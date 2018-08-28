Burying Us Won't Work, Liberals

About the capitalist states, it doesn't depend on you whether or not we exist. If you don't like us, don't accept our invitations, and don't invite us to come to see you. Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you!

Remember when Nikita Khrushchev, general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, said "we will bury you" to the Western ambassadors in Moscow? Me, neither. I was ten at the time. Here is the full quote from La Wik .

Ah, yes: history, God bless it. But I would say a declaration of war like that is not good strategy. I'm sure that the great mavens of strategy, from Sun Tzu to Machiavelli to Bismarck, or even the strategic bureaucrats of the German General Staff, would disapprove.

For the best way to win, if I read the geniuses correctly, is to induce the loser to give up without firing a shot.

So I don't think the Gramsci idea of the march through the institutions, or the Marcuse strategy of repressive tolerance toward right-wing thought, or the SPLC strategy of silencing conservatives on the internet by branding David Horowitz as "hate speech," is really a good idea. Not if you advertise it to all the world.

At some point, we deplorables are going to wake up out of our innocent slumber and realize that the left means to wipe us out: culturally, politically, economically, or maybe even... Well, never mind. We already did.

If you are the mother of a schoolchild, the schools are determined to let boys into the girls' bathroom.

If you are the parent of a college girl, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) isn't too concerned about your daughter being killed by an illegal alien.

If you are an ordinary conservative who reads Dennis Prager or David Horowitz or Salena Zito, you wake up to find social media censoring their anodyne remarks.

At a time when young men are struggling to get through college, you read of lefty academics and administrators determined to cure young men of their toxic masculinity.

If you watch the news, you rage about the proctological justice meted out to associates of Donald Trump as opposed to the "she didn't mean it" excuses awarded to Democrats.

Now, if you read the thumb-suckers at The Atlantic, you read Eliot A. Cohen telling how Trump the dictator will end up, like Mussolini and Macbeth, deserted by his followers.

As usual, our betters have got the wrong end of the stick. It is never the followers who abandon ship; it is the courtiers.

If Trump does go down, it will be because GOP honchos in Congress drive down Pennsylvania Avenue and tell him he's got to go, as Sens. Scott and Goldwater and Rep. Rhodes told Nixon in 1974.

Only this time, they won't, because they know that if they do, the Republican voters will repudiate them before they repudiate President Trump.

This is not that complicated. There is only one practical response to the left's attack on everything we hold dear, and that is to cleave to the politician who promises to protect us, however flawed and corrupt he might be.

There is nothing mysterious about this. The whole purpose of politics, from the local village Big Man to George Washington to Dwight Eisenhower, is to defend "us" against "them."

If there is no existential threat to "us," then there is no need for leadership, no need for defense budgets, no need to rally all good men to fight the foe.

But that is not the case today, thanks to our lefty friends who openly tell us we are racist, sexist, homophobic scum who deserve whatever is coming to us. Thus, there is an existential threat, and we do need a leader to protect us.

Really, we should thank our lefty friends for their strategic innocence, that all along, beginning with Marx, they "openly, in the face of the whole world, publish their views, their aims, their tendencies."

When humans detect a threat to their well-being, then we instinctively look for a leader to protect us. So even if they are making a strategic blunder, we should thank our lefty friends for being so up front with us: they mean to destroy us, and we have to stop them.

So what do we do? The NeverTrump right has said it is not going to fight for us; the Deep State has told us that it is not going to help us; and the left has told us in no uncertain terms, "We will bury you."

In that kind of America, what kind of a fool would give up on Donald Trump?