More Muslim Candidates for Political Office

According to an Associated Press report issued in July this year, close to 100 Muslims filed to run for federal or state offices in the current election cycle, and nearly half made it through to the primaries. Meanwhile, numerous other Muslim candidates are campaigning for seats on local planning commissions, school boards, library committees, and other positions of influence at the county and city levels. The proliferation of Muslim candidates may appear to some as positive and benign participation in American democracy by an emerging minority, but it cannot be denied that a Muslim plan to usurp American democracy has existed for decades. Careful scrutiny of this new wave of Muslim candidates yields a number with questionable backgrounds, motivations, and support groups, whose motives may be to implement the plan.

The plan to infiltrate and take over American democracy is explained in a 1987 strategic document, "An Explanatory Memorandum," written and approved by the Muslim Brotherhood, a political organization with ties to the fundamentalist terrorist organization Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood has itself been designated a terrorist organization by seven nations, including Egypt, where the Brotherhood began in 1928. The memorandum calls for the elimination of the U.S. Constitution and its replacement with an Islamic government under sharia law. It spells out its "process of settlement" as a "Civilization-Jihadist Process" to eliminate and destroy Western civilization from within. It calls for the establishment of political organizations designed to train and promote the Muslim Brotherhood goal of establishing the Quran as the sole authority for the Muslim family, individual, community, and state. Several organizations – primed specifically to assist, support, and increase the number of U.S Muslim candidates for office – are affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. They include the United States Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), Project Mobilize, Jetpac Inc., and Emgage. The USCMO, a political party for Muslims and the first religion-based political party in U.S. history, formalized its commitment to Muslim candidates at its founding in 2014. Conspicuously absent from the USCMO website are references to U.S. laws or a pledge to uphold the Constitution. Instead, featured prominently is this statement: "The Council places premium importance on defining the common good based on the Quran and the model of the Prophet (P.B.U.H.), and coordinating a cooperative striving among Muslims and their institutions to implement that common good in American society." Further, the USCMO website explains that it will implement this mission by: "Promoting Islam's core universal principles to benefit American society,"

"Reviving Islamic scholarship that helps guide the American Muslim community through its tests and strivings[.]"

"Harnessing the imaginative energy of Muslims and their organizations, reconnecting it with our heritage of inspired knowledge and putting this to work with the good will of the Muslim community for the betterment of both our community and American society." Project Mobilize , a USCMO precursor, stated on its website, "And finally, the political climate is ripe for an organization that will pave the way for concentrated advocacy efforts in the name of the Muslim American community." It is dedicated to the political advancement of the Muslim-American community at the local, state, and federal levels. Jetpac, an organization "committed to empowering American Muslims in the democratic process," laments the "lack of political representation," "discriminatory policies," "Islamophobic rhetoric," and an alleged "600% increase in hate crimes against American Muslims since 2014." It provides a six-week political consultancy program on campaigning, mobilizing local support, countering Islamophobic attacks, and securing resources. Emgage's mission is to promote the political careers of "engaged Muslims." It was formerly known as Emerge USA, founded and led today by alumni from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has ties to Hamas. Emgage got its start raising campaign funds for former Democratic representative Keith Ellison, who supported racist and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, worked on behalf of Nation of Islam, and received political contributions by CAIR officials. Emgage has held events at terror-linked mosques and seeks to "create an infrastructure of Muslim, Arab, and South Asian Americans who are empowered and can directly impact public policy." These organizations are plainly dedicated not to American principles of democracy, but to Muslim ideals. Meanwhile, some of the recent Muslim candidates also hold questionable allegiances and motivations, specifically a Florida attorney general candidate and congressional candidates for Michigan and Minnesota. Amira Dajani, a GOP candidate running for Florida attorney general under the name "Amy Fox," was recently discovered to be part of a family with deep ties to the PLO, a terrorist group pledged to destroy Israel and led from 1969 to 2004 by Yasser Arafat, the father of modern terrorism. Dajani's father wrote an anti-Israel, anti-Jewish book and dedicated it to his daughter. He advocates Israel's destruction and, contrary to reality, accuses the Jewish State of using Arabs as human shields. The uncle of Dajani, AKA Fox, has served in high-level PLO leadership positions. Thus far, the candidate has been mum about the activities of her father and uncle. Dajani's background was revealed this month by her opponent, Gulf War veteran Chris Crowley, who objected to the media's failure to question Ms. Dajani about her family affiliations and her opinion of her father's writings. Crowley was subsequently arrested Aug. 6 and briefly incarcerated for an unwitting campaign violation – accepting $670 raised from a raffle, which is considered a lottery and is illegal. He accused Dajani of instigating the arrest in reprisal for his raising serious concerns about her background. In the Midwest, two Democratic congressional candidates have been endorsed by Emgage USA: Ilhan Omar, seeking Minnesota's 5th District seat, and Rashid Tlaib, running for Michigan's 13th District post. The two women have also been endorsed by sharia advocate and anti-American, anti-Israel Muslim Brotherhood operative Linda Sarsour , who has spoken in support of al-Qaeda, been instrumental in curtailing critical NYPD counter-terrorism measures, and called for a jihad against President Trump. Sarsour refers to Siraj Wahhaj, unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, as a mentor. Somali Muslim refugee Ilhan Omar, who verbally attacked America as a hateful, bigoted country, served in the Minnesota House of Representatives. During her term of office, she voted against a state bill to terminate insurance payments for individuals who commit or aid terrorist attacks against Americans. In addition, she opposed a state bill that would have made the Islamic practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) a felony and included provisions to penalize parents who perform the procedure on their children. Omar is vehemently anti-Israel ; supports the Hamas-inspired initiative to boycott, divest from, and sanction (BDS) Israel; and has referred to the Jewish State as an "apartheid regime." She has been a featured speaker at CAIR events and received honorariums from several of their state chapters. Although she has denied allegations that she committed bigamy and immigration fraud by marrying her brother, ample evidence exists that this is the case. She may also have committed perjury by attesting in family court in 2017 that she had not seen her second husband for six years, a statement belied by a personal Instagram photo, since removed from her account when her marital history became an issue. Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan congressional candidate, is the daughter of Arab-Palestinian immigrants. She recently called for a one-state solution and subsequently lost the endorsement last week of J Street, a radical, George Soros-funded organization highly critical of Israel. Tlaib supports the BDS movement and the cutting of U.S. military aid to Israel. Although she derides Israel for promoting injustice, she has remained mute on the issue of continuing aid to Muslim-majority countries that discriminate against Christians and Jews. In 2008, Tlaib was the first Muslim woman elected to the Michigan state legislature. She criticized Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) for meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Tlaib accused of "racism." In addition, she supported convicted Arab-Palestinian terrorist Rasmeah Odeh in her bid to fight deportation after Odeh lied to U.S. immigration officials about her involvement with Hamas. In 2014, Tlaib served on a panel, "The Outer Dimensions of Zakat," at the 51st annual Islamic Society of North America conference and was as a keynote speaker for CAIR Los Angeles on the topic of "Islamophobia." She plans to propose civil rights legislation to file punitive lawsuits based on disparate impact, without requiring proof of racial bias or ill intent. As can be seen by just this short review of only a handful of candidates, enough questions and doubts exist to compel close scrutiny of all Muslim candidates who are seeking to break through as American political "firsts." Without a close examination, our political process and systems could be infiltrated with increasing numbers of Muslim candidates of questionable background and motivation who will follow the insidious civilizational jihad according to plan and at a dizzying pace.