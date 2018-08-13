The Ten Most Hateful Americans and Why they Matter

The American Left is stoking hatred and it’s tearing us apart. Our media is guilty of not only of failing to shame those responsible, in many cases they egg them on, giving them a platform. The volume of irrational hatred spewing into our ether is extremely unhealthy, even dangerous for our republic and the broader American culture. To be sure, there has been excessive rhetoric from the man who could well go down as the most accomplished and successful president in our history at the rate his achievements mount. But President Trump’s willingness to verbally punch back at his political enemies, sometimes crudely, pales in comparison to the level of hate being spewed out by leftists.

Our country is 242 years old. One has to wonder how it can survive much longer as the decibels of hate, particularly from the left, continue to rise almost hysterically. We’ve already had one civil war. That one cost over 600,000 lives. We don’t need another one. At a minimum, those pumping out the hate need to be identified, shamed and shunned. This is what an active media should be doing. So who are we talking about? Here’s my list of the top 10 most vicious and dangerous haters in America today. 10. Louis Farrakhan -- Even the progressive hate group called The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies Farrakhan's virulently racist, homophobic, anti-American and anti-Semitic Nation of Islam (NOI) as a hate group and black separatist organization. As the leader of NOI, Farrakhan has preached the organization's theology that blacks are superior to whites, that whites were created 6,600 years ago as a "race of devils" by an evil black scientist named Yakub and that "white people deserve to die." Farrakhan accused Jews of being involved in the September 11 attacks. In a speech this year, Farrakhan described "the powerful Jews" as his enemy. "Now that nation called Israel never has had any peace in 40 years and she will never have any peace because there can be no peace structured on injustice, thievery, lying and deceit and using the name of God to shield your dirty religion under His holy and righteous name.” That’s right, he calls the religion of Moses, who gave the world the Ten Commandments, “dirty.” 9. Robert DeNiro – At the Tony Awards, DeNiro shouted “F--k Trump.” Then doubled down, “It’s no longer down with Trump, but f--k Trump” as he shook his fists in the air. At a Brown University commencement address, he called President Trump “an idiot.” In 2016 he said, “(Trump’s) a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, a bull***t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes. He talks (about) how he wants to punch people in the face? Well, I’d like to punch him in the face.” Sadly, Hollywood is full of folks with this highly intolerant mindset. 8. Te-Nehisi Coates’ National Book Award-winning memoir, Between the World and Me, is a wealth of "pseudo-Marxist legalisms” observes Daniel Greenfield. Coates says police officers and firefighters who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks “were not human to me. Black, white, or whatever, they were menaces of nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which could — with no justification — shatter my body.” He wants U.S. taxpayers who were never slave owners and some of whose ancestors died to end slavery pay reparations to descendants of slaves who themselves were never slaves. He says America has no right to judge terrorists "in a country built on theft, blood and slavery." Coates has been richly rewarded for his racist, anti-American screeds. He received a $600,000 genius award, an editorial position at the Atlantic, and a lectureship at MIT even though he never graduated from college. Greenfield says, “His only struggle is deciding which frustration with a taxi, waiter or butler to turn into a column about racism this week." Coates has called President Trump a “loathsome racist.” This is one bad dude. The adulation he has received from liberal elites is enough to make you vomit. 7. George Soros has been careful not to be quoted with inflammatory language. But his is a classic case of actions speaking louder than words. Through his Open Society Foundation, he is a funder of numerous hard left hate groups including Media Matters for America, Immigrant Voters Win PAC, Tides Foundation, Black Lives Matter and Antifa. George Soros is one of the most dangerous men in America today, but he is hardly ever mentioned by the leftwing media. 6. Whoopi Goldberg This TV and movie star has a big following on a show called “The View.” When her former colleague Judge Jeanine Pirro came on the show, Whoopi not only showed extremely bad manners but according to Piro told her to “get the f*k out of here” after a disagreement about Trump and then spat in her face. Pirro said, “As I walked out, people started coming around because they heard her cursing at me. At that point, I just walked out as I was being thrown out. As I was walking out, she was following me cursing at me. . . All I can tell you is that I was shocked. I always liked Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. I co-hosted that show before and I’m not afraid to talk to anybody. But this is a real problem in this country and it’s happening from the left to the right all the time.” Well said, judge! 5. Sarah Jeong is the new darling of the New Times Editorial Board. Shortly after Jeong’s hire, Twitter users unearthed disgusting, highly racist tweets in which she expressed an extreme distaste for white people. “Dumbass f--king white people marking up the Internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants,” she tweeted in 2014. “#Put white people in ovens.” Another tweet reads, “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get from being cruel to old white men.” There are scores of tweets just like these including “F--k the police. . . why don’t we ever talk about banning the police?” But the NYT didn’t see that as a reason not to hire her. What else do you need to know about the NYT? 4. Alicia Garza is regarded by Fortune Magazine as among “50 of the most influential world leaders.” What did she do to deserve this highly questionable accolade? She’s one of three co-founders of Black Lives Matter, formed after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, a white Hispanic found not guilty of murder following the deadly fight in which Treyvon Martin was shot and killed as Zimmerman defended himself from assault. Garza calls BLM “an ideological and political intervention in a world where Black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise.” Oh, she also maintains that blacks face “deadly oppression” and that “extrajudicial killings” of blacks is a regular feature of our society. She claims “Blacks are uniquely, systematically, and savagely targeted by the state” and this has led to black poverty, “genocide,” and mass incarceration. Is it possible she actually believes this nonsense? 3. John Brennan was Obama’s CIA director who once voted for Communist Gus Hall for president. This Deep State denizen, who many believe helped organized the Obama spying on the Trump camp during the election, is suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Following Trump’s meeting with Putin, he tweeted “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous.” Treasonous? What about Obama’s bromance with Putin and using the IRS to interfere in the 2012 elections and DOJ/FBI/CIA in 2016? 2. Linda Sarsour is an rabid pro-Palestinian activist, BDS supporter and anti-Zionist speaker. This 37-year-old Palestinian-American wants closure of NYC schools on Muslim holidays and elimination of racial profiling. She co-organized the 2017 Women’s March on Washington. Sarsour says Islamophobia is solely based on racism and not the chaos and terrorism caused by Islamic fundamentalists, the Shiite-Sunni schism and regimes like Syria. She rants against America, “where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House.” The most astonishing thing is she has an active following and is a favorite of liberal Democrats. 1. Maxine Waters is a highly polarizing Democrat and leading political hate monger. She recently called on fellow Democrats to harass and abuse Republicans anywhere in public. “Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents." Waters is a leader of the so-called resistance movement against Trump. She refused to attend his inauguration and State of the Union address. She has been calling for his impeachment since his inauguration. And then this. “[Trump is] one of the most deplorable people I’ve ever encountered in my life.” Ah, deplorable. There’s that word again. Can’t think of a stronger endorsement for Trump. Graphic by Max Pixel Frank Hawkins is a former US Army intelligence officer, Associated Press foreign correspondent, international businessman, senior newspaper company executive, founder and owner of several marketing companies and published novelist. He currently lives in retirement in North Carolina.