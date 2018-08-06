Summertime Blues for the Left

Temperatures are hot most places in the Northern Hemisphere, as they usually are this time of year. The left has conveniently dropped “climate change” for the moment in favor of more temperature appropriate “global warming” to explain the inexplicable fact that it’s hot in the summer. Freezing temperatures in a few months will shift the blame back to the more appropriate term for cold weather, “climate change”.

Dog days of summer doesn’t actually have anything to do with dogs, instead the expression refers to the time when the dog star Sirius rises just before the sun, in late July. And we are currently in the dog days of summer.

Watching the news this summer reminds me of a 1950s song by Eddie Cochran, “Summertime Blues”. News readers at CNN and MSNBC are fit to be tied saying to themselves, “I'm gonna raise a fuss, I'm gonna raise a holler”.

Jim Acosta, the smug drama queen from CNN, had his backside handed to him bigly by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders a few days ago when he whined about President Trump supposedly calling the media “the enemy of the people”. Oblivious about the abuse Sarah endures on a daily basis, spurred on by CNN rhetoric, Acosta tried to make this about him, as if the sole purpose of the White House media arm is to give Jim a platform to bark out his ignorance.

The President, for those journalists who care to actually practice their profession, said that “fake news” is the enemy of the people, not the media in general. But it’s hard to make such a distinction between assertions that Trump is a Nazi, a Russian spy, a racist, an idiot, or mentally ill. So, the well-coiffed talkers on cable news just “raise a fuss and raise a holler”.

The economy is roaring, with record low unemployment and GDP growth that the economic geniuses who regularly appear on cable news panels said was impossible. Remember when the NY Times Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman made this prediction after Election Day in 2016?

Putting an irresponsible, ignorant man who takes his advice from all the wrong people in charge of the nation with the world’s most important economy would be very bad news. So, we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight. I suppose we could get lucky somehow. But on economics, as on everything else, a terrible thing has just happened.

Mr. Krugman is certainly singing the summertime blues after the recent strong economic news and the fact that he couldn’t have been more wrong.

President Trump’s approval numbers are also causing Democrats to fuss and holler. Rasmussen, one of the more accurate polling organizations, tracks the President’s popularity in their Daily Presidential Tracking Poll. President Trump has been tracking in the mid to high 40s for his total approval number, hitting 50 percent on August 2.

Eight years ago on August 2, 2010, President Obama was only at 45 percent total approval among likely US voters. Trump is more popular than Obama at a similar point in their presidencies despite media coverage of Trump being over 90 percent negative and Obama treated as a deity by the media during his time in office, continuing today.

More worrisome for Democrats is Trump’s rising support among a core Democrat constituency, minority groups. Black support for the President has doubled over the past year, from 15 to 29 percent, as Thomas Lifson noted on these pages.

Not only blacks, but also Hispanics, millennials and gays are increasing their support of President Trump as Karin McQuillan wrote recently. Bad news for Democrats. Leading them to “raise a fuss and raise a holler”.

How does President Trump compare to those wonderful and enlightened European leaders that our media gushes over? Those far more sophisticated and nuanced than our Neanderthal president? French President Emmanuel Macron has a 37 percent approval in France. His neighbor German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition has only 29 percent support in Germany.

These are the elites, the wise leaders bringing peace, love, and understanding to the world. It seems as if average Europeans believe otherwise. In Italy, their recently elected Prime Minister ran and won on Trump-like anti-illegal immigration policies.

Google disagrees however, declaring Angela Merkel the “leader of the free world”, echoing the conventional wisdom of the left, contrary to the view of the American and German electorates.

As the Congressional midterms approach, Democrats are hopeful for a blue wave, yet little points in that direction. Rasmussen found that most voters don’t see the Paul Manafort trial leading to charges against Trump, despite the media breathlessly reporting every detail of the trial.

Only a third of voters think the Mueller witch hunt is good for the country, even as most news outlets report on every rumor and leak that is certain to bring down President Trump. One CNN news reader assured viewers that Mueller supposedly interviewing a “Manhattan Madam” means that the “walls are closing in” on Trump.

Meanwhile President Trump is holding campaign rallies across the country, in front of capacity crowds, endorsing local candidates who have been “crushing it” in the primaries, to use the words of CNN. And plenty of more rallies planned for the fall.

The reality is that the walls may be closing in on deep state bad actors with upcoming OIG reports, sealed indictments, Hillary Clinton’s server, and other revelations.

All of this talk of Trump’s imminent demise is wishful thinking on the part of the media and their fellow leftists. Those who have the honesty to look beyond their propaganda and talking points realize that their fussing and hollering is doing nothing but firming up support for President Trump.

His popularity is solid among Republicans; you could say he “owns the Republican Party.” The issue for the midterms is Republican candidates themselves. Do they run as pro or anti Trump? Are they in favor of his agenda or against it? Those serious about getting reelected and advancing a conservative agenda will be pro Trump. Those who feel otherwise will be sitting on CNN panels with John Brennan and Jeff Flake next year.

Despite the summer heat, Republicans have it “made in the shade” if they hitch their wagons to the winning horse. Leading the Democrats and the media to sing, “Sometimes I wonder what I'm a-gonna do. But there ain't no cure for the summertime blues.”

Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.