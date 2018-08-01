Freeing People from Left-Wing Lies

A recent Pew survey shows that leftists are much more likely not to want to associate with people who don't share their political views than are conservatives. Furthermore, leftists are more likely not to know any conservatives.

The majority of Democratic voters are victims of a deliberate conspiracy by the leftist media, academia, and the Deep State to mislead them through lies of omission and commission.

Look at the electoral map from 2016 – the blue areas are all tiny and tightly grouped.

Essentially, most leftist voters live in an intellectual bubble where the fake news media provide the propaganda, and their friends repeat, hence reinforce, the lies, making them seem credible. This even impacts the fake news reporters themselves.

On Twitter, for example, a leftist said the recently released FISA warrant application showed that the FBI had told the judge that Hillary was the one who paid for the Steele dossier, but that's not the case. The application for the warrant said:

Source #1 who now owns a foreign business/financial intelligence firm, was approached by an identified US. person, who indicated to Source #1 that a U.S.-based law firm had hired the identified US. person to conduct research regarding Candidate #1s ties to Russia (the identified U.S. person and Source #1 have a long-standing business relationship). The identified US. person hired Source #1 to conduct this research. The identified US. person never advised Source #1 as to the motivation. behind the research into Candidate #1s ties to Russia. The FBI speculates that the identified US. person was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit Candidate #1's campaign.

There are a number of problems with this, including:

The FBI knew that Hillary had funded the dossier but does not say so.

The FBI does not mention that Source #1 is a former spy and British national.

The FBI says the U.S. person was "likely" looking for dirt on Trump when the FBI knew for a fact that that was the intent.

The FBI relied on the word of the people involved that Source #1 wasn't told that the purpose of collecting dirt on Trump was to use that dirt against Trump.

The FBI failed to mention that Source #1 was highly biased against Trump.

For people who live in the left-wing bubble, the problems listed above are never mentioned. Instead, they're merely told that the application revealed that someone who was opposed to Trump funded the dossier.

What we're seeing is that neo-fascists on the left are channeling Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's chief propagandist, by using the Big Lie. Goebbels said:

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.

Just replace "State" with leftist media-Democrat-Deep State alliance, and it becomes the clear mission statement of the left today. They know that the truth, ranging from the scientific fact that life begins at conception to the fact that the Iranian mullahs aren't trustworthy, must be concealed at all costs, because most Democratic voters won't vote Democratic when they learn the truth.

The Big Lie works because regular people are rarely willing to tell a big lie. Sure, we lie about little things, but few people will say they saw their neighbor using drugs when they didn't actually see that.

Because real people don't tell big lies, they assume that others won't, either. Hence, when Hitler, or the WaPo, repeats big lies over and over, people tend to end up believing them so long as they don't hear any contradictory voices.

That's why so many Americans think abortion is legal only in the first trimester or for the hard cases when in fact it's legal for any reason at any time during a pregnancy.

That's why so many Americans think Trump somehow colluded with Russia even though there is not a shred of evidence to indicate that.

That's why so few Americans know that Carter Page, the supposed Russian spy targeted by the FISA warrant, helped the FBI sting to capture Russian spies in 2013. Clearly, the media have to work hard to hide that from the bubble people they're trying to fool.

That's why few Democratic voters know that the NYT has armed guards to protect its newsroom even as it says making it harder for average citizens to have guns is a good thing.

If leftists were more uniformly distributed in America, they'd be exposed to nice people who have different information and hence different views. But as the Pew survey shows, they're not.

The problem, then, is how do we change this? We don't want, or need, a new civil war, but unless we can get the truth to Democratic voters, we are on a path to a very bad place.

Unless you're rich enough to buy a TV network, the answer is by talking truth to everyone you meet.

Don't be pushy, and don't bring up contentious topics out of nowhere, but when the issues come up, don't go silent because you'll be disparaged for supporting conservative perspectives.

For example, if someone asks how a Christian could support Trump because of his affairs, respond by wondering how anyone could trust Hillary, who openly attacked the women her husband sexually harassed.

If someone mentions Trump colluding with Russia, ask him what evidence there is of that. If he mentions the Steele dossier, point out that Steele himself said in a deposition to a British court that the contents are unverified.

If someone talks about the horror of Trump separating children from their families, point out that if the parents had legally applied for asylum at any point of entry or at any one of ten sites in Mexico instead of trying to sneak into America, they wouldn't have been separated from their children. Further, note that Trump has signed an order ending the practice. And mention that if an American citizen is arrested for a crime, he's separated from his children, too.

If someone talks about how conservatives don't care about the poor, point out to him that when Maine added work requirements to the food stamp program for healthy single childless individuals, 80% of them dropped out of the program. Clearly, they didn't need welfare. It's that sort of misuse of welfare that conservatives oppose. No one wants people starving or freezing; even Reagan talked about a necessary safety net. But Democrats want to ensnare people into welfare so that those people will be dependent on the government and hence will vote for Democrats.

It may not seem like much but the reality is that most Americans, even those who vote Democratic, are decent people. But they've never heard the truth on a wide spectrum of issues.

As the Bible says, the truth will set you free, so exposing basically good people to the truth has a good chance of starting them on the path to rejecting the Democratic party and its lies.

