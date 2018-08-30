The Rise of the Tech Geeks

Who says resistance is futile? Add Brian Amerige at Facebook to the extremely short list of young tech heroes for creating quite a brouhaha in Silicon Valley when he penned an internal memo entitled "We Have a Problem with Political Diversity" (as in "Houston, we have a problem.") Trust me: it is a huge step for mankind when a young person in the Bay Area's maturation chambers for progressivism calls for more political diversity. Although it might seem futile upon first blush – after all, Facebook has approximately 25,000 employees – Amerige has so far been joined by over 100 fellow Facebook employees, which, in the alternate universe of Silicon Valley-San Francisco, could be paradigm shifting. While liberal-social-progressive ideas dominate in America's Tech Heartland, there is also a strong, libertarian "Don't Tread on Me" culture as well that doesn't like to be told what to think, eat, buy, or say. At a time when so many of us have lost all hope in the younger generations, along comes this chap at Facebook who is intent on holding Zuckerberg and Co.'s feet to the fire! The New York Times reports:

"We are a political monoculture that's intolerant of different views," Brian Amerige, a senior Facebook engineer, wrote in the post, which was obtained by The New York Times. "We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack – often in mobs – anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology." Well, beam me up, Scotty! While this may seem elemental to most politically active conservatives, it is earth-shattering for some young people. But this is how it should work, folks. It's always best when people rise up within a company and hold their bosses, boards, and management accountable. If Facebook says it is tolerant of all viewpoints, but then acts inconsistently with that, it will either succeed in the charade and lose employees and consumers or, as is being attempted now, be called to task. A company is pretty much free to manage and strategize as it wishes as long as it doesn't violate someone's federal or state civil rights, or state employment laws, security laws, etc. If a group within the company doesn't like the corporate culture and cannot change it, then that is the group's problem, not the company's. So if a company wants to embrace a liberal culture or liberal political ideology in its marketing and there is a group within the company that is against that, if the group' can't persuade the company to change, its members will have to either endure it or leave. They might even get fired for not being team players. If this company wants to market its products or services to the broadest public, being constrained by a political or cultural viewpoint might not be the smartest thing to do because consumers are free to choose with whom they do business. If your ad campaign caters to the LGBTQ community, don't be surprised if those opposed to the redefinition of marriage or to transgenders in the military buy those products or services elsewhere. Sorry, but we aren't quite at the point where a company can force us to buy its products – although that future might not be far off, given the monopolistic tendencies of Amazon, Facebook, and Google. When all is said and done, efforts by courageous people like Mr. Amerige or James Damore at Google can be successful only if the group stands its ground internally and is supported externally by swarms of free speech-loving, tolerant conservatives, Republicans, libertarians, and anyone else who believes in freedom of thought. This is clearly a test as to whether or not Facebook really is such an open-minded platform or is, in actuality, as agenda-driven as most of us know it is. A private or even publicly traded corporation can have a strategy whereby it imposes a monolithic political, religious, or cultural ideology on the purchasing population, but it will have consequences in a society whose citizens are free to think. If a company is interested in attracting the largest number of consumers, it must keep things neutral. If its M.O. is to impose a political or cultural view on its consumers, it will have a limited market from which to choose. Now, that is okay. There are companies that market to religious Jews, Christians, conservatives, and liberals, etc. They are providing a service to those sub-markets, and the managers and investors understand that the broader public likely will not purchase the goods and services they offer, whether it is Medi-Share marketing health insurance that creates of pool of insurance within the Christian community or JDate, which is an online Jewish dating service, or Rush Limbaugh, who caters to conservatives, or Mother Jones, which publishes the news from a far left, progressive, Marxist perspective. If Facebook wants to be an arm of the Democrat-Media-Propaganda Complex, it has my blessing, but...it has to own up to that and change its mantra from "a platform for all ideas" to "a platform for the Democrats." As long as evil tech giants and social media behemoths seek to create a dystopian world by "idea cleansing" and launching virtual pogroms against conservatives, libertarians, and conspiracy theorists (who, by the way, also have First Amendment rights), we will need to support tech geeks who see the light and are willing to fight the fight. This isn't the first time, nor will it be the last, that a small group of tech renegades will come up against the walls of a monolithic corporation, government, or evil genius intent on running the world for his own gain – ideologically or monetarily. The question is, will they be willing to sacrifice the few for the many in order to live long and prosper in a free world?