The Deep State State vs. The American People

James Comey, the former Director of the FBI, whose firing by Mr. Trump launched this charade, testified before Congress regarding the hundreds of thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails found on the Anthony Weiner/Huma Abedin personal laptop computer one month before the 2016 election. His sworn testimony included this jewel;

On Tuesday, November 8, 2016 Donald J. Trump, in the largest upset in modern American political history, was elected the 45 th President of the United States of America. And every day since then, his administration has been clouded by the wholly-created “scandal” of the “Russian collusion” investigation being conducted by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“I kind of just put it out of my mind,” he said, because he claimed it did not “index” with him that Abedin was loosely connected to Clinton. “I don’t know that I knew that [Weiner] was married to Huma Abedin at the time."

Anyone paying any attention to what was going on politically in this country at this time knew that Huma Abedin was connected at the hip to Hillary Clinton and was also married to Mr. Weiner. And this is the director of the "world's premier investigative organization"? Talk about not passing the smell test!

It would seem that Mr. Comey is either a blatant liar, completely ignorant or both.

Mr. “Higher Loyalty” James Comey’s FBI sat on and whitewashed the treasure trove of Hillary Clinton’s emails found on the Abedin/Weiner laptop at that time. Given this, I think we can safely say that Mr. Comey’s “higher loyalty” was to himself and presumptive Madame President Hillary Clinton.

If Special Counsel Robert Mueller were indeed the man of honor and integrity that we are so often told that he is, his inquisition would not be the “partisan witch hunt” of Mr. Trump’s tweets. If he were honestly following the bread crumbs of “Russian collusion” wherever they might lead, instead of night raiding the home of Paul Manafort, his henchmen would instead have found themselves at the doorstep of Glenn Simpson, the principal of Fusion GPS. And instead of raiding the offices of Michael Cohen, his crime scene investigators would be carting off boxes of evidence from the well-connected Perkins Coie Law Firm where they would probably find enough evidence to put two thirds of our political class behind bars until the rapture.

Kimberly Strassel of the Wall Street Journal provides a much more eloquent telling of this unequal justice:

If there is only “one set of rules,” where is Mr. Mueller’s referral of a case against Hillary for America? Federal law requires campaigns to disclose the recipient and purpose of any payments. The Clinton campaign paid Fusion GPS to compile a dossier against Mr. Trump, a document that became the basis of the Russia narrative Mr. Mueller now investigates. But the campaign funneled the money to law firm Perkins Coie, which in turn paid Fusion. The campaign falsely described the money as payment for “legal services.” The Democratic National Committee did the same. A Perkins Coie spokesperson has claimed that neither the Clinton campaign nor the DNC was aware that Fusion GPS had been hired to conduct the research, and maybe so. But a lot of lawyers here seemed to have been ignoring a clear statute, presumably with the intent of influencing an election.

And for the most complete assembly of evidence on the Steele Dossier operation can spend a few hours with Yaacov Applebaum here.

The Obama administration pulled the levers of every available tool of the state (CIA, FBI, NSA, FISA etc.) to not only illegally surveil the campaign of their political opponents but to usurp and obstruct Mr. Trump’s every effort even after assuming the office of the Presidency.

Political Trials

Paul Manafort’s trial and Michael Cohen’s plea represent real time politics in the spirit of the chief of Stalin’s secret police Lavrentiy Beria . “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.” K.S. Bruce explains the unseemliness of this type of political theatre.

A “political trial” is any trial in which the prosecution is unusually severe because the defendant participates in the political process, or because the defendant has a friend, associate or family member who participates in the political process. The extra severity may be that the person is prosecuted at all, or prosecuted under an unusual or newly created theory. It may be that the defendant is pursued by especially aggressive prosecutorial attack squads or is threatened with a far greater punishment than for the same crime without a political link. In a political trial, the defendant’s nexus to the greater political system leads to harsher justice than for an average citizen who stays in the foxhole of private life and leaves control of politics and government to others.

As sleazy and as guilty as they may (or may not) be, Manafort and Cohen would not be before the bar if not for their association with Trump.

The double standard of “justice” relative to Clinton and Trump that has been flaunted before the American people would have our Founders turning in their graves. This is no less than an effort by powerful members of the federal bureaucracy collectively known as the deep state to overturn a presidential election. We know Donald Trump is a flawed human being yet we chose him over 17 Republican candidates including Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Scott Walker, John Kasich, Ted Cruz and a few others I can’t even remember. But most of all, we chose him over Hillary Clinton, which seems to be the major heresy against our ruling class.

Those who deem themselves so much smarter than the rest of us -- John Brennan, who falsely denied any CIA spying on Senate Intelligence Committee staff, and James Clapper who lied under oath to Congress -- in a properly functioning democratic republic would end up in prison. James Comey, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Rod Rosenstein, Glenn Simpson, James Mueller and his cast of Democrat partisan prosecutors (and we can’t even imagine how many more) in their oh-so altruistic effort to protect us from ourselves have shredded the Constitution that so many of us still believe in.

The media and deep state cabal want you to believe their war is againstDonald Trump. Don’t believe this for a minute. They do indeed hate Mr. Trump for taking what they feel only they are entitled to, but he is merely a passing phenomenon. If they succeed in their criminal effort to take down the president, the jig will be up and the country will be in the hands of its permanent government, with elections just the window dressing.