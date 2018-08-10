Chicago: Don't Ask Those Who Caused the Problem to Solve the Problem

For some, outside the Chicago cultural bubble, questions are asked. How could this happen? What can be done about it? Why doesn't the mayor care?

Last weekend, Chicago saw 74 people shot and thirteen killed, some of them children. At the same time, a music festival attracted thousands to a lakefront Grant Park, where they danced with little regard for the deaths and chaos happening just a few miles west.

Perhaps there are answers to these questions, but so what? The truth is, given the social, political, and cultural history of Chicago, no one who could do anything about the murders and chaos in Chicago really cares. Nothing will be done, because death and chaos in Chicago are just part of the cost of keeping the power structure in place.

Perhaps a biological analogy is in order. Consider an anthill run by a Democratic queen ant. There will always be a certain amount of death and waste among the worker ants. That's just the way the biological order is. Chicago, like an urban organism, is not at all different. If a few are shot every day, that's the price the Democrats pay for political party survival.

Look at the history of the power structure that runs Chicago to see why no one cares and no one wants to change the social order there.

Chicago is an urban culture unto itself. For an outsider, that urban culture is hidden behind the façade of an "American city," yet little things like not putting catsup on a hot dog show us that Chicago is a unique place with its own traditions and political history. Add to that that about 20 percent of Chicago's population, today, is foreign-born. These foreign-born individuals often come from cultures different from the ethnic Democrats who populated the city after WWII.

The structure of evil that is the Democratic Party in Chicago has ruled the city longer than the life of the old Soviet Union. The point of the party is political power, not charity or social justice. Most people who live in Chicago are progressive and do not see the structure of evil that daily closes in on them. Consider, for example, how the Catholic Church in Chicago has surrendered to the party platform to hold and keep political power.

The transformation of the Catholic Church in Chicago from a church of conservative Eastern Europeans to the religious arm of the progressive Democrats is one of the most important ironies of our age. Most of this transformation can be placed at the feet of Irish Catholics, who are involved in both the hierarchy of the Church and city politics.

It is a great irony that Chicago Catholics voted in large numbers for Obama, who supported both abortion and the redefinition of marriage. This vote shows how many Catholics in Chicago put party over religion. They do so because the party delivers the goods.

The price for those goods is segregation, murders, the destruction of old neighborhoods like Englewood, and a failed system of public education. But no one cares. No one really wants to do anything about the reality that the fog of Democratic ideology masks, because that's the way all the pieces fit together, and you get your piece of the pie.

The day-to-day reality of life in Chicago is that most people who live there really don't want change. For change to happen in Chicago, it must be brought into the city from the outside. The established political order has to be overturned by an outside force, the same way the Soviet Army brought change to Nazi Berlin. How likely is that to happen?

For change to come to Chicago, at the very least, illegal aliens have to be deported along with the influx of illegal drugs and the gang activity drugs support. Really, who will do this? These are future Democratic voters we're deporting.

Chicago has some of the most rigid gun laws in the nation, yet year after year, hundreds are shot. How can that be? It can be because no one wants to enforce the law. In Chicago, you get along by going along.

Chicago is the most segregated city in the nation, yet it is run by Democrats who proclaim civil rights and affirmative action. What a living contradiction that is. If change comes to Chicago, then it may have to be brought about by the federal government, but that government is slowly being reshaped into the Chicago political model for the nation – a permanent ruling class of Democrats.

Besides that, who has a plan for undoing a hundred years of segregated neighborhoods in Chicago? What can be done to help an entire generation of minorities whose family structure has been destroyed by Democratic welfare policies, or whose young men have been irreversibly damaged by a failed system of public education?

No. Chicago is what it is, and it ain't gonna change. Take your moral outrage elsewhere. In the words of one Chicago alderman, who turned away a young man who was from outside the ward and wanted to help, "We don't want nobody who nobody sent."

Nothing will be done to change the death and chaos in Chicago that is troublesome to those who read about it in their east-coast newspapers. The rock concerts will continue in the parks. Sailboats will tack up and down Lake Michigan. More towers will rise in the loop as the neighborhoods decay. The talking heads on the news will shake their finger into television cameras, but Chicago will keep being what it is.

Even if a new political party of Latinos or blacks takes over the city, do you really think they want to stop the flow of drugs or illegal aliens, or move away from the ethnic politics that has characterized the Democratic Party for more than a hundred years? From the Fort Dearborn Massacre to the Obama Presidential Library, Chicago Democrats rewrite history to favor their political objectives.

Just be careful when you visit Chicago. At first you may not notice the compromise with evil most Chicagoans have made to live and work in the Windy City. When you visit, know where to go safely, and don't be caught putting catsup on your hot dog.