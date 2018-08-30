President Trump and the White Farmers of South Africa

President Trump has inspired the Deep State Media (DSM) to create another firestorm. This time, his racism is supposedly being revealed because he asked his secretary of state to "closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers." The president apparently was moved to ask his secretary of state to study the issue as a result of a Fox News program that dealt with the subject. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters that secretary of state Mike Pompeo and President Trump had discussed the issue and Pompeo would "take a look at it." The president has not drawn any conclusions. He has simply asked the State Department to study, or look into, the matter. This has driven the Deep State into fits of rage. I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

The transition of South Africa into a larger disaster than Zimbabwe, based on land expropriations, was supposed to occur without media attention. The beauty of the president's approach makes concealment impossible. Apparently, this situation has been covered in the foreign press but not much here. The Russian government has agreed to accept 15,000 South African farmers because it considered the land confiscation issue a "matter of life and death." Australian immigration minister Peter Dutton caused a ruckus by saying Australia should give "special attention" to white South African farmers because they faced a "horrific" situation. Members of the Deep State believe that it is unnecessary to study this situation. It is being promoted by right-wing conspiracy nuts. Therefore, it cannot be true. The Fox program had made the mistake of claiming that the South African government was already confiscating land without compensation when President Cyril Ramaphosa was merely announcing that he would propose a change in the constitution to allow the practice. Currently, the policy is termed "willing-seller, willing-buyer." This is not outright confiscation. However, if a farmer is offered 2 cents on the dollar for his farm under the current or coming conditions, he might realize that that is his best option. The DSM claims that "right-wing commentators have claimed there is an unpublicized 'white genocide' unfolding in South Africa, but statistics say the opposite." Time magazine has reported, "[K]illings of farmers in South Africa are at their lowest level in 20 years." The New York Times quoted Patrick Gaspard, the United States ambassador to South Africa during the Obama administration, as saying: "Here you have a president of the United States who is trafficking in a white supremacist story-line and talking point that has caused incredible damage in the country, in the region, and that is easily disproved." The common line seems to be that all of these claims can be easily disproved by statistics and studies. But who conducts the studies and compiles the statistics? The South African government has refused to release farm murder statistics since 2007. MSNBC claims that the president has a "troubled history on race." If the president has a "troubled history on race," it is because the DSM smear machine has created it. One example is the accusation that the president described several black nations as "s-holes." Everyone knows that factually, this is true. Even Trump-supporters have agreed he said it. While it is certainly plausible (this is how New Yorkers, who would include President Trump, talk), it is quite possibly untrue. The one witness who attributed this remark to the president was Senator Dick Durbin. Senator Durbin has a history of fabricating conversations in private meetings. In 2013, Durbin claimed that House Republicans acted in a racist manner toward President Obama and said they "can't stand to look at him." The White House and the House speaker's office denied Durbin's account of events. Obama's press secretary, Jay Carney, said he checked with a participant of the meeting and was told that this did not happen. Meanwhile, President Trump denied that he used the term. DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen did not recall the president using the term, and two senators, David Perdue and Tom Cotton, claim that the president did not say it. However, through constant repetition, it has entered the history books as a fact. The removal or extermination of white farmers will continue. This is an inevitable process. It will be followed by a drastic change in..."weather conditions." As farms are expropriated, the media will be reporting on a severe drought affecting all of South Africa. Expropriation-ruined Zimbabwe is already experiencing this climatic change. Now former president Robert Mugabe declared a state of disaster, due to drought, in 2016. John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts degree in international relations from St. Mary's University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.