How to Win a Real Revolution

Likewise, states near Washington have a powerful vested interest in a bloated, pampered, and unrestrained federal government. So do all the media. Even nominally conservative media who suck on the federal teat have an equally vested interest in Washington remaining the only real source of power in America. Lawyers and judges, especially those whose domain is Washington, are also addicted to "Capitolism."

Most conservatives grasp that our nation desperately needs a real revolution – not a violent or unconstitutional revolution, but a real revolution nonetheless. At the outset, it is vital to understand that no revolution will ever come out of Washington. Indeed, "Capitolism" is the heart of all our political problems.

All revolutions begin in the colonies, the flyover lands where real work is done, the exploited territories whose voice is never heard – or, if heard, is smirked at and mocked, in the pampered salons of the brainless, soulless functionaries whose only function is to preserve the privileges and prerogatives of those nabobs in the nexus of power.

There is a natural and constitutional source of power to fight this sort of revolution: state legislatures. Despite such awful changes in the Constitution as the direct election of senators and in spite of the cravenness of many state legislatures before the political bribery of Washington and bullying of federal judges, state legislatures still have, with sufficient numbers, omnipotence in our constitutional system.

Two thirds of the legislatures are sufficient to convene a Constitutional Convention, and three quarters of the legislatures at such a convention are sufficient to amend the Constitution in any way except to deprive states of equal representation in the Senate (which is actually a good limitation on the power of amendment).

Republicans in state government, particularly in states far from Washington, are the most conservative of all Republicans. Today, 33 state legislatures are controlled by Republicans (counting Nebraska) and four more legislatures are split with only a handful of seats needed to give Republicans a majority – one state short of the number to ratify an amendment. Six other states – Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and Maine – are close enough to flip on a Republican election night.

Winning a real revolution need not mean only amending the Constitution. All the organs of education and public broadcasting have strong state government elements. State legislatures could begin the vital process of de-programming Americans who currently have little access to the conservative side of any issue.

Perhaps the most exciting change could be to have all states with Republican legislatures pass resolutions that are not binding but express the sense of the legislature and have these states pass identical resolutions on the same day. What might these resolutions state? Here are some thoughts:

"The First Amendment is not an expression of state atheism. America was founded on belief in God, and this belief is an integral part of American society and government."

"The Tenth Amendment protects of rights of the sovereign states, but it is ignored by all branches of the federal government in blatant violation of the Constitution."

"The Necessary and Proper Clause of Article I should be strictly construed. It is not a license for Congress to do whatever theoretically may have a slight impact upon one of the enumerated powers."

"The Capitol of the United States ought to be located at the demographic center of the nation and not in the current District of Columbia."

Even more powerful would be the scheduling of non-binding plebiscites on these and similar issues. Consider the political effect of these votes expressing the sense of the people in 35 or so states on the same night, voting by lopsided margins in favor of the plebiscites.

All leftists are cowards at heart. If, on a single night, 70% of the American people who voted in 35 different states' plebiscites expressing a sense of the people supported the conservative (i.e., constitutional) position, then the minions of the left would scramble and scurry for the nearest rat hole, trembling with fear.

We can have a real revolution. Recall that the key to the American Revolution, which gave us independence from the British Empire, was the collaboration and coordination of assemblies in the colonies, which represented the heart and soul of the people. Nothing has changed. When Republicans in state legislatures have vision, courage, and will, then our nation can be reborn as a federal and free America.