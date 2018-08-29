Ted Cruz Is in the Crosshairs of the Liberals

It is ironic that one of the very, very few Republican politicians in Congress who is not a total imbecile – even his opponents concede he has a razor-sharp mind – may actually lose his seat to a rabid liberal, thereby turning the red state of Texas blue. Ted Cruz is very much like Donald Trump in that he is an outsider and deeply disliked by the Establishment Republicans and is receiving scant support from them, since they evidently prefer to see a liberal take his place rather than see him re-elected (just as they preferred to see Hillary win over Trump). The transgender-looking RINO from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, famously bragged, "If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you."

Graham despises Donald Trump as much. However, Graham has lately pretended to support Trump as the latter's popularity grows and his policies have resulted in prosperity, though it is obvious that it pains him to do so. Perhaps the hatred of both liberals and the Republican Establishment began when the Hispanic senator gave his famous filibuster against Obamacare, especially when he called them out for voting for Obamacare – something the Republicans who voted for it wish you would forget (which you probably have; some conservatives have the attention span of a mosquito). Remember, it was Ted Cruz who said, "It is amazing that the wisdom of the chattering class to the Republicans is always, always, always 'surrender your principles and agree with the Democrats.'" The media hate him as much as the swamp does. During his 2016 run for the presidency, Newsweek depicted his followers as Nazis (now, where have we heard that before?), which the Washington Post claimed was not proof of media bias. Sure. The Washington Post had previously printed a scathing article stating that Cruz's filibuster was just a publicity stunt. Of course. When CNN's Chris Cuomo gave out the fake news that Ted Cruz was afraid to come in to CNN and talk to him, Cruz responded, "I'm quite certain in the history of the universe, nobody has ever been afraid of Chris Cuomo." Boom! Cruz is the one who went to President Trump to ask him to pardon Dinesh D'Souza. To me, the one thing that clearly differentiates Cruz from the corrupt Republican hacks is that he will bring up or confront topics that the corrupt Establishment won't so the Establishment won't get criticized by the media. For example, when Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress, Cruz was the only one to bring up the issue of Facebook censorship and grill Zuckerberg. Other (Establishment) Republicans on the committee (e.g., Sen. John Cornyn from Texas) avoided the issue altogether. Perhaps they were afraid of being "unfriended" by Zuckerberg. Or the New York Times. In fact, isn't it curious that so many Establishment Republicans are in favor of illegal immigration (future Democratic voters)? And isn't it also curious that with all the censorship being carried out by Twitter, Facebook, Google, Patreon, and YouTube, and with the fanatical brainwashing in universities and high schools and elementary schools, and the constant attacks by the anarchist Antifa, not one of the corrupt Establishment Republicans has said one word on those topics? What are they in Washington for? Or in the state capitals? In fact, what are they good for? So mark my words: if Ted Cruz loses to his liberal opponent, Beto O'Rourke, who is receiving a lot of support from out-of-state Democrats (including the Hollywood glitterati Chelsea Handler, Rosie O'Donnell, Sophia Bush, and Sarah Jessica Parker), the Republican establishment will be celebrating even more than the Democrats. Behind closed doors.