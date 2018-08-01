Ending Online Outrage Mobs

Conservatives appear to be conflicted about the whole James Gunn uproar. After numerous old tweets joking (at least I pray he was joking) about pedophilia were uncovered, Disney fired the director from the third Guardians of the Galaxy film. The left has not been happy about this. As of this writing, a petition to rehire the director has just shy of 300,000 signatures, and, interestingly enough, it's getting some support from mainstream right-wing pundits. James Gunn's tweets were "100 percent offensive and gross," according to David French, "but this is not how we judge people. This is not how we determine the fate of a person's career." Ben Shapiro stated that "[I] think that firing him for vile old joke tweets is bad precedent and a mistake," and Glenn Beck opined that "I stand with you [James Gunn]. We all make mistakes, we must come together as each of us grow and change." But as Scott Greer noted, they were all behind firing Roseanne for one racist tweet. Is standing with your opponents but not your allies the "principles" many on the right talk so much about?