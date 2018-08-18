Gender Confusion: A Tool of the Left

What is unusual is that Hallquist calls himself a "transgender woman." To put it more accurately and without any politically correct gloss, Hallquist is a male pretending to be a woman. His pretending isn't all that convincing, as evidenced by this YouTube clip from Time magazine.

The Democratic Party has gone off the deep end in many more ways than just pushing socialism. One sign is the fanatical embrace of identity politics, which has become the hallmark of the Party of Obama (POO). Look at Vermont. There, the Democrats' primary race for governor was won by Christine Hallquist.

It's worth a minute's time to see Hallquist to connect a face and a voice to the name and see what the Democrats are pushing.

Yes, Hallquist is a man in spite of any superficial changes he has made to his appearance. The chromosomes of the cells in his body haven't changed, and he can't erase the fact that he fathered three children when he was known as David Hallquist. Now, it is one thing for an individual to assert himself to be a woman and to act the part. There are always oddities. However, it is something entirely different for a major political party to put forward such a confused person for a high-level position as governor of a state.

Does the primary win by Hallquist embarrass the Democrats? Not at all. Rather, it is celebrated within the party, a type of collective virtue-signaling.

All this could come across as comic relief, but it's deadly serious stuff. The American mind is being stupefied. For example, right now all across the country, many young college students are reporting to their campuses to be trained as resident assistants or as sometimes called resident assistants (R.A.).

The duties of a resident assistant can be far-reaching. Part of an R.A.'s training includes being familiar with (and no doubt sensitive to) the various "gender" classifications the students may use. Even relatively small, respectable colleges use over 30 gender classifications. Over 30!

This is neither a mistake nor an anomaly. Russell Goldman of ABC News did a study of the various gender classifications used by Facebook (link no longer available). He identified 58 gender options at Facebook:

Good luck in figuring what's what here. But this list can't be wrong. It's being used by Facebook, one of the newly minted Masters of the Cosmos.

Gender confusion is used as a tool by the left to detach America from common sense. Do that, and then control is easy. The Democratic Party's nomination of Hallquist is but a symptom, the tip of the iceberg. Given what is going on outside the general public's view, Hallquist's nomination is not at all surprising. In fact, it's a logical extension of years of left-wing indoctrination of the young.

Here, the left and its political arm, the Democratic Party, are like a nest of termites. In the dark, the termites eat away at the structure of a house. The average homeowner can be totally unaware of the rot growing every hour of every day under his feet – that is, until the once sturdy support beams have innards of sawdust, and the house has to be condemned.

The cancer of the left has rotted out public education, the media, entertainment, government, religious organizations, the relationship between men and women, and even sports. Everything the left touches, it degrades. The façades are there, but the substance is lacking. Examine the Democratic Party at the national level, and you won't find a single redeeming feature to it – "zip, zero, nada," as Rush would say. From matters of economics to morals to patriotism, and even to common sense, the Democrats are woefully wrong on all.

I sit here and contemplate the things the Democratic Party supports – open borders, socialism, anti-prosperity policies, government lawlessness, raw racial divisiveness, screwball candidates – and can't imagine a blue wave in November. But then I hear a whispering in my other ear that reminds me of two things. One is the ongoing rot of our institutions by the left. So many come out of school year after year with a head fully of mush...and they vote. The second is the fact that twice, America elected Barack Hussein Obama to the presidency, and the most corrupt and loathsome person in modern politics, Hillary Rodham Clinton, came within a hair's breadth of winning it in 2016. Frankly, all that still amazes me. It speaks not of the America I know.

So it is a delicate balance which way things will tip come November. Unless the left and its extension, the Democratic Party, are aggressively confronted on every issue, large and small, from the local level to the national – a Terminix treatment, if you will – America will share the fate of a termite-infested house. These insects have already made great headway in undermining our Republic. They must be stopped before it's too late.