Teaching Good Little Girls to Hate and to Fear

AOC's claim to fame is a B.A. at Boston University, which explains everything. So I wondered about Korean-born Sarah Jeong. Sure enough, says La Wik :

Golly, just when we deplorables had finished digesting the incomparable Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along comes another tasty dish: the New York Times' pet racist and sexist, Sarah Jeong.

She attended the University of California Berkeley and Harvard Law School, where she was editor of Harvard Journal of Law & Gender.

Dear God. Of course, Jeong is an anti-white racist and an anti-male sexist, for that is what she was carefully taught by her lefty teachers and administrators.

By the way, could we clear up the vile misdirection by Oscar Hammerstein II in South Pacific, sung by Lt. Cable?

You've got to be taught

To hate and fear,

You've got to be taught

From year to year,

It's got to be drummed

In your dear little ear

You've got to be carefully taught.

No! Oscar, baby, you know better! You are writing rubbish, the self-conceit of liberals, circa 1949. Earth to lyricists: you have to be carefully taught not to hate and to fear. Teaching humans to hate and to fear is the easiest thing in the world! Here's the Guardian (H/T Jonah Goldberg ):

[W]hile some individuals have "predispositions" towards intolerance, these predispositions require an external stimulus to be transformed into actions. Or, as another scholar puts it: "It's as though some people have a button on their foreheads, and when the button is pushed, they suddenly become intensely focused on defending their in-group."

Well, bless my buttons! You mean to say that all it takes is to press a button, and lefties immediately go into a group hate and start to defend their identity in-group? Gag me with a spoon! I never would have thunk it.

In his piece, Jonah also gently raises the question that the Steve Sailers of the world have been ventilating for a while. When whites become self-consciously white, then the liberal race game is not going to be fun anymore, because of the button on white people's foreheads.

Okay. End of fun-and-games, beginning of Serious Philosophy.

When you set up a worldview that unifies, or, as we say, totalizes politics and secular religion, that proposes to use the force of government to create the perfect world, then you set up a double Us and Them dynamic. First of all, politics is the technique of dividing people into two warring groups: Our Group, the good guys, and the Other Group, the bad guys. Taken to the limit, we are talking about civil war. Second, religion is the technique of assembling a community of people around a specific notion of God and a perfect world. The religious community is the good guys, and the rest of the world are heretics and unbelievers. Taken to the limit, we are talking about auto-da-fé and Reigns of Terror.

In their wisdom, our Founding Fathers declared that there should be a separation between politics and religion, between State and Church. I wonder why, Alexandria and Sarah! Do you have an idea? Did your gender studies teachers get into this, I wonder?

I will tell you, ladies. Our Founding Fathers knew what a tangled web was weaved when they mixed politics and religion in the Thirty Years War.

So along came the lefties in the 19th century, rich kids like Marx and Engels, and said: I know, let's have a class war, Capitalists vs. Workers! Yay, Workers!

So, in the 20th century, we had WWII, the religious war to end all religious wars: Democracy vs. Fascism. You would think the wise heads would have tired of combining government and secular religion.

But no!

And so today, all over the U.S., Good Little Girls are being taught to hate and to fear. Good Little Girls like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sarah Jeong. Because racism.

As everybody knows, the key thing about racism is power. If you have power, you can be a racist. If you don't have power, then you can't be a racist.

But if Candace Owens can be suspended for a racist tweet exactly echoing Sarah Jeong's tweet, except for substituting "Jewish" or "black" for "white," and Sarah Jeong to this very day does not get suspended, and Sarah Jeong works for the New York Times and Candace Owens does not, then who has the power? And who is the racist?

Perhaps our intersectional friends can do a little intersectional analysis on this for us.

But I warn you, you lefty professors and diversity administrators. One day, the Good Little Girls will wake up and realize that You Lied. I don't think things have changed much since 1697, when playwright William Congreve opined that Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.