell so a broom can fetch the water for him. Mickey falls asleep while the broom toils away, flooding the sorcerer's chambers.

Unable to break the spell, Mickey chops the broom into pieces. But each splinter comes to life as a new broom, fetching more water, worsening the flooding, until the sorcerer returns to break the spell. You can watch the scene here.

Mickey Mouse's adventure is playing out with Trump's Hollywood star. Trump-haters, using a pickaxe, rather than Mickey's axe, destroyed Trump's star, only to have it multiply. Bigly.

This is a common theme of the Trump presidency. Attempts to destroy him seem only to leave him stronger. Beginning before he was even elected, the "Access Hollywood" tape was Trump's October surprise, sure to derail his campaign. What happened? Trump happened, and he was elected.

The Deep State conspired to pave the way for Hillary Clinton by exonerating her of crimes committed and instead indicting Trump for crimes not committed, crippling his presidency with a special counsel investigating everything except what he was charged with investigating, casting doubt over the legitimacy of Trump's election and presidency.

Despite efforts of the Clinton-Obama Deep State cabal to take an axe to President Trump, all they have done is create greater support for him. Splinters of Mickey Mouse's broom are rising up in myriad ways in support of the president.

Black support for President Trump has doubled since last year. This is a core Democrat constituency, and such an electoral shift spells doom for Democrat electoral prospects.

The left cries "Trump is a racist" non-stop on cable news shows, taking an axe to the Trump broom. Yet the splinters come to life in the form of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, pop culture icons and Instagram celebrities, joining the Trump train – not to mention Diamond and Silk, Candace Owens, and others.

The ultimate splinters from the axed Fantasia broom are the Q phenomenon. This is an as of yet unidentified group of presumed military intelligence insiders with White House access. Some call it a cult, despite the absence of a leader. Others call it LARPing or basically a joke, yet Q messages display an uncanny knack for predicting future events in a timely and accurate fashion.

Make of it what you want, but Q represents thousands or millions of splinters of Mickey's axed broom, individuals doing their own research based on "Q drops," nuggets of open-sourced information that can be investigated, verified, and disseminated. Most of this is done anonymously, away from prying eyes or interference of the Deep State actors Q is exposing.

Last are the media, with their relentless attacks on President Trump, over 90 percent negative coverage. They give little, if any, credit for Trump's accomplishments, especially on the economy and jobs, instead calling him a racist, a traitor, a Russian spy, or just an ignorant rube.

Each swipe of the media axe at the president creates more disdain for and distrust of the media, and more sympathy and support of the president. Splinters of the chopped broom are the Americans who mock big media at rallies and on social media.

From the Hollywood star to Q to the media, efforts of the left and other assorted Trump-haters simply chop the broom into splinters, creating more support, the opposite of the intended goal. Mickey Mouse set forces in motion that took on a life of their own, with unintended and unforeseen consequences far beyond his original goal.

Trump-haters are beginning to experience much the same. Oblivious to what they have set into motion, they will be ill prepared for the consequences. For the rest of us, pass the popcorn as the show is just beginning.

Brian C Joondeph, M.D., MPS is a Denver-based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.